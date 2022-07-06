 Skip to content
(NPR)   What if the Highland Park shooter wasn't a traditional, ideologically driven murderer but instead someone who grew up embracing "mass shooter" culture?
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Oh great, now all the hipsters are going to be talking about how they were mass shooters before it was cool. Next it'll be some guy with an ironic mustache firing organic bullets from an artisanal AR-15 while a cassette tape of his buddy's noise band screeches in the background. It'll be a reference to some obscure shooting that you've probably never heard about.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
What if we just had better gun control and no access to military style weapons?

What if?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
This is the first generation of kids raised by the internet instead of people
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Considering there's pictures of the shooter at right-wing rallies, gonna say that's a big N.O on that 'What if' there, chief
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There is no clear political or ideological motivation.

Any terrorist has a conservative motivation by default, otherwise they'd be embracing and adapting to change.  Doesn't matter if you're talking about the unibomber or not; these people cannot reconsider a changing world with their own way of life.

Oh, and it's pretty clear this guy was of the asshole political leaning given the extensive MAGA memorabilia.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, what, he was going to Trump rallies because he just really liked the dancing?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if the Highland Park shooter wasn't a traditional, ideologically driven murderer?

We'll never know because this asshole is a run of the mill maga moran through and through.

Shown here in front of a TFG rally.
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size


And here he is preparing the jack off on a Dolt45 flag.
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size



The right keeps trying to say these are not "right wing actors".
They are.
Nearly all of them at least.

There is a pattern and the first step to fixing a problem is acknowledging it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's a fact that the shooter had right leaning tendencies, but TFA does make a very compelling case that there is a sub culture out there that idolizes mass shooters. The dress like them, talk like them, post gory pictures to other shooter fanatics, and generally do everything they can to carefully curate their persona to be that of a shooter.

That was the guy's driving desire - not to attack the 'dirty libs', but to become what he admired the most - a mass shooter.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mass shooter culture? So a right winger?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I'd call it gun culture.  And it keeps getting more extreme every year.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the country falls, we can point to apologist bullshiat articles like this.

"Who knew the right had a nihilistic violent side?"  journalists will say as they head to prison for being journalists.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But but but Trump....
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are more driven by psychological issues than ideological ones. They gravitate toward insane ideologies, if you will, because they're crazy to begin with. The ideologies are dangerous because they encourage and support lunatics.

But when a dangerously mentally defective person acquires guns or bombs, they're gonna want to use them. They'll be looking for rationalizations. These aren't sane, 'normal' people who were driven over the edge by a gradually consuming, convincing fear that some minority was a danger to them or to society.

These people are an inherent danger to themselves and others, and it's just a question of what's going to be the path of least resistance. They're pipes waiting to burst, at one weak spot or another. The Proud Boys, et al, just help them increase their internal pressure until they finally act out in a way that, at last, can't be conveniently ignored.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was mass shooting ironically!"
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mass shooters should receive Damnatio memoriae like in olden times. Erase their name from memory, remove all records of their existence. Destroy all pictures, make mention of their name a felony. Use the date and place of the incident for reference purposes so documents can refer to "the perpetrator of incident the shooting at XXX" instead of the person's name.

Part of the motivation for these people is simply attention. Take that away. Take away the guns too, but it seems like gross violation of the first amendment is likely to be easier than completely reasonable interpretations of the second.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wtf is this nonsense? So if someone were to blow up a Trump rally, that person would be a conservative?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 24hour news cable/internet for sure has driven a lot of this. We would still have a lot if gun deaths, but they would be the American classic domestics, drug, robbery and suicide. Which is totally better.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size


Night vision or IR goggles in the middle of the morning?  I mean, I know almost every call out is now a reason for every cop to cosplay Delta Force, but c'mon guys.  Sweet tactical fanny pack though.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could constantly reporting on mass shootings and blaming them on our enemies result in more mass shootings? Find out or don't in this nine part NPR series.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That was the guy's driving desire - not to attack the 'dirty libs', but to become what he admired the most - a right wing mass shooter.



Fixed for accuracy
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on you, he was just PRETENDING to be a crazed right winger.
He's really just a sparkling mass shooter
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

As well as casing and looking for back entrances to a local synagogue?  "Random thing".
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NPR sure seems keen to dance around the fact the guy was well into Republican branded extremism (MAGA, Blue Line, etc) and that he decided to carry out a terror attack on a heavily Jewish town after previously casing synagogues for attacks.

