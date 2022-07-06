 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Is is standard practice to blur the covered breast of an angry murder suspects mother in a news report? Asking for a friend   (youtube.com) divider line
78
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

78 Comments     (+0 »)
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's...odd.  I wonder if her nipples were showing through her top.  And everybody knows females nipples are the Spigots of Satan.  Much more important to protect the world safe from nipples than from random idiots with guns, doncha know.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xanadone: That's...odd.  I wonder if her nipples were showing through her top.  And everybody knows females nipples are the Spigots of Satan.  Much more important to protect the world safe from nipples than from random idiots with guns, doncha know.


Alternatively, "And everybody knows female nipples"; also "Much more important to protect the world from nipples"
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xanadone: Xanadone: That's...odd.  I wonder if her nipples were showing through her top.  And everybody knows females nipples are the Spigots of Satan.  Much more important to protect the world safe from nipples than from random idiots with guns, doncha know.

Alternatively, "And everybody knows female nipples"; also "Much more important to protect the world from nipples"


Her nipples have killed far fewer people than her son's AR-15, but I'll bet they don't blur out the AR-15.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She looks very pleasant, and quite cooperative.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear TFG thinks burqas are sexy.
 
patcarew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold me closer tiny dancer
Watch the headlights on the highway...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can hear rain when they show the clip, and see it in the clip as well. She's wearing a tank top, so I think it's safe to say they didn't want their report to be a wet-tshirt show.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Xanadone: Xanadone: That's...odd.  I wonder if her nipples were showing through her top.  And everybody knows females nipples are the Spigots of Satan.  Much more important to protect the world safe from nipples than from random idiots with guns, doncha know.

Alternatively, "And everybody knows female nipples"; also "Much more important to protect the world from nipples"

Her nipples have killed far fewer people than her son's AR-15, but I'll bet they don't blur out the AR-15.


You know what happens when you assume...
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is is?
Is is?
Isis?

Blur terrorist nipples!
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just TV being precautious as those look like they're going to pop out if she gets any more pissed.  And she looks like she would not care.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanadone: That's...odd.  I wonder if her nipples were showing through her top.  And everybody knows females nipples are the Spigots of Satan.  Much more important to protect the world safe from nipples than from random idiots with guns, doncha know.


"Spigots of Satan" is good.

Nicely done.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Xanadone: Xanadone: That's...odd.  I wonder if her nipples were showing through her top.  And everybody knows females nipples are the Spigots of Satan.  Much more important to protect the world safe from nipples than from random idiots with guns, doncha know.

Alternatively, "And everybody knows female nipples"; also "Much more important to protect the world from nipples"

Her nipples have killed far fewer people than her son's AR-15, but I'll bet they don't blur out the AR-15.


I'd rather look at nipples and penises than AR-15s.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olrasputin: Martian_Astronomer: Xanadone: Xanadone: That's...odd.  I wonder if her nipples were showing through her top.  And everybody knows females nipples are the Spigots of Satan.  Much more important to protect the world safe from nipples than from random idiots with guns, doncha know.

Alternatively, "And everybody knows female nipples"; also "Much more important to protect the world from nipples"

Her nipples have killed far fewer people than her son's AR-15, but I'll bet they don't blur out the AR-15.

You know what happens when you assume...


Fair, perhaps, but are you implying that they won't blur out the AR-15, or that her nipples actually do have a pretty significant body count?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Gilead it is.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: olrasputin: Martian_Astronomer: Xanadone: Xanadone: That's...odd.  I wonder if her nipples were showing through her top.  And everybody knows females nipples are the Spigots of Satan.  Much more important to protect the world safe from nipples than from random idiots with guns, doncha know.

Alternatively, "And everybody knows female nipples"; also "Much more important to protect the world from nipples"

Her nipples have killed far fewer people than her son's AR-15, but I'll bet they don't blur out the AR-15.

You know what happens when you assume...

Fair, perhaps, but are you implying that they won't blur out the AR-15, or that her nipples actually do have a pretty significant body count?


