(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Gene Loves Jezebel, Devo, Icehouse, The Bolshoi, and Bryan Ferry. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #364. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming option   (kuci.org) divider line
40
•       •       •

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Btw, I'll be leaving early and returning to post the playlist after the show.

/Next step in cataract repair - measure for the new lens.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello everyone.
jasonvatch good luck with the lens measurements
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
~Poof~

Howdy Howdy, folkses!  Glad to see you all!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Btw, I'll be leaving early and returning to post the playlist after the show.

/Next step in cataract repair - measure for the new lens.


Arg. Very best to you - bad-eye-stuff is spooky as heck to me. "See you" later!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Major cat nuzzling in progress.
Iggy is insisting on attention & it's sticky enough here that all the fur that floats up off her sticks to my face.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello everyone.
& jasonvatch good luck with the lens measurements


perigee: jasonvatch: Btw, I'll be leaving early and returning to post the playlist after the show.

/Next step in cataract repair - measure for the new lens.

Arg. Very best to you - bad-eye-stuff is spooky as heck to me. "See you" later!


It's the second eye. The first has been trouble-free for 6 years. I anticipate no problems.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes a todos....actually conscious today. maybe not as interactive, but that's probably a blessing :)
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x468]


Feel the power of the duck side!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knock it off with the rap. We want Oswaldo Diaz.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy all. Making playlists for my trip and just went down the rabbit hole with PJ Harvey. Forgot how raw her stuff is... perfect for a WednesDIE.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are DEVO!
/just getting ready
// just checking in
/// threes
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pista: Major cat nuzzling in progress.
Iggy is insisting on attention & it's sticky enough here that all the fur that floats up off her sticks to my face.


You have my sympathies -  try that fuzz when it enmeshes in a beard. All day long...

Fark user imageView Full Size


(Metropolis gif here ...)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Boom!
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hiya!
My ears are present, all me will be present in 15 minutes.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here just in time!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pista: Boom!
[c.tenor.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


I HAVE to look and walk like him tomorrow.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hiya!
My ears are present, all me will be present in 15 minutes.


Fending off the Lion with a whip and chair?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Pista: Boom!
[c.tenor.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

I HAVE to look and walk like him tomorrow.


With that sweat shirt
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
#synthministryisbestministry
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Colourfield!

Yay!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

perigee: Pista: Major cat nuzzling in progress.
Iggy is insisting on attention & it's sticky enough here that all the fur that floats up off her sticks to my face.

You have my sympathies -  try that fuzz when it enmeshes in a beard. All day long...

[Fark user image 589x442]

(Metropolis gif here ...)


Yep.
If I haven't shaved it's like a velcro magnet for fur
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
wow! it's literally been years since I heard this!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pista: The Colourfield!

Yay!

Yay!


Terry. We need more Terry.

/I vote for some Fun Boy Three
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: The Colourfield!

Yay!

Terry. We need more Terry.

/I vote for some Fun Boy Three


that's never a wasted vote!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: The Colourfield!

Yay!

Terry. We need more Terry.

/I vote for some Fun Boy Three


Shame they only ever made the two albums
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Church Shoes Engaged!!!
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This whole "work" thing is becoming annoying. Gonna work with the whole wonky-heart thing to scam a disability claim. Nuts to this.

Back in time for Church, though!
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pista: Boom!
[c.tenor.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


I want to know how this GIF relates to Intuit QuickBooks.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Book of Love!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ooh
bestanimations.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Flesh for Lulu! This song is deffo one of the rarer not very often played tunes.

/still love Postcards from Paradise
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
don't stop!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thanks for all the great music!

Today's playlist (so far)

Shonen Knife - S*P*A*M
Ministry - All Day
The Colourfield - Pushing Up Daisies
The Venetians - Set Loose
The Church - Before The Deluge
Book Of Love - Boy
Flesh For Lulu - Rent Boy
Bryan Ferry - Don't Stop The Dance

/more to come...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: /more to come...


techcrunch.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

