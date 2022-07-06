 Skip to content
(KRCG New Bloomfield)   Darwin wins again, in someone's attempt to be famous on tik-tok   (krcgtv.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They were 8 and 9 years old. I'm a bastard but I'm not a farking bastard.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google tells me "TikTok's Terms of Service state that users must be at least 13 years old to sign up for an account and have full access to the platform, in compliance with the U.S.'s Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.May 23, 2022.
 
Newfadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to be snarky but fark TikTok, they didn't know better.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "challenge" is not to be dumb enough to do these idiot things.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh this again.
Another "challenge" that isn't a social media challenge, and has existed in some for for more than 50 years.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the parents of a little girl that had zero business being on the internet unsupervised want to blame someone for their complete lack of parenting. Sorry your kid died. Maybe someone else will learn from your mistake. Now fark off.
 
ChopperCharles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's one way to weed out the stupid ones before they get a chance to breed.

Charles.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Try This, Kids At Home!" has existed in various forms on the internet for years. Being a parent means being tangentially aware of what your kids are doing.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can a person possibly choke themselves to death?  Each other, maybe.  It's like trying to hold your breath until you die.  Which I also think some parent accused Tik Tok of doing.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Google tells me "TikTok's Terms of Service state that users must be at least 13 years old to sign up for an account and have full access to the platform, in compliance with the U.S.'s Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.May 23, 2022.


Because nobody ever breaks the rules.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: The "challenge" is not to be dumb enough to do these idiot things.


They were 8 and 9 years old.  Kids that age that are impressional enough to harm themselves if they thought it would make the older kids like them.  The social media company is at fault for allowing this kind of content on it's platform and for not doing enough to prevent kids from viewing it.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember my classmates challenging each other to choke themselves to cause fainting. This was back in the early 1990s. This "challenge" is nothing new. The only difference is now is that kids have technology that allows them to video their stupid stunts and immediately share it with the world for the attention that they're clearly not getting from their parents. I'm sorry for the parents who have suffered such as horrible loss but everyone else needs to take heed and pay more attention to what their children are seeing and doing on social media.

/better yet, explain to your kids why certain things are dangerous and stupid before they try it out for themselves
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the heck is a "blackout challenge" and why would you ever do that?

I used to think FARK was the worst dump in the world which is why I am here but then things like this happen and make it too real??
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: SBinRR: Google tells me "TikTok's Terms of Service state that users must be at least 13 years old to sign up for an account and have full access to the platform, in compliance with the U.S.'s Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.May 23, 2022.

Because nobody ever breaks the rules.


But it will raise a lot of questions in court about what help the kids had setting up the account. Do adults have to vouch for kids under 16 like with Google?

Tik Tok is completely at fault for letting all sorts of harmful and criminal content run rampant for clicks. But they don't allow eight year olds, dude.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: They were 8 and 9 years old. I'm a bastard but I'm not a farking bastard.


pffffttt...there's women that age having abortions.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: They were 8 and 9 years old.  Kids that age that are impressional enough to harm themselves if they thought it would make the older kids like them.  The social media company is at fault for allowing this kind of content on it's platform and for not doing enough to prevent kids from viewing it.


At 8 and 9 years old the parents are at fault.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SOUPY SALES: Green Pieces of Paper
Youtube a-OGy3Kh7yM
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: How can a person possibly choke themselves to death?  Each other, maybe.  It's like trying to hold your breath until you die.  Which I also think some parent accused Tik Tok of doing.


By using some sort of apparatus.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, and I thought pro sports were bad about blackouts.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHO IS THIS ASSHOLE OUT THERE WHO KEEPS ISSUING THESE "CHALLENGES", AND WHY ARE STUPID PEOPLE SO COMPELLED TO OBEY THEM?

I mean, what is it you're supposed to actually "win" if you survive these dumbass things?

Some Asshole: "Hurr Durr! I'm gonna make a "Shotgun In The Mouth Challenge"

Some morons: "Well, I guess I got no choice but to do it. DOYYYYYYY!"
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: What the heck is a "blackout challenge" and why would you ever do that?

I used to think FARK was the worst dump in the world which is why I am here but then things like this happen and make it too real??


It's been around since the 50's that I know of. In the 70's, we'd take a huge hit of weed and play the pass out game. As a species, we don't get smarter.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was occurring on the playground when I was in sixth grade in 1959. Everything old is new again.
 
