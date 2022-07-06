 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Do you like to smash your beer bottles in the street and then urinate in a public park? Do you live in Michgan? If so, I have some good news for you   (mlive.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange, Infraction, city of Kalamazoo, Misdemeanor, Summary offence, Felony, city attorney's office, city commission, Kalamazoo City Commission  
•       •       •

834 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2022 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of this never should have been a misdemeanor. Also, making them infractions might actually increase enforcement if a cop can just write a ticket versus arrest and booking of someone dropping a can on the ground.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of this never should have been a misdemeanor.  Also, making them felonies might actually increase people not just dropping a can on the ground.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A B C D E F G H I gotta P...
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was as drunk as a college could be and still pass my classes.  Went to many a party indoors and out.  Guess what the field never looked like when we were done?  These are just assholes, can you outlaw that?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Most of this never should have been a misdemeanor. Also, making them infractions might actually increase enforcement if a cop can just write a ticket versus arrest and booking of someone dropping a can on the ground.


Yeah right. You think a cop wants to hand his/her pen to someone to sign a ticket that they just witnessed juggling their genitals in public Possibly with the bonus of piss-soaked hands?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had these two metalhead brothers in my neighborhood that would do that regularly.  I recall on more than one occasion them spelling their names in the street with urine.  They also rode around together on a riding lawn mower.  They didn't have bikes.  They had a riding lawn mower.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagizer.imageshack.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But subby I don't drink beer anymore. Been years really since I had any alcohol.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: I was as drunk as a college could be and still pass my classes.  Went to many a party indoors and out.  Guess what the field never looked like when we were done?  These are just assholes, can you outlaw that?

[Fark user image 850x566]


So you were a fastidious and responsible drunk?  Sure, jan.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asmodeus224: stuhayes2010: I was as drunk as a college could be and still pass my classes.  Went to many a party indoors and out.  Guess what the field never looked like when we were done?  These are just assholes, can you outlaw that?

[Fark user image 850x566]

So you were a fastidious and responsible drunk?  Sure, jan.


They're called "alcoholics".
 
gbv23
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
".....in Kalamazoo"
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I was as drunk as a college could be and still pass my classes.  Went to many a party indoors and out.  Guess what the field never looked like when we were done?  These are just assholes, can you outlaw that?

[Fark user image 850x566]


I have also been drunk as a college can be, but I think the real crime in that photo is wearing striped socks with fishnets.
 
jbuist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: beezeltown: Most of this never should have been a misdemeanor. Also, making them infractions might actually increase enforcement if a cop can just write a ticket versus arrest and booking of someone dropping a can on the ground.

Yeah right. You think a cop wants to hand his/her pen to someone to sign a ticket that they just witnessed juggling their genitals in public Possibly with the bonus of piss-soaked hands?


They might have room on their Bat Belt for a second pen.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: beezeltown: Most of this never should have been a misdemeanor. Also, making them infractions might actually increase enforcement if a cop can just write a ticket versus arrest and booking of someone dropping a can on the ground.

Yeah right. You think a cop wants to hand his/her pen to someone to sign a ticket that they just witnessed juggling their genitals in public Possibly with the bonus of piss-soaked hands?


Eh, beats cuffing Edward Pissyhands.
 
Creoena
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Claude Ballse:Yeah right. You think a cop wants to hand his/her pen to someone to sign a ticket that they just witnessed juggling their genitals in public Possibly with the bonus of piss-soaked hands?

Probably a turn-on for some of them.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey now Michigan has 10 cent per container can and bottle deposit. You just don't go around smashing beer bottles in the street.
 
alex10294
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But not paying your fine is still arrestable. Good strategy for targeting the people they want to target, while not ruining the life of drunk college students.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: beezeltown: Most of this never should have been a misdemeanor. Also, making them infractions might actually increase enforcement if a cop can just write a ticket versus arrest and booking of someone dropping a can on the ground.

Yeah right. You think a cop wants to hand his/her pen to someone to sign a ticket that they just witnessed juggling their genitals in public Possibly with the bonus of piss-soaked hands?


When I did urinalysis collection for the Army, I had my pen, and the piss pen everyone else used to sign the bottles.
"Can I use your pen?"
"Nope, use the piss pen right there."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.