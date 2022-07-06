 Skip to content
(BBC)   Q: How do you fire a human cannonball in Wales? A: Caerphilly. Or not, as in this case   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cheesy headline, subs.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Footage showed the man being shot out of a cannon, missing a safety net and crashing into a metal rail on the perimeter.

You wouldn't expect that from a performer of his caliber.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

They should just fire him.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe he was loaded.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Cheesy headline, subs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, so THAT explains the broken and tilted round tower at Caerphilly Castle.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad, they'll never find another man of his caliber.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CAPTAIN
           THUD.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone remembers their first time

True Lies - She's ripping you off (she's probably stealing the money to pay for her abortion)
Youtube XSPAGWEYYcI
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Probably should have been of a higher caliber.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He was out cold on the floor," said audience member Cherokee Jones.

...really? Huh.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

And because of your post, "whale nipples" is now in my search history.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I know this isn't the food tab, but I've made these, and they are delicious.

Glamorgan sausages
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wensleydale?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Again with the ad placement!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Webb Wilder - Human Cannonball
Youtube 5IjBXtFgqyQ

Just getting this out of the way.
 
