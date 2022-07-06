 Skip to content
(CBC)   Just let your hardhat fall bro   (cbc.ca) divider line
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh f*ck right off!

According to a different source:
https://storeys.com/toronto-construction-worker-dangling-crane/

The guy was the rigger/swamper, so he had the radio to communicate with the crane operator. He was lifted from the fifth floor rigging area to almost thirty stories up before the crane operator noticed and lowered him back down. Broken wrist and bruised thumb.
The condition of his underwear wasn't mentioned.

Lucky guy... Jeez.

Also, the construction company didn't bother reporting it. They're looking at some significant fines for this f*ckup.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
cdnsecakmi.kaltura.comView Full Size
 
camarugala
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Considering you was really tangled up by his wrist he probably wasn't at risk of falling. I'm sure he was probably a little nervous about it but that's all.
 
TWolfJaeger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTA:  The construction site is the same one where a crane collapsed into an adjacent building in July of 2020.

Something something building on an ancient burial ground.

Does Toronto just let anyone be a crane operator?

"I can fly... <hic> I'm a pilot."
 
fark account name
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
News reporters, please speak clearly and slowly when you say this line:

"The worker in the video is employed by Modern Niagara as a rigger "
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It is shocking how little force it takes to pull your finger or thumb completely off if caught in a rope or knot. He is lucky the entanglement was his wrist

He's lucky he wore his brown pants that day
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fark account name: News reporters, please speak clearly and slowly when you say this line:

"The worker in the video is employed by Modern Niagara as a rigger "


Or ... y'know ... don't, and join the former site forman at the employment service office on Monday
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, free hardhat.
 
Royce P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You're not gonna need it...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Worker's hand was 'entangled with a tagline' said construction company overseeing site

I bet that Fark can come up with a good tagline.

A witness standing off-camera can be heard saying: "Oh my God, how the f--k did this happen?"

Well, that's actually a pretty good tagline.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fark account name: News reporters, please speak clearly and slowly when you say this line:

"The worker in the video is employed by Modern Niagara as a rigger "


I had this on my clipboard ready for pasting but you have beat me to it, sir.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Worker's hand was 'entangled with a tagline' said construction company overseeing site

I bet that Fark can come up with a good tagline.

A witness standing off-camera can be heard saying: "Oh my God, how the f--k did this happen?"

Well, that's actually a pretty good tagline.
[Fark user image image 275x183]


Probably couldn't reach his radio and the crane operator took silence as a yes. Lucky the guy survived.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fark account name: News reporters, please speak clearly and slowly when you say this line:

"The worker in the video is employed by Modern Niagara as a rigger "


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dude is lucky. If you die in Canada you die in real life.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Worker's hand was 'entangled with a tagline' said construction company overseeing site

I bet that Fark can come up with a good tagline.

A witness standing off-camera can be heard saying: "Oh my God, how the f--k did this happen?"

Well, that's actually a pretty good tagline.
[Fark user image image 275x183]


"Oh my god how the fark did this happen?" is a pretty accurate post in 90% of Fark threads.  Maybe time for a new Fark motto?
 
