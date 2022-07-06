 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Texas Tribune)   In today's episode of, "The More We Learn About the Uvalde Police Response the Worse it Continues to Get," we learn an officer who first arrived on scene asked for permission to shoot the gunman, but never heard back, and so just hung out for awhile   (texastribune.org) divider line
55
    More: Followup, Police, Uvalde police officer, Uvalde officer, Texas, San Marcos, Texas, report, law enforcement response, Uvalde school district police officer  
•       •       •

784 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2022 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So those kids were killed by a police game of "Mother May I" ?!?!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I see they're still on blaming the teacher and doors:

The report also found flaws in how the school maintains security of the building. The report noted that propping doors open is a common practice in the school, a practice that "can create a situation that results in danger to students." The exterior door the gunman used to enter the school had been propped open by a teacher, who then closed it before the gunman entered - but it didn't lock properly.

Then again, they point out that all of that doesn't matter:

The teacher did not check to see if the door was locked, the report said. The teacher also did not appear to have the proper equipment to lock the door even if she had checked. The report also notes that even if the door had locked properly, the suspect still could have gained access to the building by shooting out the glass in the door.

Oh, and that locked classroom door? Not locked:

The report determined that the lock on room 111 "was never engaged" because the lock required a key to be inserted from the hallway side of the door.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, police encountered a guy walking around on school grounds WITH a gun and waited to shoot at him?

Sun must have made him seem a few shades whiter than he actually was.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Wait, police encountered a guy walking around on school grounds WITH a gun and waited to shoot at him?

Sun must have made him seem a few shades whiter than he actually was.


open carry is REALLY legal in TX.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cops only shoot people with imaginary guns.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The point of all the defined procedure and training is so you don't have to ask for step by step instructions in the moment.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the hell have police ever needed permission to shoot someone?
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trigger happy when they obviously shouldn't be, trigger reticent when they obviously shouldn't be.

Seeking clearance when they shouldn't, failing to seek clearance when they should.

What did I miss?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JRoo: When the hell have police ever needed permission to shoot someone?


ya this

generally whoops i thought he was a threat is good enough
 
thekingcobra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: I see they're still on blaming the teacher and doors:

The report also found flaws in how the school maintains security of the building. The report noted that propping doors open is a common practice in the school, a practice that "can create a situation that results in danger to students." The exterior door the gunman used to enter the school had been propped open by a teacher, who then closed it before the gunman entered - but it didn't lock properly.

Then again, they point out that all of that doesn't matter:

The teacher did not check to see if the door was locked, the report said. The teacher also did not appear to have the proper equipment to lock the door even if she had checked. The report also notes that even if the door had locked properly, the suspect still could have gained access to the building by shooting out the glass in the door.

Oh, and that locked classroom door? Not locked:

The report determined that the lock on room 111 "was never engaged" because the lock required a key to be inserted from the hallway side of the door.


But the guy in charge says he checked the door and it was locked! He wouldn't lie about something like that...would he?
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
We should hire the Uvalde cops to play Chickenshiat Bingo.
See which ones poop themselves first.
N-5
 
dletter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JRoo: When the hell have police ever needed permission to shoot someone?


This... LOL, really?

*Guy with a gun and armor in a school* ..... Um, I'd better wait to check with the boss to see if we can shoot this guy.

"Guy who looks sketchy and said something weird to the cop".... GTF on the ground, bang, bang, bang!

Police exist to make money for municipalities and to keep order for the oligarchy.  Period, end of sentence.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only he had been carrying around a counterfeit $20, then police could've unloaded both clips into him.

/yes, I know it's mAgAzINe
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they should use deadly force, they don't. When they shouldn't use deadly force, they do.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😳
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Wait, police encountered a guy walking around on school grounds WITH a gun and waited to shoot at him?

Sun must have made him seem a few shades whiter than he actually was.


Shooting at people with guns is dangerous. That's why police prefer shooting unarmed people. Because they're just trying to get home to their families!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asking permission? I can see that.

But begging for forgiveness would have been better.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news...

Meanwhile, authorities have identified the seventh victim of the [Highland Park] mass shooting as Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan.

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: If only he had been carrying around a counterfeit $20, then police could've unloaded both clips into him.

/yes, I know it's mAgAzINe


What if they loaded the mags with clips?
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thekingcobra: Bootleg: I see they're still on blaming the teacher and doors:

The report also found flaws in how the school maintains security of the building. The report noted that propping doors open is a common practice in the school, a practice that "can create a situation that results in danger to students." The exterior door the gunman used to enter the school had been propped open by a teacher, who then closed it before the gunman entered - but it didn't lock properly.

