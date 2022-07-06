|
Fark NotNewsletter: Rocket man, crashing on the moon up here alone
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-07-06 1:03:29 PM (12 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
We've had a couple short work weeks this summer already, yet for some reason I find myself scrambling during this one. I think it's the combination of a serious news cycle plus extra stuff all hitting at once. Also on that note, no livestream this week due to all of the above. Back next week with more ridiculousness.
Next week, however, should be awesome - we've got the first James Webb pics coming out July 12th. NASA has said that they plan to show an extremely old galaxy and an exoplanet among other things. Early reports on the pics said that a NASA scientist who saw them already literally burst into tears. Sounds compelling. In other space news, no one has taken credit for crashing a rocket into the moon last week. Also China is denying they plan to take over the moon. On that note, I am also denying that I am planning to take over the moon. Seems like a lot of work.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
johnryan51 was ready to mingle
bostonguy felt personally attacked
LordOfThePings discussed the deadliest gases
studebaker hoch warned about a dangerous practice that's happening in a lot of bars
common sense is an oxymoron asked a question about special soap for washing "men's intimate area"
jbc expressed a preference for big ones
Russ1642 told us what happened just before a bison nearly trampled a toddler
Hey Nurse! asked a question about AirDropping photos
KodosZardoz had a reason for not caring about the "mile-high club"
tasteme figured out the catch in SergeantObvious' offer
Smart:
mrmopar5287 discussed what could have killed almost two dozen young people in a South African tavern
Tyrosine came to bury Sonny Barger, not to praise him
Private_Citizen explained what caused a brake failure when a YouTuber replaced the brakes in his Tesla
covfefe added a caveat about preferences and dealbreakers
foxy_canuck shared expert information about everything you ever wanted to know about alpaca farming but were afraid to ask (with a bonus cute photo)
FrancoFile pointed out how things made more sense during the Stone Age
AnotherBluesStringer shared a story about meeting a wild and crazy guy
hubiestubert shared a general impression of "Ms. Marvel"
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Independence Day adventures
Smart: Ragin' Asian remembered Lola's Great Adventures
Funny: ingo's choir had one interesting song choice for July Fourth
Politics Funny:
Nailed to the perch knew something about the canary in the coal mine
mrshowrules pointed out how we know for sure that COVID-19 vaccines were not made with cells from "aborted children"
BizarreMan knew exactly why Republicans don't want to talk about Roe v. Wade anymore
LeoffDaGrate gave several reasons why we shouldn't believe Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony
SpectroBoy exposed a Russian general's Fark handle
Politics Smart:
demaL-demaL-yeH listed some reasons why the Christian Right has been able to win in court while most Americans disagree with them
bostonguy discussed the type of person who is likely to be influenced by racist and sexist ideas
DoBeDoBeDo added to demaL-demaL-yeH's list
NewportBarGuy suggested a strategy change for the Democratic Party
giantmeteor put us in the mind of a Secret Service agent
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
samsquatch built a custom latte machine
Stephen_Falken showed us Space Force's first big mission
Yammering_Splat_Vector discovered that every group of tourists recreates this photo
Wrongo found the very last place left to park the car
Snubnose hired some math tutors
Eat The Placenta erectored some tables and chairs
stickindamud found this rocket engine in a galaxy far, far away
whatsupchuck's car was commandeered by the government
samsquatch had clear cat-based priorities
RedZoneTuba figured out that dickbutt
Farktography theme: Summertime and the Livin' is Easy
Nuclear Monk caught a big splash at the beach
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
BART derailed due to heat. Ay caramba
On this day in history, in 2007, the Bald Eagle was removed from the list of threatened species due to massive wildlife rehabilitation efforts and significant progress in the science of developing small hairpieces for eagles
On this day in history, in 1914, Austria's Archduke Franz Ferdinand released the hit single "take me out"
Instead of reaching both the North and South Rims during their visits, some are forced to remain perched on the edge of a far smaller basin
Man in Gimp suit terrorizes neighborhood again, probably because he's significantly inferior to man in Photoshop suit despite being free and open source
Edmonton sports writer trolls the NSA by triggering their algorithms all day
Woody Allen eyes retirement, preteens
The legend lives on from the Chippewa on down, of the big lake they called Gitche Gumee. The buffet, it is said, never refreshes her spread, when the smells of norovirus turn gloomy
♪To dream the impossible dream... To find an assumable loan... To find a down payment and borrow... And to buy an affordable home...♪
🎵Does your truck drive slow?/Does it stop and does it go?/Do you drive it when it's hot?/Are your wares as cold as snow?/Aurora (a town that's near Boulder)/Will soon welcome you right over/Does your truck drive slow?🎵
Scientist denies opening portals into parallel universes. His twin brother nods in agreement, stroking his goatee
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on last week's Quiz, where we determined that Patsy Baloney is a middle-aged church lady from 1975. On the Quiz itself, no one made it into the 1000 club which means I get to finish off my 4th of July grilled ribs on my own. freakingmoron came out on top with 982. followed by jaycharms in second with 938 and Denjiro in third with 932. ryebread made fourth with 919, and TheMothership and maumau the flakcatcher tied for fifth with 909.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about ube, Only 31% of quiztakers recognized the name of the purple-colored tuber commonly seen in Asian cuisine, especially in the Philippines. I'm giving it about another two weeks before some startup snags the name for their new streaming service featuring Rob Schneider movies and reruns of Degrassi Junior High.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about LGBT+ rights in the US. 77% of Quiztakers recognized that the Stonewall Uprising of 1969 took place at the Stonewall Inn located in Greenwich Village in lower Manhattan in New York City. Also known as the "Stonewall Riots'', it was a protest against NYC police who came to the bar regularly to harass, assault, and shake down performers and clientele Fast forward a few decades and the Stonewall Inn has been designated as a US National Monument - one of the few national monuments where you can grab a beer while taking in history.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which TV series we thought for sure we were done with last year that's getting new life on Peacock. Only 56% of quiztakers had heard the bad news that the streaming service has ordered a new season of 11-minute episodes of Caillou, now in CGI, as if that's going to make it any more tolerable. As an American, I'm not sure whether to blame Justin Trudeau or Bloc Québécois, but I do know that Canada should have to answer for this.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the definition of "culminate". 96% of quiztakers knew that the word means "to reach a climactic point or end result". Which this Quiz write-up has now done.
If you missed out last week, it's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again on Friday.
· · ·
