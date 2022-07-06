 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Coast Guard News)   Threesome becomes a crowd   (coastguardnews.com) divider line
63
    More: Giggity, Staten Island, Police, Security, New York City, Brooklyn, cruise ship, Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, Cruise ship  
•       •       •

2348 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2022 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are we talking about good kind of threesome or the evil kind of threesome?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An alleged threesome between passengers had upset their significant others when they learned of the rendezvous, according to a passenger, who said she witnessed the fight from her door.

I'm guessing that only one of the significant others was upset, unless the threesome was between three strangers rather than a couple and a third person.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok I can see that as a reason for a fight of up to six people, not sixty.  If I see a big fight going on, I would be inclined to nope on out of there, not join in.  I do not understand what would motivate people to join in.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: If I see a big fight going on, I would be inclined to nope on out of there, not join in.  I do not understand what would motivate people to join in.


They're all stuck on a Carnival cruise ship?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: EvilEgg: If I see a big fight going on, I would be inclined to nope on out of there, not join in.  I do not understand what would motivate people to join in.

They're all stuck on a Carnival cruise ship?


Okay, I can see that making someone stabby.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the Love Boat lives up to its name.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not even going to question whether this has really happened multiple times on Carnival cruises the past few weeks.
I choose to believe.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cruise people are on the same level as buffet people.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they say FARK isn't my personal erotica
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Ok I can see that as a reason for a fight of up to six people, not sixty.  If I see a big fight going on, I would be inclined to nope on out of there, not join in.  I do not understand what would motivate people to join in.


I'm not sure where they got the nj numbers from. The video looks like two people fighting and a dozen or so trying to break it up.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Cruise people are on the same level as buffet people.


Cruise people are buffet people
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: EvilEgg: If I see a big fight going on, I would be inclined to nope on out of there, not join in.  I do not understand what would motivate people to join in.

They're all stuck on a Carnival cruise ship?


That at least proves poor decision making skills.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thunderdome Cruise Lines. Coming soon to a port near you .
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: EvilEgg: If I see a big fight going on, I would be inclined to nope on out of there, not join in.  I do not understand what would motivate people to join in.

They're all stuck on a Carnival cruise ship?


And turned it into a three-ring circus! MAGIC!
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: EvilEgg: If I see a big fight going on, I would be inclined to nope on out of there, not join in.  I do not understand what would motivate people to join in.

They're all stuck on a Carnival cruise ship?


Carnival is the Waffle House of cruise ships.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carnival Cruise Lines.  Not even once.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Eiffel Tower is crumbling and rusty?

wait wrong thread
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't there special cruises for just that sort of thing?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the location, were pre-Beetlejuice and Yeezy involved?

If they were, couldn't the CG have scuttled it?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The passenger identified as Theresa James said the guests involved in the fight were "ignorant fools acting stupid."

Of course. They were on a cruise ship, presumably on purpose. QED.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Cruise people are on the same level as buffet people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: WhiskeySticks: Cruise people are on the same level as buffet people.

Cruise people are buffet people


Of course they are. Why do people even go on a cruise otherwise?

Here's a hint: It's not for the comedian
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imma let you finish, but Chuck E. Cheese has the best threesome melees.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My assumption is that a Carnival Cruise is like going to Chucky Cheese if you're a bit older, and have a bit more disposable income.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black lady is going after the blonde lady...I've seen that "movie" before and I think I know what happened there.  I'd speculate that the blonde lady got her some of the other lady's tube steak.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean... they're people who are intentionally going on a cruise in the middle of a raging, deadly pandemic that rather famously has hit cruise ships specifically on a regular basis.

These people are so stupid they're literally de facto suicidal, if anything it's surprising they can go more than a day without a story like this one.  These are the people who make Florida Man look erudite and classy, on their best day.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: k E. Cheese has the best threesome melees.


As a former C.E.C. employee as a teen...I've seen a couple of dry storage room melees there caused by threesome activities.
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they sell cruises specifically for that sort of thing?

//Asking for a friend.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: [Fark user image 320x172] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock me on a cruise ship for a week and there's no way I WOULDN'T consider banging the lonely women a few cabins down if she was at all attractive.  If she wants to bring a girlfriend, I'll just make sure I'm hydrated first.