Mostly the latter.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Xanadone: Xanadone: That's...odd.  I wonder if her nipples were showing through her top.  And everybody knows females nipples are the Spigots of Satan.  Much more important to protect the world safe from nipples than from random idiots with guns, doncha know.

Alternatively, "And everybody knows female nipples"; also "Much more important to protect the world from nipples"

Her nipples have killed far fewer people than her son's AR-15, but I'll bet they don't blur out the AR-15.


They enabled a murderer to live past infancy.
They should be shunned by society.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The breasts are part of an active police investigation
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not the breasts, it's the covering.

It's common practice for news and broadcast teams to blur logos and slogans that may be considered obscene (e.g. profane, sexual, advertising for competing products, etc.)

Which leaves us to wonder what was so bad it had to be blurred out.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Highbeaming in the rain?


Well she seems as classy and sane as her son so probably wont have to dig too deep to figured out where he gets it from.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approximately 90% of mass murderers had touched a boob at least once prior to becoming mass murderers.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: She looks very pleasant, and quite cooperative.


She looks scared and angry. Getting the feeling that the parents may have known what was up before Awake the MAGAT decided to thin the neighborhood...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crabs_Can_Polevault: It's not the breasts, it's the covering.

It's common practice for news and broadcast teams to blur logos and slogans that may be considered obscene (e.g. profane, sexual, advertising for competing products, etc.)

Which leaves us to wonder what was so bad it had to be blurred out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks quite young to be the mother of a 21-year-old.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olrasputin: Martian_Astronomer: olrasputin: Martian_Astronomer: Xanadone: Xanadone: That's...odd.  I wonder if her nipples were showing through her top.  And everybody knows females nipples are the Spigots of Satan.  Much more important to protect the world safe from nipples than from random idiots with guns, doncha know.

Alternatively, "And everybody knows female nipples"; also "Much more important to protect the world from nipples"

Her nipples have killed far fewer people than her son's AR-15, but I'll bet they don't blur out the AR-15.

You know what happens when you assume...

Fair, perhaps, but are you implying that they won't blur out the AR-15, or that her nipples actually do have a pretty significant body count?

Mostly the latter.


Dub-Over: Beard
Youtube gLUojV6saM0
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Feel_the_velvet: The breasts are part of an active police investigation


They're currently under witness protection.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: She looks quite young to be the mother of a 21-year-old.


I was looking for the link to her OnlyFans.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Martian_Astronomer: Xanadone: Xanadone: That's...odd.  I wonder if her nipples were showing through her top.  And everybody knows females nipples are the Spigots of Satan.  Much more important to protect the world safe from nipples than from random idiots with guns, doncha know.

Alternatively, "And everybody knows female nipples"; also "Much more important to protect the world from nipples"

Her nipples have killed far fewer people than her son's AR-15, but I'll bet they don't blur out the AR-15.

I'd rather look at nipples and penises than AR-15s.


the zardoz head disagrees:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im5.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
p89tech
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If her shirt had a visible corporate logo or potentially offensive saying on it, they would blur it.

I figure it has to be a corporate logo, because she doesn't seem at all like the type who'd wear a shirt with an offensive saying on it. She seems like a very nice, normal, rational person.

Or, ya' know, maybe someone in the control booth got a weird tingly from the video and wanted to spare the kidz.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She's asking the cops if this some kind of a bust?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think instead of giving these shooters the attention they want, we should do everything in our power to publicly shame their families. Ruin their lives. Make them kill themselves.

Maybe that will make a couple of potential shooters change their minds.
 
palelizard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

question_dj: She looks very pleasant, and quite cooperative.


I can only imagine there's two kinds of mothers' responses when told their son just got arrested for a mass murder, and one is hostile and unbelieving. The other is quiet and withdrawn. I just don't see a realistic middle ground.

"Of course he did it, he's a nut job and I've been telling people for years he's the debbil's seed! Now you pigs get off my lawn!"

"Oh, that couldn't happen, he's such a sweet boy. Come in, come in out of the rain, mind the floor, you wouldn't want to slip. I've got some tea on, you must be cold. I just made some fresh rice-treats and I've got some peanut brittle in the fridge if you need a nack. That's what we call them here, nacks, ever since my sweet boy was little."

