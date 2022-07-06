 Skip to content
(Independent)   Does Tesla manufacture Elon's condoms, too?
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh dip

Fark user image
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do you really think Musk is the sort of guy to bring his own condoms?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh sure, you haters mock, but Tesla is going to release a software patch that upgrades those condoms to full self-contraception any day now.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did she have to rely on Tesla's auto-pilot feature to achieve orgasm?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it creeping anyone else out that he seems to have a quiverfull bend?
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh good, more new half-siblings for Gibberish and Gobbeldygook
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
9 kids from 4 different moms or is it 5?
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Silly subby. Billionaires don't use condoms.  They use thousand dollar bills.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: 9 kids from 4 different moms or is it 5?


Yes.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: 9 kids from 4 different moms or is it 5?


That we know of.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tesla must be a great place to work.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Elon is a F-ing scumbag.
 
gbv23
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is he still dating Hozier?

i.imgur.com
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What Elon's condoms might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Remember 6 years ago when we thought he was the quirky underdog?

He sure has chosen to shiat all over that.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A rich egomaniac who can't keep it in his pants?
Good thing I was sitting down when I heard that news!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Tesla must be a great place to work.


There's a reason he had to give up CEO of Tesla.

/ And the whole "buying shiat for $43 billion" thing because people made fun of him.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Damn. That guy must buy a lot of horses.

/more like Enumclaw Musk amiright?
 
firefly212
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So after he did such a shiatty job with his first kid that they changed their name so they'd never be associated with him again, he fathered three more kids by two additional mothers, which he will no doubt be an equally terrible parent to. Kinda seems like that "typical Trump voter" stereotype just falls into line without me doing any work at all.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My HL: Musk has more secret children than Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker
 
El_Dan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Elon Musk is an asshole for a lot of reasons, but fathering children isn't necessarily one of them.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
firefly212
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Elon Musk is an asshole for a lot of reasons, but fathering children isn't necessarily one of them.


Fathering is a really strong word for what he does, according to the court documents filed by his child who doesn't ever want to be associated with him again.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So, I guess we know now who caved on the old Tesla corporate jet / mile high club offer
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/the great state of Califoria
 
hammettman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I imagine that there may be some kind of court battle with Shivon.

Hopefully, she goes by "Shiv."
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mom: Oh kids, there is something I need to tell you. Your father is Elon Musk.

Kids: Nooooooooo!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

firefly212: So after he did such a shiatty job with his first kid that they changed their name so they'd never be associated with him again, he fathered three more kids by two additional mothers, which he will no doubt be an equally terrible parent to. Kinda seems like that "typical Trump voter" stereotype just falls into line without me doing any work at all.


Compensating for something.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hammettman: I imagine that there may be some kind of court battle with Shivon.

Hopefully, she goes by "Shiv."


Only when she's pegging Elon.

/NTTATWWT
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Damn. That guy must buy a lot of horses.

/more like Enumclaw Musk amiright?


Fark user image
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: firefly212: So after he did such a shiatty job with his first kid that they changed their name so they'd never be associated with him again, he fathered three more kids by two additional mothers, which he will no doubt be an equally terrible parent to. Kinda seems like that "typical Trump voter" stereotype just falls into line without me doing any work at all.

Compensating for something.

Alec's hobby is f'ing hilarious


Alec's hobby is f'ing hilarious
 
tobcc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

educated: Is it creeping anyone else out that he seems to have a quiverfull bend?


or a groupie knows if they get knocked up by him, they won the lottery. Child support and fees alone...
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Mr Musk has nine total children."

c.tenor.com
 
bdub77
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Q&D, just like you like it....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The increase of robber baron to pirate ratio is a proportion with which our modern era should not put.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Aren't these all by surrogate or Invitro?

The Palantines don't make babies, they're manufactured.
 
bdub77
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Huh. I just got my Tesla's software upgraded and now instead of Reverse there's just a drive option that says "Pull Out!" in bold red.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He started getting particularly right-wing aggro online literally hours before the "I'll buy you a horse if you give me a handy-j" story came out, and he's been keeping it up ever since.

I'm betting this isn't the last embarrassing story for him that's in the pipeline, and he's being performatively righty because he knows that they will forgive literally any transgression, so long as you soothe them with the proper magic words and piss on everyone else for them from a position of power/influence.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ewwww.  Eww. Ewww. Ewwww.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Who?
Oh, you mean American oligarch Elon Musk.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Elon Musk is an asshole for a lot of reasons, but fathering children isn't necessarily one of them.


It's still one of them, it's just down the list.
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

educated: Is it creeping anyone else out that he seems to have a quiverfull bend?


Charles Lindbergh apparently did something along these lines too.

This is what a lack of real consequences looks like.  Extremely poor men might do this because there's nothing that can be taken away from them.  Extremely rich men can do this because no amount of child support will ever make a dent on finances.

It's mostly those in the middle that will see garnishment actually affect their finances, or those who earn a lot in entertainment but whose careers sunset early, where the better part of two decades of supporting the children they didn't intend to create noticeably affects finances.
 
inner ted
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He has been pushing Nuerolink for at least a year - here I thought he was going full crazy, glad it was just greed
whew
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: 9 kids from 4 different moms or is it 5?


Typical Trump supporter.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's probably just as good of a dad as Steve Jobs was.

Wait...
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Do you really think Musk is the sort of guy to bring his own condoms?


I doubt he has ever worn a condom in his life.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TWX: educated: Is it creeping anyone else out that he seems to have a quiverfull bend?

Charles Lindbergh apparently did something along these lines too.

This is what a lack of real consequences looks like.  Extremely poor men might do this because there's nothing that can be taken away from them.  Extremely rich men can do this because no amount of child support will ever make a dent on finances.

It's mostly those in the middle that will see garnishment actually affect their finances, or those who earn a lot in entertainment but whose careers sunset early, where the better part of two decades of supporting the children they didn't intend to create noticeably affects finances.


"...didn't intend to create"

They definitely should have managed their sperm better.

"Lack of real consequences"

Must. Be. Nice.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Elon's pullout game weak af.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, he's a problem solver. Identifies a problem and puts a lot of energy into the solution.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.