Then again, they point out that all of that doesn't matter:

The teacher did not check to see if the door was locked, the report said. The teacher also did not appear to have the proper equipment to lock the door even if she had checked. The report also notes that even if the door had locked properly, the suspect still could have gained access to the building by shooting out the glass in the door.

Oh, and that locked classroom door? Not locked:

The report determined that the lock on room 111 "was never engaged" because the lock required a key to be inserted from the hallway side of the door.

But the guy in charge says he checked the door and it was locked! He wouldn't lie about something like that...would he?


That sounds even worse, actually. "So i just picked one random door on a building that i KNOW has multiples exits because of standard fire code, found that this ONE door was locked, and decided 'meh, i'm not walking all they to the other side. that's way too far!"
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't matter anyway.  All those Texas NRA folks needed was more time to donate to the NRA anyway.   They all gladly trade children's lives for Gun Money.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My most tin-foil hat take on this was the cops knew ahead that a shooting was going down and screwed the response knowing that there'd be big outrage and the outrage would fire up the RWNJ base

/At this rate I'll be proven right by early-August
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When do they play the language barrier? We were going in but someone was yelling Spanish stuff and we needed to regroup until a translator could be called.

Yeah, I know a lot of the cops were Latinx but you have to have an official translator.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, they're in the "we're not assholes, we're just stupid" portion of the investigation.

That way it's nobody's fault. Worked for the finance assholes in 2008 and so far it's working for the Republicans, so ... *shrug*
 
Flogirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, the gun was ok, so that's all that matters. (This is absolute sarcasm).

F*ck the gunman, f*ck the police who stood by while innocent children and teachers got slaughtered.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JRoo: When the hell have police ever needed permission to shoot someone?


When the suspect is white?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meanwhile in Chicago...

July 4 parade shooting suspect slipped past Illinois "red flag" safeguards | Reuters

The shooter's dad basically helped his kid bypass all the laws that would've flagged him and kept him from getting a gun, despite having made direct threats and been involuntarily hospitalized for mental illness, to ensure he had an AR-15.

So far, no charges for Dad, though.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: My most tin-foil hat take on this was the cops knew ahead that a shooting was going down and screwed the response knowing that there'd be big outrage and the outrage would fire up the RWNJ base

/At this rate I'll be proven right by early-August


No, I think they shot a good number of the kids themselves.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Sun must have made him seem a few shades whiter than he actually was.


Everybody involved in this situation (victims, shooter, cops) is/was Hispanic, as is 78% of the population of Uvalde.  Race was not an issue in this case.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems sus, pigs will use this to advance a shoot first agenda of sorts.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JRoo: When the hell have police ever needed permission to shoot someone?


He was light brown enough to land on the line between SHOOT and DON'T SHOOT (it's a special chart they use).

familyguyskincolorchart.jpg
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thekingcobra: Bootleg: I see they're still on blaming the teacher and doors:

The report also found flaws in how the school maintains security of the building. The report noted that propping doors open is a common practice in the school, a practice that "can create a situation that results in danger to students." The exterior door the gunman used to enter the school had been propped open by a teacher, who then closed it before the gunman entered - but it didn't lock properly.

Then again, they point out that all of that doesn't matter:

The teacher did not check to see if the door was locked, the report said. The teacher also did not appear to have the proper equipment to lock the door even if she had checked. The report also notes that even if the door had locked properly, the suspect still could have gained access to the building by shooting out the glass in the door.

Oh, and that locked classroom door? Not locked:

The report determined that the lock on room 111 "was never engaged" because the lock required a key to be inserted from the hallway side of the door.

But the guy in charge says he checked the door and it was locked! He wouldn't lie about something like that...would he?


Police training needs to be way more remedial than I thought if "doorknobs: how do they work." Needs to be a required class.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
olorin604:
Police training needs to be way more remedial than I thought if "doorknobs: how do they work." Needs to be a required class.

They probably all vote Republican, so ... yes, it does.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: thekingcobra: Bootleg: I see they're still on blaming the teacher and doors:

The report also found flaws in how the school maintains security of the building. The report noted that propping doors open is a common practice in the school, a practice that "can create a situation that results in danger to students." The exterior door the gunman used to enter the school had been propped open by a teacher, who then closed it before the gunman entered - but it didn't lock properly.

Then again, they point out that all of that doesn't matter:

The teacher did not check to see if the door was locked, the report said. The teacher also did not appear to have the proper equipment to lock the door even if she had checked. The report also notes that even if the door had locked properly, the suspect still could have gained access to the building by shooting out the glass in the door.