Nah.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A more important question is: why is the news crew going to water over the mom's UPS mailbox? I get that local reporters aren't exactly Rhodes Scholars and that the days of Walter Cronkite and Edward R. Murrow are long past, but surely they aren't that stupid? I'd hate to speculate but maybe the police believe there's a possibility that something relevant to the investigation could be in that mailbox and they've secured the area until they can get a warrant.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nice try, but if I really concentrate, imma make this happen.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

p89tech: If her shirt had a visible corporate logo or potentially offensive saying on it, they would blur it.

I figure it has to be a corporate logo, because she doesn't seem at all like the type who'd wear a shirt with an offensive saying on it. She seems like a very nice, normal, rational person.


Or some "1488" and rebel flag t1ttoos.  Run into both of those in the wilds of Walmart.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Man, that network needs to stay away from shows from the 70's like Charlie's Angels or Three's Company that lived and died by the female nipple.
 
wxboy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: question_dj: She looks very pleasant, and quite cooperative.

She looks scared and angry. Getting the feeling that the parents may have known what was up before Awake the MAGAT decided to thin the neighborhood...


I wonder if she's worried about the precedent set in Michigan when they charged the parents of the school shooter.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So the kid had his flesh ripping murder rifles delivered via mommy's UPS store mailbox and now everyone associated with that store even as a customer is now a suspect? That's some fine police work there, Lou.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

patcarew: Hold me closer tiny dancer Tony Danza
Watch the headlights on the highway...


FTFY
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: p89tech: If her shirt had a visible corporate logo or potentially offensive saying on it, they would blur it.

I figure it has to be a corporate logo, because she doesn't seem at all like the type who'd wear a shirt with an offensive saying on it. She seems like a very nice, normal, rational person.

Or some "1488" and rebel flag t1ttoos.  Run into both of those in the wilds of Walmart.


That would make sense.  The media is still pushing the "no explanation why" narrative, even though we all know now that he is a cult-45 incel.  If his mother has tattoos that provide more context, it could hurt that narrative.
 
focusthis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Fair, perhaps, but are you implying that they won't blur out the AR-15, or that her nipples actually do have a pretty significant body count?


Are we counting kittens?
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She did however exposed her right breast to the police in other news report. The same breast that fed her bastard son.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Spigots of Satan is the (name of artist) (type of music) cover band.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't believe we've had a hotter terrorist's mother
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: A more important question is: why is the news crew going to water over the mom's UPS mailbox? I get that local reporters aren't exactly Rhodes Scholars and that the days of Walter Cronkite and Edward R. Murrow are long past, but surely they aren't that stupid? I'd hate to speculate but maybe the police believe there's a possibility that something relevant to the investigation could be in that mailbox and they've secured the area until they can get a warrant.


Maybe he was having stuff shipped to his moms mailbox. But right now the whole family is going to have a microscope on them for a few weeks. I would have stayed locked in my home if I was her and get a lawyer.
 
bkrogers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
After watching Mom, I think I may know where the problem started.
 
skyotter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Damn it, I really liked that whole DON'T SHOW THE SHOOTER'S FACE OR NAME trend we had going for [reads card] two whole shootings?  Anyway, now I guess we'll start making the family members famous.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm getting this vibe from her.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

groppet: Tyrosine: A more important question is: why is the news crew going to water over the mom's UPS mailbox? I get that local reporters aren't exactly Rhodes Scholars and that the days of Walter Cronkite and Edward R. Murrow are long past, but surely they aren't that stupid? I'd hate to speculate but maybe the police believe there's a possibility that something relevant to the investigation could be in that mailbox and they've secured the area until they can get a warrant.

Maybe he was having stuff shipped to his moms mailbox. But right now the whole family is going to have a microscope on them for a few weeks. I would have stayed locked in my home if I was her and get a lawyer.


Since he indicated he wanted to die in a hail of police bullets (and if course he backed out of that and hid), I'm going with the chance he told them he mailed his folks a goodbye/confession letter to that mailbox. Police would want first crack at that.
 
