(AL.com)   Transatlantic carrier pigeon? Transatlantic carrier pigeon   (al.com) divider line
    More: Cool, United Kingdom, Homing pigeon, errant homing pigeon, Pigeon racing, Bird, Channel Islands, pigeon's owner, Alabama animal shelter  
GloomCookie613 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Coo story birb.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark PETA.

That is all
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
F-PETA, they started out to do good and are now a corrupt disjointed group of malcontents.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What the PETA lawyer in this instance might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size


That was a dumb joke, birds aren't real.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
[...] adding that she does not understand "why PETA wants Bob the pigeon.

I'd guess that PETA wanted to kill Bob the pigeon. It's kind of their thing.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thought pigeons were smart, but it flew to Alashiathole, so guess not.
 
