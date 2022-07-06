 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   When cyclists are fair game   (jalopnik.com) divider line
26
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How on earth did it take Texas police 75 days to charge the driver in spite of clear video evidence?

And how is this only a misdemeanor offense?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Missed'em-meanor
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: How on earth did it take Texas police 75 days to charge the driver in spite of clear video evidence?

And how is this only a misdemeanor offense?


That should be aggravated assault or maybe even attempted murder.  Holy fark.
 
zeronewbury [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Forget it Jake It's Texas
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not enough Texans died during the pandemic.
 
firefly212
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: How on earth did it take Texas police 75 days to charge the driver in spite of clear video evidence?

And how is this only a misdemeanor offense?


Police don't give a damn about enforcing laws or public safety, they're just there to keep minorities, women, and marginalized people in line.

Same for prosecutors.

Welcome to the United States, it's your first day here, I gather?
 
Iczer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: How on earth did it take Texas police 75 days to charge the driver in spite of clear video evidence?

And how is this only a misdemeanor offense?


It's Texass, inept copping is basically par for the course. Christ, they even hit a Birdie with the ineptness in Uvalde...
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
could spend up to 30 days in jail and be fined up to $200

For assault with a deadly weapon?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Texans are miserable and they make everyone around them miserable.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: How on earth did it take Texas police 75 days to charge the driver in spite of clear video evidence?

And how is this only a misdemeanor offense?


It's sort of a he-said, the-video-evidence-said thing
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/eat isht, you ignorant rednecks
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's absolutely 1st degree assault.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah that does not surprise me at all, especially after the "hey fa__ot" part.  I even get that in New England when I'm out running.  In AZ I experienced the "LOL let's swerve at this guy on the shoulder" thing.  I also had that happen to me in Maine while cycling.  I've had lit cigarettes flicked at me from passing cars.  One guy shot a nail gun at me. I've had various homophobic crap yelled at me over the years, presumably because I'm wearing workout clothing while I'm, you know, exercising.  Running shorts and a grey T-shirt = suuper gay, right? I basically had it coming.  In eastern MA, thankfully, it's not very often and also way less aggressive -- usually just drunk bros saying something like "nice shorts" and you tell them to get farked and that's the end of it.
 
brilett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Attempted murder. He should be put away for at least double digits in years.

Texas is soft on crime.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: How on earth did it take Texas police 75 days to charge the driver in spite of clear video evidence?

And how is this only a misdemeanor offense?


How?

FTFA:
"Since the cyclist declined to press charges..."

That's how.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Not enough Texans died during the pandemic.


Even the progressive ones? The recent immigrants striving for a better life? People of color? LGBTQ?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yep. I live in Austin, supposedly a bicycle-friendly town, and I won't ride a bicycle any more. I gave it up after being hit a couple of times. It's not just criminals like this guy who try to hit you. It's ordinary drivers who don't look for you because they are only watching for other cars, driven by bad drivers like them. After all, cars might leave marks on your paint job; killing a cyclist might not.

Today, when I was walking, the light turned green and I stepped out onto Congress Avenue, and some person made a right turn at me. I stopped and waved him/her on. When he didn't move, I waved again and yelled at him to get on with it. He'd tried to run me down once and I wasn't going to give him a second chance by walking in front of his car.

/we do have bike lanes in Austin and Lance Armstrong lived here and promoted bicycling, but you have to have more balls than Lance Armstrong to risk your life with these idiots.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
tirecoversplus.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Since the cyclist declined to press charges, the state of Texas is listed as victim in the case. The charges amount to a Class B misdemeanor, and a judge has asked Glenn to appear in court. Meaning, police will neither arrest, nor take Glenn into custody in handcuffs.

Good on the bicyclist for not impeding traffic.
Bad on the bicyclist for not pursuing this.  WTF are you thinking?
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I mean seemingly there is consequences.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's that jeep driver's fark right winger handle.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If only he'd had a handlebar-mounted .357, the Jeep guy would have had some respect for him.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Considering the police there also help out school shooters is anyone surprised? Not that it makes it right.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It could've been much worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soj4life
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WastrelWay: Yep. I live in Austin, supposedly a bicycle-friendly town, and I won't ride a bicycle any more. I gave it up after being hit a couple of times. It's not just criminals like this guy who try to hit you. It's ordinary drivers who don't look for you because they are only watching for other cars, driven by bad drivers like them. After all, cars might leave marks on your paint job; killing a cyclist might not.

Today, when I was walking, the light turned green and I stepped out onto Congress Avenue, and some person made a right turn at me. I stopped and waved him/her on. When he didn't move, I waved again and yelled at him to get on with it. He'd tried to run me down once and I wasn't going to give him a second chance by walking in front of his car.

/we do have bike lanes in Austin and Lance Armstrong lived here and promoted bicycling, but you have to have more balls than Lance Armstrong to risk your life with these idiots.


Back in the before times, I would walk during my lunch break and need to cross a somewhat lightly traveled road.  Way too many drivers would just speed through the traffic light after it turned red, with one guy almost hitting me while I was crossing in the road.  Our country needs real drivers education and driving laws like Germany and other European countries.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BunkyBrewman: How on earth did it take Texas police 75 days to charge the driver in spite of clear video evidence?

And how is this only a misdemeanor offense?


Bubba's probably related to a cop, and/or the cops think bicyclists are homos too.
 