Rezurok
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SomeFarkinFarmgirl: I remember my classmates challenging each other to choke themselves to cause fainting. This was back in the early 1990s. This "challenge" is nothing new. The only difference is now is that kids have technology that allows them to video their stupid stunts and immediately share it with the world for the attention that they're clearly not getting from their parents. I'm sorry for the parents who have suffered such as horrible loss but everyone else needs to take heed and pay more attention to what their children are seeing and doing on social media.

/better yet, explain to your kids why certain things are dangerous and stupid before they try it out for themselves


Unsure if it's the same thing or just something similar, but back in the 90s when I was maybe 12 years old in jr high a small group of kids were doing 'activities' in the back of the class while the teacher was otherwise occupied.  As best as I can remember it involved the lucky volunteer hyperventilating for a few moments then having somebody put some pressure with their palm against the person's chest while they stand against the wall, and they would then black out momentarily.  My stupid ass saw this and was immediately incredulous since all I saw was some idiot breathing hard then stand there with a dumb look on their face for a few seconds before claiming that wow it really works.  I wasn't buying it, so naturally I gave it a go and it did indeed work.  It wasn't until much later I learned what this was really doing and how monumentally stupid it was.  But at least I didn't find it on tik-tok, I did it in the back of a public school classroom, cause god dammit I'm an American.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SomeFarkinFarmgirl: I remember my classmates challenging each other to choke themselves to cause fainting. This was back in the early 1990s. This "challenge" is nothing new. The only difference is now is that kids have technology that allows them to video their stupid stunts and immediately share it with the world for the attention that they're clearly not getting from their parents. I'm sorry for the parents who have suffered such as horrible loss but everyone else needs to take heed and pay more attention to what their children are seeing and doing on social media.

/better yet, explain to your kids why certain things are dangerous and stupid before they try it out for themselves


This was around since I was a kid in the early 80's there was a pass out game.  My two daughters are 16 and 17 so grew up with the influence of the internet, I talked to them about everything and made sure they knew what was stupid, who might be dangerous and what never to do.

This was my first computer around 1984 a Compaq Portable that cost $2,500 back then not including the dot matrix printer and software,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ. I remember the scariest thing being saying "Bloody Mary" in a mirror. WTF?
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: How can a person possibly choke themselves to death?


Sgt. Hartman chokes Gomer Pile from Full Metal Jacket
Youtube QkGVpFoRXTI
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rezurok: SomeFarkinFarmgirl: I remember my classmates challenging each other to choke themselves to cause fainting. This was back in the early 1990s. This "challenge" is nothing new. The only difference is now is that kids have technology that allows them to video their stupid stunts and immediately share it with the world for the attention that they're clearly not getting from their parents. I'm sorry for the parents who have suffered such as horrible loss but everyone else needs to take heed and pay more attention to what their children are seeing and doing on social media.

/better yet, explain to your kids why certain things are dangerous and stupid before they try it out for themselves

Unsure if it's the same thing or just something similar, but back in the 90s when I was maybe 12 years old in jr high a small group of kids were doing 'activities' in the back of the class while the teacher was otherwise occupied.  As best as I can remember it involved the lucky volunteer hyperventilating for a few moments then having somebody put some pressure with their palm against the person's chest while they stand against the wall, and they would then black out momentarily.  My stupid ass saw this and was immediately incredulous since all I saw was some idiot breathing hard then stand there with a dumb look on their face for a few seconds before claiming that wow it really works.  I wasn't buying it, so naturally I gave it a go and it did indeed work.  It wasn't until much later I learned what this was really doing and how monumentally stupid it was.  But at least I didn't find it on tik-tok, I did it in the back of a public school classroom, cause god dammit I'm an American.


