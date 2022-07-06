 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Pro-tip: the middle of the road is a poor place to lie down and take a nap   (vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you own a big chunk of the bloody Third World
The babies just come with the scenery
 
foo monkey
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My brother was friends with a guy who laid down in the middle of the road after getting into a fight with his girlfriend for some odd reason. He was like eighteen or nineteen at the time. He didn't die but he became a quadriplegic after a car ran over him.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Middle ground solutions in a nutshell.
 
