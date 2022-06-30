 Skip to content
(Zillow)   This week on house flippers -- 5/25/2022 - Sold. 6/30/2022 - Listed for sale   (zillow.com) divider line
73
    Fail, need of some love, beautiful location, Mobile Apps, vision, care, love, Russell, browser  
73 Comments     (+0 »)
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did someone have a competent building inspector come in or find out there were no permits or access to water and septic?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd rather live in a cardboard box
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Probably the nicest house in Ohio.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That looks more like a "we bought it and.... HOLY F*CK UNDO UNDO UNDO UNDO!"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
or it could be one family member selling it to another for estate purposes or something... who knows.

But, it certainly does have a ton of POTENTIAL!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What do you suppose....

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


No, I don't even want to know.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Rev.K: What do you suppose....

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x637]

No, I don't even want to know.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
yikes.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This week, on Hoarders....
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
oof.

Looks like meth and sadness.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a short sale. I looked it up and the bank owns it.
 
HammerHeadSnark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it, man. It's Ohio.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to TetanusTown
 
Arthur Jumbles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get a dumpster and four guys to throw out everything that isn't nailed down and it might be in good shape, assuming the roof is good.
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next season of American Horror Story just found it's set...
 
ScottyShaps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just trying to wrap my head around $61 per square foot..... (SF Bay Area, anything under $600 per square foot is suspect...)

Also, where did the driveway go?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is where the psychic told them they'd find the gold.

They bought the house when the owner passed, and now that they're rich, the house is no longer needed.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying to figure out what's truly messed up about it, and I'm not able to figure it out from the images given.  I wonder if the roof has come off partially, and elements have absolutely effed up the one side of the house.  Looks like the ceiling is destroyed in one room, can't see it in any of the others, and the siding and garage door are effed.

of course, there's all the trash and overgrowth, but that's just time consuming, not particularly difficult or resource intenstive, like the other issues.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mandmwaste.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That first "sale" was almost certainly not a normal sale.  I'm guessing a bank foreclosure and the "price" was the amount owed on the loan (or something along those lines).  I don't think this is a flip.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... this is nowhere near as bad as the cat hoarder house my family just inherited.  Have spent a week now evicting cats from the house.  It's very, very, very sad and very, very, very gross.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a novelty house with lots of curb appeal. In this case, curb appeal is what you do after the real estate agent tries to convince you to go look inside. "I think I'd rather just stand here on the curb."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the neighborhood as bad as the house?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ekdikeo4: I'm trying to figure out what's truly messed up about it, and I'm not able to figure it out from the images given.  I wonder if the roof has come off partially, and elements have absolutely effed up the one side of the house.  Looks like the ceiling is destroyed in one room, can't see it in any of the others, and the siding and garage door are effed.

of course, there's all the trash and overgrowth, but that's just time consuming, not particularly difficult or resource intenstive, like the other issues.


See, if it was a flip, they would, at a minimum, clean out the trash and repair the cosmetic damage.

This has the air of "I'm a bank so I don't care; just sell it for what you can get for it and get it off my books".
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The toilet that's closed shut with blue duct tape is a nice touch.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are cat litter tubs... so somewhere under all that is likely a used litter box.

Fun, fun, fun!
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow!!!! What a home. In need of some love and care, This beautiful location in Russell needs you!! It needs your vision, It needs your love, and It needs some serious rehab.

It needs some well placed Trinitrotoluene.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: What do you suppose....

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x637]

No, I don't even want to know.


It's Mickey's shed.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Is the neighborhood as bad as the house?


Exactly the opposite.

This is in the same zip code:

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/15270-Fedeli-Ln-Novelty-OH-44072/92372660_zpid/

$1.9 million.
 
X-boxershorts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been cleaning up a much MUCH worse horde since October of 2021.

Dead dogs, piles of rotted food 5ft high, couldn't open any doors except the kitchen door on the back porch, which was hoarded 6ft high too. And when we opened the kitchen door the sliver the hoard allowed, the stench, from all that rotten food, knocked you out. Took us 2 months to be able to open that door wide enough for a human to walk through, but then you had to crawl over the pile that went from kitchen, to utility room, to living room and into the bedrooms.

7 rolloff dumpsters and about 20 utility trailer hauls later, after burying 31 dead dogs, the place is damn near ready to move in.

