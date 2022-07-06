 Skip to content
(WYFF 4 Greenville)   Portion of 'America's Stonehenge' destroyed by explosion. No word if drummer from Spinal Tap was visiting area at time   (wyff4.com) divider line
    Strange, Elbert County, Georgia, Georgia Guidestones, Elberton, Georgia, mysterious Georgia Guidestones, GBI officials, explosion Wednesday  


EvilEgg
2 hours ago  
No.  This thing is less than fifty years old.  It's not mysterious or mystical.

Wait four to five thousand years and then maybe you can claim to be anything like Stonehenge.
 
RolandTGunner
2 hours ago  
Whew, I thought they meant this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja
1 hour ago  
Hell, the original Foamhenge was more "mysterious" than this. More entertaining, too.
 
edmo
1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Whew, I thought they meant this.
[Fark user image 576x237]


I thought of this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo
1 hour ago  
After reading the description of what it was, I suspect "Christian" terrorists.
 
Unobtanium
1 hour ago  
The "mystery" is whoever paid to have it put it up. I've been to it once, over 30 years ago, when I was driving to Elberton for work.

Also:

d.newsweek.comView Full Size
 
gopher321
1 hour ago  
I don't know what that was, but it looks tacky as hell.
 
foo monkey
1 hour ago  
In June 1979, a man using the pseudonym Robert C. Christian approached the Elberton Granite Finishing Company on behalf of "a small group of loyal Americans", and commissioned the structure. Christian explained that the stones would function as a compass, calendar, and clock, and should be capable of "withstanding catastrophic events".

Oops.
 
ajgeek
1 hour ago  
I don't think that's what John was going for, guys.
Rocks: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Web Exclusive)
Youtube AEa3sK1iZxc

/He was definitely going for the Furries, though.
 
fat boy
1 hour ago  
Guess Noory will have a topic for tonight's show
 
brainlordmesomorph
1 hour ago  
Rocks: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Web Exclusive)
Youtube AEa3sK1iZxc

All about the GA guide stones
 
DarnoKonrad
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  

edmo: After reading the description of what it was, I suspect "Christian" terrorists.


This woman promised that if elected governor she would have them destroyed by executive order.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
1 hour ago  
That's not an attraction, it's garbage that's simply too heavy to be picked up.
 
PvtStash
1 hour ago  
strange tag? no way what we need for this is a predicable tag.


this "monument' is a monument to racist ideology, it was privately constructed and has nothing to do with any offical murican monuments.

And this was predicable. British bad facts Birdman just the piece on this to tell everyone what it was, where it came form and where to find it.

Clearly only a matter of time before some decent good people set to removing such shiathead pilgrimage site that helps keep their faith in racsims.
 
fat boy
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maryhill_Stonehenge
 
Dahnkster
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
1 hour ago  
Meh. The guidestones are a monument to Christian Nationalism.
 
Two16
1 hour ago  

PvtStash: this "monument' is a monument to racist ideology


Explain.

Show your work.
 
fat boy
1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
HeartBurnKid
1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Meh. The guidestones are a monument to Christian Nationalism.


Which is why it's so hilarious that modern Christian nationalists farking hate them and see them as some sort of evil liberal conspiracy.
 
iheartscotch
1 hour ago  

gopher321: I don't know what that was, but it looks tacky as hell.


Some bro put up these concrete pillars with Christian Nationalism stuff on them. The trouble is...he didn't quite get the quiet part loud enough so now Christian Nationalists think they're satanic or whatever
 
AmbassadorBooze
1 hour ago  
If the christofaciasts want it gone, we should implement the instructions on it.

Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.
Guide reproduction wisely - improving fitness and diversity.
Unite humanity with a living new language.
Rule passion - faith - tradition - and all things with tempered reason.
Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.
Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.
Avoid petty laws and useless officials.
Balance personal rights with social duties.
Prize truth - beauty - love - seeking harmony with the infinite.
Be not a cancer on the Earth - Leave room for nature - Leave room for nature.

I am especially excited about guide 1 and 2.
 
Mikeyworld
1 hour ago  
Taliban... Southern chapter. They believe any non-biblical reference is an affront to thiere God Lord Satan.
 
gopher321
1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: gopher321: I don't know what that was, but it looks tacky as hell.

Some bro put up these concrete pillars with Christian Nationalism stuff on them. The trouble is...he didn't quite get the quiet part loud enough so now Christian Nationalists think they're satanic or whatever


LOL
 
gopher321
1 hour ago  
Now let's hope Stone Mountain is next.
 
Mikey1969
1 hour ago  
JFC,
(Insert picture here)
That website
(Insert picture here)
is
(Insert picture here)
actually
(Insert picture here)
worse
(Insert picture here)
Than the Daily Mail.

Seriously, 6 pics and 3 videos? We need two pics, max. One before it was damaged, one after. And the "before" picture should have some detail in it, so people can see what the weird shiat is all about, anyway. But instead, they have like 6 pictures all showing the same exact thing from different angles and distances.
 
Hickory-smoked
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, it's no Buddha of Bamiyan, but it was the best these posers had available.
 
