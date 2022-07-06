 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Taliban's destroying monuments again   (wsbtv.com)
6
    More: Interesting, Elbert County, Georgia, Georgia Guidestones, Elberton, Georgia, Part of a mysterious Georgia monument, Richard Elliot, gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor, Christopher Kubas, security cameras  
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Anyone who uses the term "Luciferian cabal" unironically should be barred from ever holding office.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
mysterious monument

Is it, though? I thought it was some creepy post-apocalyptic guidebook, and John Oliver's team tracked down the guy that commissioned it. Or is it "mysterious" because no one wants to put any effort into researching it?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rocks!
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Break it's legs!
 
AK_Mabuhay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bootleg: mysterious monument

Is it, though? I thought it was some creepy post-apocalyptic guidebook, and John Oliver's team tracked down the guy that commissioned it. Or is it "mysterious" because no one wants to put any effort into researching it?


Yes. Oh yes. Oh very yes.  I have no idea. I just liked the way you described it. Both ways.  I'll be there tomorrow on the red eye.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Anyone who uses the term "Luciferian cabal" unironically should be barred from ever holding office.


People who say "unironically" aren't allowed to have opinions.
 
