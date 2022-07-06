 Skip to content
(Fox 11 Online)   Authorities are hoping to find the owner of an alligator found in a lake in Northern Wisconsin, because they'd really rather not have to face the possibility that there are now ALLIGATORS in Northern Wisconsin   (fox11online.com) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nobody expects murder lizards
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Winter will kill them.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It crawled up from Pittsburgh.
 
shamen123
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Investi-gator required to clear up the mystery.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Winter will kill them.


This. It's an alligator, it'd freeze to death in short order up there.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They are trying to blend in with the local Cheeseheads

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just wait five months. They'll freeze to death.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Just wait five months. They'll freeze to death.


Worked for the gorillas.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"We are able to take in alligators up to 30 inches long, and this guy is much less than that."

So, the alligator's probably too young to come when the owner calls.
 
Buster 49
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There are far worse things slithering around the backwoods of Wisconsin.
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bull sharks can survive for quite some time in fresh water. I am truly surprised that no one has yet released one into a lake somewhere in the U.S..
 
bloop287 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
