"There are moments which are made up of too much stuff for them to be lived at the time they occur." ― John le Carré. This is your Fark writer's thread, full of stuff edition
    More: Science fiction, Science Fiction  
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the themes that we keep seeing in these 'How to write like famous writer X' threads is the idea that it helps to have lived an interesting life in order to write about interesting things. "In order to write about life first you must live it," is a famous Hemingway quote in the same vein. Many other writers did things that seem crazy now: Jack London was variously an adventurer and gold prospector. Kurt Vonnegut survived the firebombing of Dresden by hiding in a meat locker. Stephen King worked in a laundromat and was run over by a van. Okay, maybe that's not exactly adventurous, but he still worked both of those experiences into his writing.

David John Moore Cornwell, who wrote under the 'John le Carré' pen name, had an interesting family life, where his father was an associate of the notorious Kray twins and was jailed for insurance fraud. Instead of following in those footsteps, he ended up working for MI5 and MI6, spying on potential Soviet agents, and had his career in British Intelligence ended by Kim Philby's treason and defection.

As a writer, he tapped into those experiences in his hugely successful series of espionage and thriller novels. The rest of us may never have to meet with a spy in the middle of the night or service a dead-drop while being tailed by the KGB, but luckily for us, he still has some valid tips for writers.

Make the verb do the work. Don't rely on descriptions or adjectives to describe what's going on.
Keep a travel notebook. Anything that helps you remember those experiences helps you write about them.
Start your story as "late" as possible. Don't delay getting to the action, start there.
Avoid "fuzzy endings." Even a morally ambiguous spy novel needs to have a logical conclusion so readers feel satisfied.
Start writing by 7:30 a.m. That may be early as hell, but the important thing is to get started and keep working. He wrote before work and never let himself have an excuse for not writing. I suppose if you have to keep tabs on enemy spies, getting up early is part of the job!

I'll admit I haven't been a spymaster, a con man, or been run over by a van, but I've been some weird places and done some strange things so maybe these tips will help.

Just not the 'Start by 7:30' one, yeesh.

Question of the week

What life experiences have you drawn on in your writing?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

It's now July, so that means there's just under one month left to get your submissions in for this year's anothology!

We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)

Note: We haven't seen enough Suspense, mystery, or thriller submissions yet, so get those spy novels and detective stories in! I've submitted a SF/horror entry for this year, but I'm thinking about going back and writing a mystery just to make sure we have enough!

Submissions will be open until July 31st, so get them in to us!

The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started writing a book on modern politics about how it all started going to sh*t with the Lewinsky blowjob and the contract for America how the Republicans were pissed Perot stole their presidency.,, I made it about 4 pages before I started punching my screen in anger.

Maybe I should try fiction.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't seem to start at 7:30 am (but I used to) but after months of not doing it, I'm writing, because the deadline looms. Writing fiction is like a puzzle to me: I get an idea, get going on it and sooner or later I figure out the ending. Then I usually have to go back and change things so the ending works. Have a plot all mapped out at the beginning? Nuts. Life isn't like that. But in fiction you can go back and fix it.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My high school teacher told me never to use the word stuff.
Was this a Sonic fast food commercial? I can't remember because the commercial lasted about as long as a fart in the wind.
 
hammettman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I started writing a book on modern politics about how it all started going to sh*t with the Lewinsky blowjob and the contract for America how the Republicans were pissed Perot stole their presidency.,, I made it about 4 pages before I started punching my screen in anger.

Maybe I should try fiction.


Or try punching Republicans in anger?

jk
maybe not, but that's not writing advice, just something to make you feel better.
I do say that you've identified the correct window of "the beginning of the end"

Perhaps satire, something in the vein of Philip Roth's Our Gang?
 
mad cowboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I have actually been run over in a van, sorta funny story, of course meaning no lasting damage. I kind of ran over myself, something I found helpful was to avoid the tires, and keep your head down, helps.  And probably don't work on the transmission linkage with the motor running.  "Would of looked good on you-tube though because I had to get out from under the vehicle and then chase it down.

