Istanbul is now the trendiest place to get hair transplants and see the insides of Turkish prisons
20
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where else are you going to see the inside of Turkish prisons?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
that's nobody's hairpiece but the turks
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Istanbul - Tiny Toons
Youtube IqJXxHi6RwQ
 
starsrift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Where else are you going to see the inside of Turkish prisons?


Ankara, probably.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What about the Midnight Express?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Where else are you going to see the inside of Turkish prisons?


Constantinople.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
*musk gives erdoğan his kindest regards*
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Airplane! _ Turkish Prison
Youtube YaLeKw8SSnk
 
MarkMartinFan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Station in Sinop, TUSLog Det 4 - you got a tour of it.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
These Turks are rumored to not be sensitive or discriminating lovers.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
this is so ubiquitous, "We call it Turkish Hairlines."

Nice one!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Clinics with names like Hair of Istanbul, Hair Transplant Turkey, World Plast Hair Istanbul, Hairpol Istanbul, Hair Health Istanbul, Hair Time Istanbul.

Sounds like a list of DMV-approved traffic schools except the recurring themes aren't traffic, pizza and comedy.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why he got the transplant, I can't say
He just liked it better that way
 
H31N0US
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Somehow I think flights and a hotel stay in Istanbul, vs a few thousand bucks extra to get the work done locally, would be a wash.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bughunter: Clinics with names like Hair of Istanbul, Hair Transplant Turkey, World Plast Hair Istanbul, Hairpol Istanbul, Hair Health Istanbul, Hair Time Istanbul.

Sounds like a list of DMV-approved traffic schools except the recurring themes aren't traffic, pizza and comedy.


Could be worse...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have always had a high forehead, but I have developed a large and growing bald spot on top / back of my head that I'd love to fix. But the idea of shaving my head, turning my scalp into a bloody pin cushion for "probable" results a year from now is not very appealing. And I figure I have 30 years left, tops. So to hell with it.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hair And Back Again
Spot Remover
No More McBaldface
Combover Cure
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
dab57h0r8ahff.cloudfront.netView Full Size

Yeah going to Turkey for cosmetic surgery is a good idea.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A barber in my old neighborhood was very eager to set me up on a trip to Istanbul to get hair implants. He's not Turkish, so I think that the reputation is probably earned.

I've also heard that it's a popular place for women to get wigs.
 