Halfabee64
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay
1 hour ago  

gopher321: iheartscotch: gopher321: I don't know what that was, but it looks tacky as hell.

Some bro put up these concrete pillars with Christian Nationalism stuff on them. The trouble is...he didn't quite get the quiet part loud enough so now Christian Nationalists think they're satanic or whatever

LOL

In fact, Taylor even drafted an executive order to tear down the monuments that she would have enacted should she had been elected governor.

"They erected statues spelling out the exact plans they had for us, and today we the people of Georgia, say no more," she wrote in explaining her executive order. "It's time for us to return the favor. On my first day as Governor of Georgia, I will move to DEMOLISH the Demonic plans of our enemy. The Satanic agenda is NOT welcome in our state."


https://www.rawstory.com/kandiss-taylor/
 
Claude Ballse
1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: If the christofaciasts want it gone, we should implement the instructions on it.

Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.
Guide reproduction wisely - improving fitness and diversity.
Unite humanity with a living new language.
Rule passion - faith - tradition - and all things with tempered reason.
Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.
Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.
Avoid petty laws and useless officials.
Balance personal rights with social duties.
Prize truth - beauty - love - seeking harmony with the infinite.
Be not a cancer on the Earth - Leave room for nature - Leave room for nature.

I am especially excited about guide 1 and 2.


You sound like you've been drinking.

*checks usernane*

A-yup.
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  
The whole background on "Satanism" is that whoever created them has a part about the global population remaining below 500 million.  This was a pretty common idea in the 60s and 70s that population growth would kill us all.  Anyway, the Christians think this means that the UN wants to kill everybody with eugenics and abortions and such.  Alex Jones loves to talk about these things.
 
menschenfresser
1 hour ago  
Is it like the real stonehenge, which is so tiny it almost fits into the palm of your hand?

/had this same reaction to Mt Rushmore
//may be exaggerating slightly
 
maxandgrinch
1 hour ago  
Next on the list: abortion clinics, yoga studios (but not stores where the pants are sold), Ashrams, temples, synagogues, and mosques, along with other locations they don't understand.
 
jso2897
1 hour ago  
Georgia people problems.
 
Mikeyworld
1 hour ago  

jaytkay: https://www.rawstory.com/kandiss-taylor/


I am NOT opening any Southern Christian Governor Candidate website.

/ No sirree! NOT
// Thiere be cooties in them thiere links.
 
Mad-n-FL
1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Meh. The guidestones are a monument to Christian Nationalism.


But is that a monument to Baptist, Catholic or Methodist extremists; inquiring minds want to know the names of local terrorist groups.
 
mongbiohazard
1 hour ago  
Right wing terrorism is a constant drumbeat in America.
 
Stochastic Cow
1 hour ago  
The fundies have had a burr up their ass for decades about that monument. Now that they're emboldened and growing ever crazier, I'm not surprised they finally tried explosives on it.

You can read what's actually carved on the stones (or was, before this) on Wikipedia. Not sure what about it is specifically Christian nationalist You could interpret the second line as a call for population eugenics, but it also calls for "diversity", a thing that's not dear to most racists' hearts.
 
RandomInternetComment
1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: edmo: After reading the description of what it was, I suspect "Christian" terrorists.

This woman promised that if elected governor she would have them destroyed by executive order.
[Fark user image image 800x380]


Why do people hate them? They think they are satanic or something?
 
Mad-n-FL
1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: The whole background on "Satanism"


Is the KKK, they started with murders, kidnappings after the civil war; they never stopped.
 
Trik
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
1 hour ago  
I've never taken the time to go out there.

It does look like Bubba from the Antioch Rock Pentatcostal Congregation, Inc had pipe bomb practice.
 
fiddlehead
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
1 hour ago  

RandomInternetComment: Rapmaster2000: edmo: After reading the description of what it was, I suspect "Christian" terrorists.

This woman promised that if elected governor she would have them destroyed by executive order.
[Fark user image image 800x380]

Why do people hate them? They think they are satanic or something?


She thinks so, but oddly enough they are white racist.
Watch the John Oliver vid at the top of the thread
 
Flowery Twats
1 hour ago  
They seem to have used an inadequate amount of explosives...since most of the monument appears to still be standing.
 
ajgeek
1 hour ago  

DecemberNitro: That's not an attraction, it's garbage that's simply too heavy to be picked up.


Hence the demolitions!

Too bad it wasn't sanctioned; now it's just felony destruction if property.
 
WhiskeySticks
1 hour ago  

fat boy: Guess Noory will have a topic for tonight's show


"From the city of angels off the Pacific Ocean. Good morning, good evening, where ever you may be, across the nation, around the world. I'm George Snoory. Welcome to America's most listened-to late night snake oil sales pitches, Coast to Coast AM."
 
puckrock2000
53 minutes ago  
Ahem - the REAL America's Stonehenge is in Salem NH.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
53 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Right wing terrorism is a constant drumbeat in America.


Drumbeat? At this point it's a 300 dB concert running 24 hrs a day, punctuated by gunfire.
 
