(YouTube)   These satisfying slow motion squirts are not NSFW
26
731 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jul 2022 at 12:41 AM



26 Comments
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is one of the very, very few instances I can recall, at least in recent memory, where a "cool" tag has been used with 100 percent accuracy. Very cool.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow. that's slow-mo taken to it's ultimate conclusion.  thanks subby
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not at all what I expected
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: Not at all what I expected


That's what she said
 
MrPoopyPants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cytherea?

/DNRTFA
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hit mute before playing.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neat
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I was going to complain about the total lack of NSFW content, but that really was farking cool.  All is forgiven subby.

/ I'm sure that's a load off your mind
// or chest
/// or... shoulders?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what I expected, but that was better than what I don't know I expected.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squirtical video.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also slow motion art

OK Go - The One Moment - Official Video
Youtube QvW61K2s0tA
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glorp is art, art is glorp.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MrPoopyPants: Cytherea?

/DNRTFA


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Glorp is art, art is glorp.


That word... it's more NSFW than you might think.

But NSFW in a hilarious way:
https://www.reddit.com/r/Glorp/
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh sure, this guy posts his HD slow motion squirting online for everyone to see, and everybody thinks it's cool. I squirt a little at the office and it's all "GRAB YOUR STUFF AND LEAVE BEFORE WE CALL THE COPS!" There is no justice in this world.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm just here for the bookmark. Will return later for the links to fast motion squirts.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MrPoopyPants: Cytherea?

/DNRTFA


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Markoff_Cheney: Glorp is art, art is glorp.

That word... it's more NSFW than you might think.

But NSFW in a hilarious way:
https://www.reddit.com/r/Glorp/


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Markoff_Cheney: Glorp is art, art is glorp.

That word... it's more NSFW than you might think.

But NSFW in a hilarious way:
https://www.reddit.com/r/Glorp/


I happen to have a few boxes of googly eyes in various sizes in the next room and suddenly I'm slightly fearful of them.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: That is one of the very, very few instances I can recall, at least in recent memory, where a "cool" tag has been used with 100 percent accuracy. Very cool.


Odd. This is CGI.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, my. Imma back away from this torrid thread.
 
