(MLive.com)   There is nothing more American than being gunned down on your first day as a DoorDash driver   (mlive.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police would not say in the shooting was targeted, but did say it seems "unnatural" for someone to circle back and open fire a second time.

Because it's perfectly farking normal in America to drive by  and shoot someone the first farking time.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
no one shoots at me in canada
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well when you move in on hooddash's territory there might be consequences.
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Poor guy lookin for an honest living to be gunned down by a "ahem" self employed savage lookin for the marks.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jeez, subby-that's Bagley at Rosa Parks Bl-you know, the street where Rosa Parks herself got her ass kicked by a crackhead for $53...she moved to Compton after that! #PureDetroit.  https://www.wzzm13.com/article/news/crime/man-imprisoned-for-rosa-parks-attack-charged-in-home-invasion/69-7f5ecd4a-8d19-4a26-9da1-6bc430aa8348
 
oldtaku
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think a mass shooting on the 4th of July (and then the cops politely asking the white shooter to cooperate) is the very most American thing ever, but this is certainly several hundred milli-muricas.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: Well when you move in on hooddash's territory there might be consequences.


Hodordash nods in agreement.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Udder Discharge: Poor guy lookin for an honest living to be gunned down by a "ahem" self employed savage lookin for the marks.


....or he's a dordash worker who used to be a gangbanger and his old world collided with his new one on his first day.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Imagine if that had been a drive by knife throwing.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FlyingJ: Jeez, subby-that's Bagley at Rosa Parks Bl-you know, the street where Rosa Parks herself got her ass kicked by a crackhead for $53...she moved to Compton after that! #PureDetroit.  https://www.wzzm13.com/article/news/crime/man-imprisoned-for-rosa-parks-attack-charged-in-home-invasion/69-7f5ecd4a-8d19-4a26-9da1-6bc430aa8348


She probably took his seat
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
DoorDash will honor this driver with their highest honor: A 15%-off coupon for the first family member who claims it.
 
bud jones
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
weird, they usually get gunned down on their last day not their first
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ding dong, Darwin calling
 
omg bbq
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 402x750]


Wut
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: Imagine if that had been a drive by knife throwing.


Imagine if that had been a drive by nunchuck chucking.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

oldtaku: I think a mass shooting on the 4th of July (and then the cops politely asking the white shooter to cooperate) is the very most American thing ever, but this is certainly several hundred milli-muricas.


We get it.  You and other skidmarks around here wanted the cops to shoot him.  You love police violence as long as the right people are on the receiving end.
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: Police would not say in the shooting was targeted, but did say it seems "unnatural" for someone to circle back and open fire a second time.

Because it's perfectly farking normal in America to drive by  and shoot someone the first farking time.


It is to me. I drive by and shoot people the middle finger all the time.

I only stopped doubling back for a second round when I accidentally shot it at my auntie. She didn't see my face the first time, but she definitely did the second.

/I got beat
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was it his side-hustle?  His second side-hustle?
 
