(Law and Crime)   Woman in trouble for operating a chop shop   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She wasn't sling them to restaurants?

Right?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Victimless crime.

Unless she was slinging them to restaurants.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I said it cost an arm and a leg, I wasn't being serious.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are the victims here?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Victimless crime.

Unless she was slinging them to restaurants.


Damn restaurant slingers.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
watchersonthewall.comView Full Size


"I don't see what all the fuss is about..."
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some murder t.v. series picture they made.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

astelmaszek: Where are the victims here?


The family members who didn't authorize this and didn't receive the cremation services they paid for.
The research institutes that believed they were buying disease free samples but received infected samples with faked tests
 
orangehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was probably selling the meat to Boebert to have it served in her restaurant.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, if the service is free, YOU are the product.

/ also, WOW that lady has spooky dead eyes
 
extrafancy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oooh nooooo...
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was a pretty thorough investigation done by one of the police's best.

Is this the Illegal Chop Shop?
Youtube 36g1sZ6Cyeg
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why watch Andy Warhol's Frankenstien movie when you can live it instead?

/ew
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sold them to who?!? Without clicking the article, Im guessing its to weirdos who want to collect certain bones. Jesus she wasn't selling them with still flesh on them was she? I can't imagine getting into this line of work.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gotta hand it to her for seeing an opportunity and taking advantage. Points deducted for short cutting the legalities, though.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pollyprepper: Sold them to who?!? Without clicking the article, Im guessing its to weirdos who want to collect certain bones. Jesus she wasn't selling them with still flesh on them was she? I can't imagine getting into this line of work.


I believe there's a thriving market in "parting out" donated cadavers for profit. Mostly to testing labs, but some pieces get reused on living folks.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: astelmaszek: Where are the victims here?

The family members who didn't authorize this and didn't receive the cremation services they paid for.
The research institutes that believed they were buying disease free samples but received infected samples with faked tests


There's also the ethical problem of selling human body parts for profit. Sure, the black market for it already existed, but this woman apparently gave it a helping hand.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Again?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: pollyprepper: Sold them to who?!? Without clicking the article, Im guessing its to weirdos who want to collect certain bones. Jesus she wasn't selling them with still flesh on them was she? I can't imagine getting into this line of work.

I believe there's a thriving market in "parting out" donated cadavers for profit. Mostly to testing labs, but some pieces get reused on living folks.


Apparently donating bone marrow for transplantation is much easier to do if you are already dead.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: astelmaszek: Where are the victims here?

The family members who didn't authorize this and didn't receive the cremation services they paid for.
The research institutes that believed they were buying disease free samples but received infected samples with faked tests


Potentially, lots of otherwise innocent people who may now be walking around with hep-C and HIV?

Hess and Koch also shipped bodies and body parts that tested positive for, or belonged to people who died from, infectious diseases including Hepatitis B and C, and HIV, despite certifying to buyers that the remains were disease-free, authorities said.
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: Where are the victims here?


Other than the families and the recipients of the illegal body parts? Society and the State as with many other crimes. We have norms enshrined in Law which say that fraud is wrong and that human remains are to be treated with dignity and respect. She tore those all the way up.
 
khatores
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: / also, WOW that lady has spooky dead eyes


Well, they were free.
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It is getting harder to find parts for stuff from the 80s.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: I believe there's a thriving market in "parting out" donated cadavers for profit. Mostly to testing labs, but some pieces get reused on living folks.


Well I learned something new today, I never imagined a day old cadaver would  still have any parts usable to a living person.
 
wedelw
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: Where are the victims here?


all over the place ?
 
