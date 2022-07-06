 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   The goal of every American is to work your whole life, retire to Florida, and complain about golfers drinking beers in a parking lot   (villages-news.com) divider line
16
    More: Murica, Golf, Board of directors, Carl King of the Village of Hacienda West, Golf course, Thirsty golfers, Chairman, Village, Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course  
•       •       •

378 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2022 at 3:05 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are there no bars?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Last farking place I want to end up is FL. Of course by the time I can retire it will hopefully be underwater.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Last farking place I want to end up is FL. Of course by the time I can retire it will hopefully be underwater.


Not just Florida. Malaria is going to make a big comeback in large parts of the US in the next 20 10 years. As will a plethora of other tropical diseases, helped along by global warming, breakdowns in public sanitation, crowded settlements...
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Speak for yourself, Subby.

I spent my adolescence in Florida.  Now I'm ruined for life.

/has ZERO desire to ever return
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: Are there no bars?


No workhouses?
 
tobcc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
ahh The Villages, where drinking a beer in a parking lot is looked down apon.  But huge sex parties are just fine.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Spot on ad placement
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The signal to noise ratio on that page in terms of content vs ads and "sponsored content" is hilarious.  It's exactly what you'd expect an elderly baby boomer computer desktop to look like, which I guess is maybe part of why.

For anyone that only loaded it with ad-blocking enabled, here's what it looks like with default Firefox.  Scrolling down it barely gets better:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I consider FL and TX no travel zones. No way I will ever end up in either of those states unless it is in a concentration camp.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm actually thinking that I might try Shores Anew, like Down Under. They have beaches, surfers, boats, crocs instead of gators, and their sort of crazy seems survivable. Or New Zealand if they'd have me.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
> work your whole life, retire to Florida

Ummm.. one kinda means you're not doing the other.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: Are there no bars?


Who wants to pay good money for beer?
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You laugh but in my line of work it seems like people buy residential space RIGHT NEXT TO NIGHTCLUBS for the pure enjoyment of complaining about the noise.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [Fark user image image 355x750]
Spot on ad placement


You know how ads work, right?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No. The goal of this particular American is to work until I can afford to retreat from society, spend the rest of my life with my wife, and quietly sip alcoholic beverages & read until they have to take me from my chair and dispose of my vacant volume.

Drink no strong drink, don't you knock on that brothel door
But get married instead and spend all night in bed and go to sea no more
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If they are popping beers in the parking lot because there's no facility, then you can damn bet that they are also urinating in the parking lot.  So by extrapolation, this is damn near the portal to hell

FLORIDA > GOLF COURSE > DRUNK URINATING BOOMER REPUBLICANS
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.