Yep, that was it. When my daughter was old enough for her friends to have parties with limited adult supervision, the damn Gen Z kids did it the exact same way that their parents did. I'm very glad that my daughter declined to participate because I had already warned her about that particular "game" and explained why it was both dangerous and lame as heck.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rezurok: Unsure if it's the same thing or just something similar, but back in the 90s when I was maybe 12 years old in jr high a small group of kids were doing 'activities' in the back of the class while the teacher was otherwise occupied.  As best as I can remember it involved the lucky volunteer hyperventilating for a few moments then having somebody put some pressure with their palm against the person's chest while they stand against the wall, and they would then black out momentarily.  My stupid ass saw this and was immediately incredulous since all I saw was some idiot breathing hard then stand there with a dumb look on their face for a few seconds before claiming that wow it really works.  I wasn't buying it, so naturally I gave it a go and it did indeed work.  It wasn't until much later I learned what this was really doing and how monumentally stupid it was.  But at least I didn't find it on tik-tok, I did it in the back of a public school classroom, cause god dammit I'm an American.


That was our version of it.  We'd hyperventilate, then someone would grab you from behind and squeeze until you passed out for a few seconds.
This was in the 70's.  But we didn't do it to ourselves.
I guess we'd just do it over Tik Tok now, and die alone in our bedrooms.  Long live the internet.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Trying to hold your breath until you pass out?  I'm sure that was around back when Homo erectus walked the Earth.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Families suing TikTok, claiming daughters died attempting viral 'blackout challenge'


Its probably well past time for Tik ToK to sue families for raising complete imbeciles that make Tik Tok look bad
 
PvtStash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
uhhh...
"The challenge has been around since 2008 "

so as a specific thing called a tik-tok challenge...ok, but bring choked to the point of passing out is not new at all kids been doing this from way back when.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Consequenes of parenting by tablet/cellphone, let the internet raise your kids and bad things happen.

My cousins elementary age kids saw some isis stuff, one of them became obsessed with death, excuse "he gets upset when we take the iPad away, it's to only way to make him behave"  amazingly our parents managed without it
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mugato: They were 8 and 9 years old. I'm a bastard but I'm not a farking bastard.


I am that bastard. Enough fights by then that choking our someone generally leads to the end of the argument.

Later I decided knees also work if a blunt instrument is around. Ya really can't do much without air and knees.

Either or are perfect. If you do either to yourself you're not long for this world
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Consequenes of parenting by tablet/cellphone, let the internet raise your kids and bad things happen.

My cousins elementary age kids saw some isis stuff, one of them became obsessed with death, excuse "he gets upset when we take the iPad away, it's to only way to make him behave"  amazingly our parents managed without it


I'd be scared to try to take the iPad away from the little psychopath also.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/game-over-for-teen-who-killed-mother-over-video-game/
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: SomeFarkinFarmgirl: I remember my classmates challenging each other to choke themselves to cause fainting. This was back in the early 1990s. This "challenge" is nothing new. The only difference is now is that kids have technology that allows them to video their stupid stunts and immediately share it with the world for the attention that they're clearly not getting from their parents. I'm sorry for the parents who have suffered such as horrible loss but everyone else needs to take heed and pay more attention to what their children are seeing and doing on social media.

/better yet, explain to your kids why certain things are dangerous and stupid before they try it out for themselves

This was around since I was a kid in the early 80's there was a pass out game.  My two daughters are 16 and 17 so grew up with the influence of the internet, I talked to them about everything and made sure they knew what was stupid, who might be dangerous and what never to do.

This was my first computer around 1984 a Compaq Portable that cost $2,500 back then not including the dot matrix printer and software,

[Fark user image 500x332]


My daughter has had her own computer since grade school but I didn't get her a smart phone until she started high school in 2013. The other parents made snide remarks about her having a lame phone but then had the nerve to criticize me for letting her have internet access to her own laptop that she kept in her bedroom. Apparently the prospect of seeing porn on the internet is so much more dangerous than teenagers using social media apps to hang out with strangers. These parents would have been horrified to know that my daughter liked to lurk on Fark.

/After years of the family raising alpacas and llamas, my kid already knew was sex was and had no desire to watch humans doing the same thing.
//my family's computer when I was a kid was an Apple IIc that I hardly ever got to use because I had two older brothers who were selfish a**holes
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just do Whip-Its, ya crazy kids!
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: Mugato: They were 8 and 9 years old. I'm a bastard but I'm not a farking bastard.

pffffttt...there's women that age having abortions.


Not anymore
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: tonguedepressor: Mugato: They were 8 and 9 years old. I'm a bastard but I'm not a farking bastard.

pffffttt...there's women that age having abortions.

Not anymore


Not with someone else's help.

/ancient tiktok challenge
 