Oh, and that locked classroom door? Not locked:

The report determined that the lock on room 111 "was never engaged" because the lock required a key to be inserted from the hallway side of the door.

But the guy in charge says he checked the door and it was locked! He wouldn't lie about something like that...would he?

Police training needs to be way more remedial than I thought if "doorknobs: how do they work." Needs to be a required class.


You can bet your ass they know how they work at the donut shop.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: emersonbiggins: If only he had been carrying around a counterfeit $20, then police could've unloaded both clips into him.

/yes, I know it's mAgAzINe

What if they loaded the mags with clips?


Or clipped a bunch of magazines together.
 
Thingster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Wait, police encountered a guy walking around on school grounds WITH a gun and waited to shoot at him?

Sun must have made him seem a few shades whiter than he actually was.


We've known this since about a week after.

Cop made visual, saw him pop off a few rounds, and froze.

Cop had a rifle and a clear shot, didn't take it "because he was unsure of the backstop".  Never mind taking a knee and shooting up often clears that kind of thing up rickyticky.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Possible reason door might have seemed locked when checked:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: justanotherfarkinfarker: emersonbiggins: If only he had been carrying around a counterfeit $20, then police could've unloaded both clips into him.

/yes, I know it's mAgAzINe

What if they loaded the mags with clips?

Or clipped a bunch of magazines together.


Meh... It's been done.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How long until one of those cops murders an unarmed person/journalist asking him questions about the shooting? Or has it already happened?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
in the most unbelievable amazing thing ever, a police officer asked if they could use deadly force rather than decide to on their own.

gee i wonder what was different about this situaiotn that made them hesitate to shoot?
was it the age of the kid?
checks historical record, nope looks like plenty of kids get shot even though they are obviously kids.

geee what could it be that made the officer hesitate to shoot someone, they were obviously armed and dangerous, you'd a almost figured this was the typical situation a cop would shoot first and make excuses later about normally. gee what could it be that set this kid apart fro others who got shot?
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Thingster: DoBeDoBeDo: Wait, police encountered a guy walking around on school grounds WITH a gun and waited to shoot at him?

Sun must have made him seem a few shades whiter than he actually was.

We've known this since about a week after.

Cop made visual, saw him pop off a few rounds, and froze.

Cop had a rifle and a clear shot, didn't take it "because he was unsure of the backstop".  Never mind taking a knee and shooting up often clears that kind of thing up rickyticky.


I bet if they took the Shooter alive he'd say "Hey I only shot half those kids..."
 
Geotpf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PvtStash: in the most unbelievable amazing thing ever, a police officer asked if they could use deadly force rather than decide to on their own.

gee i wonder what was different about this situaiotn that made them hesitate to shoot?
was it the age of the kid?
checks historical record, nope looks like plenty of kids get shot even though they are obviously kids.

geee what could it be that made the officer hesitate to shoot someone, they were obviously armed and dangerous, you'd a almost figured this was the typical situation a cop would shoot first and make excuses later about normally. gee what could it be that set this kid apart fro others who got shot?


Again, the shooter, all the cops, and all the victims were hispanic, as were the vast majority of people in town.  This was definitely not a black/white thing.  Maybe an hispanic cop hesitated to shoot a hispanic kid/suspect?
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pert: Trigger happy when they obviously shouldn't be no one can shoot back at them, trigger reticent when they obviously shouldn't be the other guy has a gun.


FTFY
 
anuran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The point of all the defined procedure and training is so you don't have to ask for step by step instructions in the moment.


But saying "I needed to ask for instructions" is great CYA
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JRoo: When the hell have police ever needed permission to shoot someone?


When the someone has white skin.
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pert: Trigger happy when they obviously shouldn't be, trigger reticent when they obviously shouldn't be.

Seeking clearance when they shouldn't, failing to seek clearance when they should.

What did I miss?


That he is scum like everyone else in that Department
 
benelane
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: DoBeDoBeDo: Wait, police encountered a guy walking around on school grounds WITH a gun and waited to shoot at him?

Sun must have made him seem a few shades whiter than he actually was.

open carry is REALLY legal in TX.


Probably not on school grounds, I'd imagine. But who knows, it's TX.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
     but the supervisor did not hear the request or responded too late

The chief of police for the school district already explained that it was inconceivable that he could use police radios, because when he moved at lightning speed, one of the radios might detach from his belt clip, and the other might touch his elbow in an annoying way, both of which could have slowed his 2 hour response. And he was never in charge of anything, he explained, and doesn't know who was. I bet he wishes he could get his hands on that worthless son of a biatch!
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.