Gonna go out on a limb and guess there's also "Q" themed shiat in his history also.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dressed as Waldo so TFG can find him and finish that book he's been "reading".
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: he decided to carry out a terror attack on a heavily Jewish town


The synagogue link is definitely there, but as for the choice of town... it is where he grew up, lived, went to high school, and his dad ran for mayor not very long ago. Hard to call that some specific religious targeting.
 
mossberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stop giving Fred Armisen free material or we'll never get rid of him.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No denying it, part of what emboldens shooters to well commit evil, is the infamy they can gain. It is an "easy" way to becomes famous, and US culture idolizes fame. If your life sucks then evil fame is still fame and does not look as bad. Target the right group and you do not even need to die in the process and can live a pampered life, as seen by a recent GQP shooter and the GQP protecting the shooter and treating said shooter as a hero.

But is is a sub-sulture ot the left, the right, or the populaiton in general....
Anyone else feel that this subculture is mostly populated by Right Wing loons? To the point of being effectively if not actually a GQP subset.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If this guy had been black, the police would have killed him. Because he's white, he continues to waste air and we have to hear about him.

By the way, there were cops all over the place at this parade. Having all those good guys with a gun on site still did not stop the shootings from happening.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

There have been left wing terrorists, anarchists actively trying to blow up the system, literally, and figuratively, and not to impose a conservative regime. Or what about the IRA? Terrorists, but not right wing. Plenty of examples of non conservative terrorists.
 
skyotter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I liked the brief period (ie, a few weeks ago) when we didn't make mass shooters famous.  Why did we start making them famous again?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I don't see how you can redefine all terrorists to have "conservative motivations" due to their inability to adapt to change.  Not trying to BSAB here, but there have certainly been left-wing terrorists for whom the world wasn't changing fast enough.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I feel like they just need to get laid, and they should give each other handjobs while wearing their Naziwear as a start.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Slaxl: Plenty of examples of non conservative terrorists.



citation needed dot jpg
 
Thingster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't speak their names, don't show their pictures in the news, don't discuss their motivations.

Us gunhumpers have been telling you guys this for a decade - that you were going to create a culture of oneupsmanship that was going to lead to non-ideology driven shooters.

Well, here we are.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Roots and Culture  
Roots and Culture
Youtube 8g_5fTLK21E

Mass Shoota . Gwan dey Rude Boi. people dem run.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Well, here we are.


it's your fault that you make us shoot you.

your poor spouse.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

citation needed dot jpg


People wanting to give you Healthcare.

People wanting to ensure women have access to Healthcare.

People wanting to ensure children have food.

People wanting to ensure you don't have to work 3 jobs to make ends meet.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just for clarification, natural born killers was supposed to be a movie. Not a real thing.

American right wing - hold my pork skins and keystone light
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's with the media wanting to hide the fact that a NAZI attacked Jews? He may have shot others as well, but he cased a synagogue and chose a location with the targets he wanted. 
This is what the GOP stands for, this is what they want. When someone tells you who they are believe them. This kid showed you who he was and who his kind are, at least believe that.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

C'mon man, there are pictures of him dressed as a rapper and another of him with pink hair, goggles, and a silver top. Stop trying to put all these mixed up kids in the same box and address what is breaking them in the first place. And it's not an ad about a man card.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Or maybe, just maybe, his parents gave him too much of everything but their guidance and attention and he was a little pouty shiat because girls wouldn't touch his penis.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Conservatives, six months from now:

"Mass shooting people is a traditional part of American history that must be defended at all costs against out of touch liberals".
 
NINEv2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dis hurr. "There is no clear political or ideological motivation"??? My ass.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Snort: But but but Trump....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wtf is this nonsense? So if someone were to blow up a Trump rally, that person would be a conservative?


You are correct.  There is a lot of nonsense on this site, but this above and beyond.

FARC, Shining Path, Red Brigade, Red Army, Weather Underground, SLA, Armed Resistance Movement.  They wanted immediate change which is why they used military tactics rather than the ballot box.  They embraced change, massive change. They just wanted it now instead of when everyone else caught up to them.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: If this guy had been black, the police would have killed him. Because he's white, he continues to waste air and we have to hear about him.

By the way, there were cops all over the place at this parade. Having all those good guys with a gun on site still did not stop the shootings from happening.


I he died, we would still be hearing about him, and if he were a black mass shooter, they'd NEVER shut up about his dead ass.
 
Two16
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.