This place looks like a piece of cake.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: That looks more like a "we bought it and.... HOLY F*CK UNDO UNDO UNDO UNDO!"


Amateur mistake. You need to hit "undo" an odd number of times, or else it just undoes what you undid.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my wife was telling me a story yesterday about a woman that she works with. this woman's daughter just moved out to Michigan for a job a few weeks ago and bought a house sight unseen. the pictures looked great and the realtor did a virtual open house with her before she bought it. so this woman bought the house, packed up her family and all of their things and went out to Michigan. she then learned that the guy who owned it - his wife left him several years ago and he stopped any maintenance on the place and it's in pretty rough shape. the pictures she saw were actually taken seven years before, and nothing in the house (like the hot water and such) worked. she pretty much got robbed

anyway - I don't have much of a point with this post other than to say yesterday I learned people will buy a house unseen
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of those pictures seem like you can smell the nasty.  I want it!
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: or it could be one family member selling it to another for estate purposes or something... who knows.

But, it certainly does have a ton of POTENTIAL!


After it's razed, the land salted, and then razed again.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: ekdikeo4: I'm trying to figure out what's truly messed up about it, and I'm not able to figure it out from the images given. I wonder if the roof has come off partially, and elements have absolutely effed up the one side of the house. Looks like the ceiling is destroyed in one room, can't see it in any of the others, and the siding and garage door are effed.

of course, there's all the trash and Overgrowth, but that's just time consuming, not particularly difficult or resource intenstive, like the other issues.

See, if it was a flip, they would, at a minimum, clean out the trash and repair the cosmetic damage.

This has the air of "I'm a bank so I don't care; just sell it for what you can get for it and get it off my books".


Righto, if Zillow's numbers are right, the last buy was 128k and the ask on it now is 124k .. they're just trying to get back the money they lost on it.  So it's probably a bank.

I'm definitely not seeing anything horrible in here .. it's certainly not like the place i'm trying to deal with right now, that is just a 3500 square foot litterbox.
 
X-boxershorts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: NewportBarGuy: That looks more like a "we bought it and.... HOLY F*CK UNDO UNDO UNDO UNDO!"

Amateur mistake. You need to hit "undo" an odd number of times, or else it just undoes what you undid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hold harmless must be signed and returned before entry will be given."

Oh that's unsettling...
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised that the person using the walker managed to get that far with it before they toppled over.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The attic shot indicates water damage and the roof line isn't straight. Walk away, it's a money pit.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Is the neighborhood as bad as the house?


The house immediately to the east is a 3BR/3Bath with a pool, gazebo and barn. Zillow estimates it at $416K.

So, a decent neighborhood, if a little out of the way.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basement: Full

I don't doubt it.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wholesaler shenaningans
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: I'm surprised that the person using the walker managed to get that far with it before they toppled over.
[Fark user image 425x318]


Especially after a case of Old Grand-Dad.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hoarder house. And it's a pretty safe bet the shiat underneath all the garbage isn't in great shape, either.

*shrug*
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: Those are cat litter tubs... so somewhere under all that is likely a used litter box.

Fun, fun, fun!


You ready to have your mind blown?

... take a seat and buckle up ...


The house is the cat litter box!
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: The toilet that's closed shut with blue duct tape is a nice touch.


They get taped off like that in empty/abandoned houses when the utilities are turned off. It probably has some marine or RV antifreeze in the bottom of the bowl as well to keep sewer gas from seeping in through the trap.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they say real estate isn't cheap. Zoom out.

How does this area of Ohio have THAT many homes around $100/sf?!?!?!?

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/1115-Irene-Rd-Lyndhurst-OH-44124/33675159_zpid/
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2021    $1,954 (+27.7% )$36,160
2020    $1,530 (+1.6%) $36,160 (+6.6%)
2019     $1,506 (-1.1% $33,920

tax man says it worth 36k?
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: That first "sale" was almost certainly not a normal sale.  I'm guessing a bank foreclosure and the "price" was the amount owed on the loan (or something along those lines).  I don't think this is a flip.


Don't flippers normally try to turn a profit?  It's listed for about $3500 less than the previous sale.


Price history
DateEventPrice
6/30/2022Listed for sale$124,900 (-2.8%)$61/sqft
Source: photos.zillowstatic.com MLS Now #4387389
5/25/2022Sold$128,490$63/sqft
Source: Public Record
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs to give Zoë Roth a call
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.