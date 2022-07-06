 Skip to content
(NPR)   Native American members of the Ute Mountain Ute tribe have been falling strangely ill for almost as long as the only uranium mill in the U.S., which also accepts radioactive waste, has been open near them. But surely that's just a coincidence   (npr.org) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a plot to a movie...
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone offered them a casino as a token of our sorrow?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
severedtoe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
why does this sound like the premise of a Stephen king novel?
 
Broktun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Move them. . .problem solved.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Energy Fuels' White Mesa facility is also a disposal site for radioactive waste, some of which has been imported from overseas.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Energy Fuels' White Mesa facility is also a disposal site for radioactive waste, some of which has been imported from overseas.


That's still better than what's happening over at Black Mesa.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Where are the nuclear power white knights to assure us that there is nothing to worry about with nuclear power?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Broktun: Move them. . .problem solved.


The Utes have been moved at gunpoint many times in the past 170 years.  Better to move the uranium mill.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's not just the Uranium..It's all the stuff that's with it in the rocks that gets out and gets into the air
into everything..And then add the process chemicals and their offspring in gasses and particulates..

It's a nasty, awful horrible thing..Mining and processing is just NOT done safely in this regard. Changes in
process to keep the dust, captures, the process clean and the waste to a minimum need to be mandated.
It's getting really tiresome to hear resource exploiters whine about their overhead and their costs when
they can still manage to throw millions of dollars at political campaign donations from their "meager"
earnings...And that goes doubly for the big ass mining companies like Freeport and any Duke Energy
sub-company..
 
Nimbull
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Where are the nuclear power white knights to assure us that there is nothing to worry about with nuclear power?


They're busy glowing with optimism about nuclear power.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They're the ones taking in nuclear waste from other countries.   Thought we had a well thought out, massive hole in a mountain storage facility for that stuff.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Where are the nuclear power white knights to assure us that there is nothing to worry about with nuclear power?


Pointing out that no method of power generation is 100% safe and clean, and that on a per-TwH basis commercial nuclear power compares favorably to the alternatives like this:

https://www.perkinscoie.com/en/experience/recoveries-related-to-largest-fly-ash-spill-in-u-s-history.html
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Done in two.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Blaming the mill that handles radioactive materials for their unexplained sickness? That's as absurd as blaming easy access to guns for gun violence - utter nonsense!
 
Smidge204
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Everything old is new again;

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Church_Rock_uranium_mill_spill

I'm sure the industry will step up their game and things will be absolutely fine once we open a few thousand more nuclear power plants though, instead on putting that money towards renewable energy and storage.
=Smidge=
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Move to where the Uranium isn't.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Where are the nuclear power white knights to assure us that there is nothing to worry about with nuclear power?


Oi oi.

This right here:

The water in the tailing cells serves as a barrier that prevents radiation from escaping into the air. But in one 40-acre cell, radioactive material has been left above water for the last two years. The EPA says that's a violation of federal law.
The agency says the exposed cell could be emitting up to ten times more radiation than if it were under water, and requires that the mill's radioactive waste remain submerged at all times. In December, the agency told Energy Fuels it must fill the cell.
Moore says the company is working on it. But he also says filling the cell may take several months because there are limits on how much water at a time can be pumped from wells in the high desert area.
"At the end of the day, the Clean Air Act says that that thing should have liquid on it," Clow says.

All mining is extremely dangerous. Not only the physical act of it either. If you're pulling things out of the ground it involves toxins and you best be watching your local water and air.

Fracking is poisoning water nationwide... and fracking waste is radioactive too. Gold mines concentrate heavy metals. We all know about the damage of coal mining.

TLDR: This is not a problem unique to radioactive materials and the only reason we even have eyes on it is because of the regulations that are already in place to deal with radioactive materials.
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ever been to Utah? Ra-di-a-tion. Yes, indeed. You hear the most outrageous lies about it. Half-baked goggle-box do-gooders telling everybody it's bad for you. Pernicious nonsense. Everybody could stand a hundred chest X-rays a year. They ought to have them, too.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't worry, the lawsuit to castrate the EPA's ability to regulate mining pollution is already being fast tracked to the SCROTUS
 
dryknife
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Endeavor to persevere.
 
aug3
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Land of Blue Light!

cannibal the musical - indians
Youtube Cw_3wyVJbEI
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Begoggle: Where are the nuclear power white knights to assure us that there is nothing to worry about with nuclear power?

Oi oi.

This right here:

The water in the tailing cells serves as a barrier that prevents radiation from escaping into the air. But in one 40-acre cell, radioactive material has been left above water for the last two years. The EPA says that's a violation of federal law.
The agency says the exposed cell could be emitting up to ten times more radiation than if it were under water, and requires that the mill's radioactive waste remain submerged at all times. In December, the agency told Energy Fuels it must fill the cell.
Moore says the company is working on it. But he also says filling the cell may take several months because there are limits on how much water at a time can be pumped from wells in the high desert area.
"At the end of the day, the Clean Air Act says that that thing should have liquid on it," Clow says.

