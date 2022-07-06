 Skip to content
(Neal.fun)   Solve these increasingly absurd Trolley Problems   (neal.fun)
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well.. That escalated quickly.

There will be mourning for at least 5.....
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It needs some more interesting responses. Like 'destroy my life savings' should have an option to make a sudden move towards the lever but 'accidentally' fall over until after the trolley has passed.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
GodComplex
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The ultimate solution is to kill everyone until there are no more people to tie to the tracks, thus eliminating all trolley problems.
 
GRMM
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 850x388]


Probably the best game ever
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Damn, I haven't seen this in years. Since there were trolleys.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.com
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GodComplex: The ultimate solution is to kill everyone until there are no more people to tie to the tracks, thus eliminating all trolley problems.


*sigh* Username checks out.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
my beef on the quiz is that it frames 'do nothing" as the choice to actually do something, you are in a position to choose who dies, no matter what you choose to do.

My POV is, I do nothing becasue why the fook am i in this situation in the first place, i would not be here.
This is why i had to kill that one asshole who kept insisting i would not flip the turtle over.
mofo i flip the turtle over, and we don't need to talk about my mom.
 
alitaki
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is why no one likes moral philosophers.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
92
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh poor Chidi.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
75 kills, not bad for a few minute's work
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

alitaki: This is why no one likes moral philosophers.


i.pinimg.com
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
78 killed on my watch.
Fark user image
 
krispos42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user image

However, this concerned me:

Fark user image



Really?  12%???
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm not in it for solving philosophy, I just like to pull levers
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

krispos42: [Fark user image 837x521]
However, this concerned me:

[Fark user image 850x381]


Really?  12%???


I'm assuming there are people who just click the wrong answers just for the lulz.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
sites.psu.edu
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
c.tenor.com
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I imagined I put on a MAGA hat and killed 81 people.

But my life savings are intact so I got that going for me.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 minute ago  
there are only two relevant 'trolley' problems to make anyone answer.

case one:
You have an automatic self driving car that you paid a lot of monye for.
When the self driving algorithm has to decide if it is going to potentially harm others to keep you safe or potentially harm you to keep everyone else safe.
Which one do you expect your paid for product to do?


case two:
you are a pedestrian/passenger/driver, someone else on the road has the expensive frill of automated self driving car.
What do you expect is the public safety policy governing  their frivolously toy's algorithm about what to do in an emergency situaiotn? Should it protect the owner/passengers  at the harm of others out in the public, or that to use such a frill an owner has to put their own safety on the line, under emergency conditions the public safety should be obligated to come first.

yeah, see only those two situations really matter cause that is  the reality we face.I presume honest answers would wind up with most of us giving opposite answers.I want what i want for me want i want it.
 
