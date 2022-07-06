 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   An inspiring message from Duke Women's Basketball. This message doesn't suck, but Duke does   (twitter.com) divider line
14
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

951 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 06 Jul 2022 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been handling hard for decades....if you catch my drift.

Hey....it's fark!
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phrasing?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're making shirts now too? I thought it was just pants.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
im no fan of duke but the whole thing sounds like sour grapes from someone who couldnt get in.

/did not rtfa
//why would i?
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is supposed to inspire me to ... work harder? No thanks.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Obviously someone who just does physical stuff. I've been programming for 30+ years, and it's definitely gotten easier. Hell, people can make video games with little to no programming ability at all compared to the Apple II days.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Subby, I hate you for making me like ANYTHING originating from Duke.  And I love that speech.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
this is more inspiring
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Obviously someone who just does physical stuff. I've been programming for 30+ years, and it's definitely gotten easier. Hell, people can make video games with little to no programming ability at all compared to the Apple II days.


I feel ya, but not just for physical stuff. You are a better programmer because of your experience, not because the tools have gotten better. I'm sure you copy and paste old routines instead of recreating them, I know I do. You solved it once, no need to solve it again. You are handling hard better.

It's still a good speech for the young bucks.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is one of those things most people just do as they age but when you hear someone say it like this, it sounds inspiring and ground-breaking. Especially to young folks who are still learning/growing.

But no. This is just something that folks do throughout their life but they don't recognize it or name it.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Um, I'll have you know that I was given a Staples Easy Button as a gift years ago, and I still have it. So nice speech, but I'm covered.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Middle manager being paid upwards of a million dollars a year, speaking to a group of unpaid employees being exploited (by the institution that's supposed to be educating them) in a for-profit venture for which they will never be compensated:

"You need to harden the fark up when we abuse you, because the abuse is making you a better person.  Yes, of course 'better' means 'more obedient slave who takes even more exploitation and abuse without complaint', I'm astounded you needed me to spell that out for you explicitly, idiot."

Yes... inspiring.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: in a for-profit venture for which they will never be compensated


you referring to womens college basketball?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.