All mining is extremely dangerous. Not only the physical act of it either. If you're pulling things out of the ground it involves toxins and you best be watching your local water and air.

Fracking is poisoning water nationwide... and fracking waste is radioactive too. Gold mines concentrate heavy metals. We all know about the damage of coal mining.

TLDR: This is not a problem unique to radioactive materials and the only reason we even have eyes on it is because of the regulations that are already in place to deal with radioactive materials.


Radiation falls off at the square of the distance. While regulations are important and they should be followed,  30 ft away from this tailing pond you are probably getting more ionizing radiation from the sun that the pond.

Processing chemicals in the groundwater is the greater concern. The guy living 5 miles away they spoke to will not have any radiation issues but can have industrial waste issues
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In America everything is a coincidence; except when two partners die.  (Decades apart) Then that's proof.   Especially if the cops don't like you.
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If one of my first Factorio play throughs I named the rail stop at my uranium mine Mount I-don't-feel-so-good.

The next one was called Hairloss Hills.

Joking aside, FTFA.

The Environmental Protection Agency in June gave the approximately 2,000 member tribe a $75,000 grant to design a study that will be conducted with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Clow says.

This feels like a cop-out. Why are we trying to give them money to perform the study rather than have the CDC do it? If just feels like we are setting them up to say "Nuh-uhh, you you did the study wrong so we're not gonna listen." Or is this how this sort of this is normally done?
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Origin story?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheOtherPrefect42: Ringshadow: Begoggle: Where are the nuclear power white knights to assure us that there is nothing to worry about with nuclear power?

Oi oi.

This right here:

The water in the tailing cells serves as a barrier that prevents radiation from escaping into the air. But in one 40-acre cell, radioactive material has been left above water for the last two years. The EPA says that's a violation of federal law.
The agency says the exposed cell could be emitting up to ten times more radiation than if it were under water, and requires that the mill's radioactive waste remain submerged at all times. In December, the agency told Energy Fuels it must fill the cell.
Moore says the company is working on it. But he also says filling the cell may take several months because there are limits on how much water at a time can be pumped from wells in the high desert area.
"At the end of the day, the Clean Air Act says that that thing should have liquid on it," Clow says.

All mining is extremely dangerous. Not only the physical act of it either. If you're pulling things out of the ground it involves toxins and you best be watching your local water and air.

Fracking is poisoning water nationwide... and fracking waste is radioactive too. Gold mines concentrate heavy metals. We all know about the damage of coal mining.

TLDR: This is not a problem unique to radioactive materials and the only reason we even have eyes on it is because of the regulations that are already in place to deal with radioactive materials.

Radiation falls off at the square of the distance. While regulations are important and they should be followed,  30 ft away from this tailing pond you are probably getting more ionizing radiation from the sun that the pond.

Processing chemicals in the groundwater is the greater concern. The guy living 5 miles away they spoke to will not have any radiation issues but can have industrial waste issues


It would depend whether they actually meant to say "radiation" or if it was meant to be "release of radioactive material" (i.e. dry dust blowing off the pile and emitting its radiation elsewhere).
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheOtherPrefect42: Radiation falls off at the square of the distance. While regulations are important and they should be followed, 30 ft away from this tailing pond you are probably getting more ionizing radiation from the sun that the pond.

Processing chemicals in the groundwater is the greater concern. The guy living 5 miles away they spoke to will not have any radiation issues but can have industrial waste issues


Yeah, that's why I brought up the greater issue of mining waste. Five will get you ten it's processing chemicals, and honestly, chemistry will savage you far faster than radiation exposure.

Ivo Shandor: It would depend whether they actually meant to say "radiation" or if it was meant to be "release of radioactive material" (i.e. dry dust blowing off the pile and emitting its radiation elsewhere).


Yuuuuup. Radiation vs radioactive contamination. The key game to radioactive material is we do not want it inside you. It's hard to get it out once it is.
 
King Something
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: They're the ones taking in nuclear waste from other countries.   Thought we had a well thought out, massive hole in a mountain storage facility for that stuff.


We do.

The problem is that the mountain storage facility is too far away from where First Nations people live; and it's too far underground to have any ill effect on anyone forcibly relocated to the grounds near the entrance.

Luckily for the white man, White Mesa doesn't have either of those problems.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Screw you, company Vice President Curtis Moore. You know this is your company's fault. This is not "normal fluctuations of naturally occurring substances." Nature doesn't make chloroform that I am aware of.

Got damn, America, stop shiatting on the Native Americans. They were here first.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does America have a thing like in the UK when any elected member of government can, in parliament, reveal sensitive/secret information without punishment?
 