I think I invented a new computer virus for the book I'm writing on. I'm calling it the red flag program. In the book the bad guys want the gambling program of a programmer? The program he will give him is back loaded to trigger law enforcement agencies by using the code words they search for. Like when the FBI busts a group of terrorists they say they found red flags, so they investigate. In the old days they used to snoop for words about drugs. After 911 they use it to find terrorists. There was a story about a guy searching for a pressure cooker who got a visit from homeland security after a bombing that they used a pressure cooker as part of the bomb. The virus will send out all the words that they look for. Mainly the FBI IRS and DOJ.  The plan is get as many law agencies as possible watching this guy. And the bad guys too busy dodging the law to bother with the programmer or his friends.

To save the programmers life I though about having him wearing a wire, then going witness protection. I also had thoughts about having him hire somebody to kill the gangsters. But it is a lot darker than the rest of the story.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hammettman: NewportBarGuy: I started writing a book on modern politics about how it all started going to sh*t with the Lewinsky blowjob and the contract for America how the Republicans were pissed Perot stole their presidency.,, I made it about 4 pages before I started punching my screen in anger.

Maybe I should try fiction.

Or try punching Republicans in anger?

jk
maybe not, but that's not writing advice, just something to make you feel better.
I do say that you've identified the correct window of "the beginning of the end"

Perhaps satire, something in the vein of Philip Roth's Our Gang?


Oh!!! Let me read that and see where it takes me. Thank you!
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Urgh.

I've eight stories in the works. For some reason, I'm having a lot more trouble completing any of them this year before the anthology deadline. I will submit something- hopefully something interesting and/or memorable- but I might have to take some time off work to get it done.

I hate it when consensus reality gets in the way of getting any writing done.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

starlost: My high school teacher told me never to use the word stuff.


Mine, too. (Also, "thing.") I pointed out that Shakespeare wrote "We are such stuff as dreams are made on."
She said "You're not Shakespeare."

She was right, in a pedagogic way. I knew that a good writer should be allowed to use every word available. She knew I had a long way to go to become a good writer. I still do.

By now I feel qualified to tell her to stuff that thing up her whatzits.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mad cowboy: "I have actually been run over in a van, sorta funny story, of course meaning no lasting damage. I kind of ran over myself, something I found helpful was to avoid the tires, and keep your head down, helps.  And probably don't work on the transmission linkage with the motor running.  "Would of looked good on you-tube though because I had to get out from under the vehicle and then chase it down.

I think I invented a new computer virus for the book I'm writing on. I'm calling it the red flag program. In the book the bad guys want the gambling program of a programmer? The program he will give him is back loaded to trigger law enforcement agencies by using the code words they search for. Like when the FBI busts a group of terrorists they say they found red flags, so they investigate. In the old days they used to snoop for words about drugs. After 911 they use it to find terrorists. There was a story about a guy searching for a pressure cooker who got a visit from homeland security after a bombing that they used a pressure cooker as part of the bomb. The virus will send out all the words that they look for. Mainly the FBI IRS and DOJ.  The plan is get as many law agencies as possible watching this guy. And the bad guys too busy dodging the law to bother with the programmer or his friends.

To save the programmers life I though about having him wearing a wire, then going witness protection. I also had thoughts about having him hire somebody to kill the gangsters. But it is a lot darker than the rest of the story.


In lieu of having your programmer resort to violence to save himself, why not have the programmer use his programming skills to keep the Bad Guys at bay? There's a pretty good book called "The Fool's Run" which ends with the hacker protagonist and his hacker friends buying themselves safety from the Bad Guys by demonstrating they could literally destroy the Bad Guys' companies unless they were left alone. They did something similar to No Such Agency in one of the sequels.
 