And, apparently, maybe take the time to stash a weapon nearby for self defense.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Villages The Trumpiages
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Ok I can see that as a reason for a fight of up to six people, not sixty.  If I see a big fight going on, I would be inclined to nope on out of there, not join in.  I do not understand what would motivate people to join in.


When a man in the back yells "everyone attack!" you don't have much choice.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the threesome is a-rocking, don't come a-socking!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: EvilEgg: Ok I can see that as a reason for a fight of up to six people, not sixty.  If I see a big fight going on, I would be inclined to nope on out of there, not join in.  I do not understand what would motivate people to join in.

When a man in the back yells "everyone attack!" you don't have much choice.


That's why I avoid ballrooms.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Neondistraction: EvilEgg: Ok I can see that as a reason for a fight of up to six people, not sixty.  If I see a big fight going on, I would be inclined to nope on out of there, not join in.  I do not understand what would motivate people to join in.

When a man in the back yells "everyone attack!" you don't have much choice.

That's why I avoid ballrooms.


And France in 1940.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suggesting a threesome to Will Smith wasn't such a great idea, I guess.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Neondistraction: EvilEgg: Ok I can see that as a reason for a fight of up to six people, not sixty.  If I see a big fight going on, I would be inclined to nope on out of there, not join in.  I do not understand what would motivate people to join in.

When a man in the back yells "everyone attack!" you don't have much choice.

That's why I avoid ballrooms.


Very few mice know how to dance.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went on a cruise once (pre-Covid, of course), and liked it okay. If I were to go again, I think I would go on one where all the ground excursions are things like beaches and snorkeling and kayaking, rather than what I did, which was cities and cultural experiences. You don't really experience a place unless you've had a chance to get lost there for a couple of days. I live in a city where cruise ship groups come through all the time, and now I was following that tour leader with the little flag and thinking "oh shiat, I'm one of those people now." Even if you do get to peel away for a while, you're under time pressure to get back and can't stray too far. But anyway, I did like the boat part -- the entertainment, the surprisingly not-bad food, the casino, the unlimited drinks, etc. etc. I don't see myself going on one again for the foreseeable future, but didn't think it was too bad.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Mugato: EvilEgg: If I see a big fight going on, I would be inclined to nope on out of there, not join in.  I do not understand what would motivate people to join in.

They're all stuck on a Carnival cruise ship?

Carnival is the Waffle House of cruise ships.


Chuck E Cheese
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SimonElectric: Aren't there special cruises for just that sort of thing?


Every cruise is a sex cruise if you're brave enough.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mugato: Are we talking about good kind of threesome or the evil kind of threesome?


There are at least four kinds of threesomes. You'll have to be more specific.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jso2897: Suggesting a threesome to Will Smith wasn't such a great idea, I guess.


"Keep your **** out of my wife's mouth!"
 
Tentacle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The first rule of threesome club is: you do not talk about threesome club.
 
jmr61
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I went on a cruise once (pre-Covid, of course), and liked it okay. If I were to go again, I think I would go on one where all the ground excursions are things like beaches and snorkeling and kayaking, rather than what I did, which was cities and cultural experiences. You don't really experience a place unless you've had a chance to get lost there for a couple of days. I live in a city where cruise ship groups come through all the time, and now I was following that tour leader with the little flag and thinking "oh shiat, I'm one of those people now." Even if you do get to peel away for a while, you're under time pressure to get back and can't stray too far. But anyway, I did like the boat part -- the entertainment, the surprisingly not-bad food, the casino, the unlimited drinks, etc. etc. I don't see myself going on one again for the foreseeable future, but didn't think it was too bad.



I've been on 5, the first in 1980 as a teen, the last in 2015 and I've never not had a great time. Like most things, cruises are what you make of them.
 
anuran
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Aren't there special cruises for just that sort of thing?


Since the invention of gay dating sites cruising is a lost art
 
scanman61
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: SimonElectric: Aren't there special cruises for just that sort of thing?

Every cruise is a sex cruise if you're brave enough.


media.wdwnt.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

scanman61: Arkanaut: SimonElectric: Aren't there special cruises for just that sort of thing?

Every cruise is a sex cruise if you're brave enough.

[media.wdwnt.com image 850x529]


That's just farking Goofy.
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.