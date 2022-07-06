 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   How do you fall up?   (yahoo.com) divider line
42
•       •       •

42 Comments     (+0 »)
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
IF it was in New Zealand I could see.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If he only went to 700 feet I'm not sure why they had to emphasis the mountain's height.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Start off with a wealthy father?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ask Lane Kiffin.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
he likely didn't "fall" but slid.

the Cascade volcanoes are deceptively simple mountains to climb in the mountaineering world.  Adams and Hood each have routes that are basically extreme hikes.  because of this people get seriously hurt every year because they don't take the risks seriously.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be really obvious so no need to explain.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like hot snow in Brazil. That's how I fall up.
 
Renault
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To go up, you just throw yourself at the ground and miss.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy.  You forget how to land.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before rescuers arrived, a combat comptroller started giving the climber medical care.

They're just making shiat up now.
 
Renault
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Before rescuers arrived, a combat comptroller started giving the climber medical care.

They're just making shiat up now.


Our comptroller is pretty combative. Just sayin'
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: IF it was in New Zealand I could see.


No, that would be falling down under
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Before rescuers arrived, a combat comptroller started giving the climber medical care.

They're just making shiat up now.


In just one weekend a month and two weeks a year, develop the skills you need to take you from the high stakes world of corporate finance to the relative calm of the battlefield.  With GAAP, you can.

I always knew my TI-83 was combat ready.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Never heard of fark up move up?
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
An amazing explanation for a lot of things now
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just change the gravitational constant of the universe.
 
JZDave
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Marry Ivanka?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
dhjhkxawhe8q4.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
crozzo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just stop paying the gravity bill and wait til they shut it off.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Are you serious?
Do none of you speak English?
The actual wording from the headline,"falls up to 700 feet"
The "up to" part is pretty standard English.
It means an amount or quantity that maybe less than but not greater than.

The distance the climber fell could be 699 but not more than 700 feet.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A man of faith walks on a beach. He always sees two sets of footprints in the sand. He knows it's Jesus walking with him. When his trek gets difficult, he notices only one set of footprints. He beseeches his savior, "Lord, why do you forsake me in my time of need?" Jesus smiles and says sagely, "My son, I was flying."
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Peter principle?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Renault: To go up, you just throw yourself at the ground and miss.


Thread is over. Thanks for all the fish.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
this guy can...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Anyone check out the climber for having ties with Moscow? Putin has deadly ways with physics that could definitely explain this
 
invictus2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: Start off with a wealthy father?


gameshowhost: [Fark user image 198x255]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Be wearing the boots of ascension.

/but please not to perambulate the corridors in the hours of repose.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
90 Degrees - The Goes Wrong Show Clip Compilation
Youtube nDZPQ1sh8VM
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WTP 2: this guy can...[Fark user image image 300x168]


Trumpy?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A heavier, tethered climbing partner falling down?
 
Secret of Manajuana
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Are you serious?
Do none of you speak English?
The actual wording from the headline,"falls up to 700 feet"
The "up to" part is pretty standard English.
It means an amount or quantity that maybe less than but not greater than.

The distance the climber fell could be 699 but not more than 700 feet.


I am fed up to my eyeballs with people who are no fun at parties.

/did I do that right?
 
Valter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm the silly one. But you won't find me fighting that force anytime soon. I have graver villains to face than that.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Are you serious?
Do none of you speak English?
The actual wording from the headline,"falls up to 700 feet"
The "up to" part is pretty standard English.
It means an amount or quantity that maybe less than but not greater than.

The distance the climber fell could be 699 but not more than 700 feet.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's all possible in the Upside Down
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ice axe leashes. They're cheap, they work, use them.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Throw yourself at the ground and miss?
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That pilot is pretty damn good!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You trip when you are digging down
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: A man of faith walks on a beach. He always sees two sets of footprints in the sand. He knows it's Jesus walking with him. When his trek gets difficult, he notices only one set of footprints. He beseeches his savior, "Lord, why do you forsake me in my time of need?" Jesus smiles and says sagely, "My son, I was flying."


scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
