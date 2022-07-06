 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Man lights firework on top of his head; funeral arrangement pending. Now here's the shocking part: It wasn't in Florida   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Brain, Bexar County, Texas, San Antonio, First responders, 43-year-old Pablo Ruiz, Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, San Antonio River, Comal County, Texas  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It was in cowboy Florida.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Newton's third law.
 
Ishmel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Darwin Award finalist
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This was God's punishment for scaring the crap out of my dogs for a week before and after the 4th.  One night a year is bad enough.

Also, I get the appeal of fireworks for kids.  Once I hit 20, I might be persuaded to watch a fireworks show.  If you're 43, still buying those damn things, getting drunk, and shooting them off....well, I think Ishmel covered it well.  Good riddance.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
First responders found the victim was suffering from severe head trauma, with brain matter exposed from his skull, police said.

Was there though?
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Was there thought?

/Sorry. Had to make a correction.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yet another Texan whose final words were "Hold my beer, and watch this!".
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Two things that were probably said:

"Like HELL I won't!"
"Hold my beer."
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Your Hind Brain: Was there thought?


There was definitely liquid courage.

/probably Lone Star beer
 
JRoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm imagining something like this.

media.tenor.comView Full Size


But with the other head.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They have fuses so you have time to get the fark away from them before they explode.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bughunter: Your Hind Brain: Was there thought?

There was definitely liquid courage.

/probably Lone Star beer


Modelo and Espanol. Tejanos can be rednecks too.

They're not nearly as radicalized as Jethro.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Or this?

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: Two things that were probably said:

"Like HELL I won't!"
"Hold my beer."


"That blows."
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Aw, geez...

cdn.acidcow.comView Full Size


Nope.  No brain matter involved.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wouldn't put a bottle rocket anywhere near me and this dumbass held a mortar type firework to his skull.
 
