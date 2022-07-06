 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Cocaine King of Milan extradited to Italy. Sausage King of Chicago still in the wind   (bbc.com) divider line
12
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep hearing about the 'vasectomy king'  of Florida and, honestly, I'm done, I'm tired of hearing about the monarchy.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Sofa King of Wetodid, FL that you gotta keep an eye on.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shamen123
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bravo subby, Sgt Peterson approves
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Say hello to my little friend.

/*sigh*
//yes, I mean my sausage
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I mean,
if you have to get a nickname, you could do worse.

/otoh, if you have that nickname, you probably have.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

In St. Louis, in the 80's/90s we had Becky, the Queen of Carpet..And Wanda the Princess of Tile..

/local commercials were terribly cheesy..
// but also wonderful
/// NO MONKEY BUSINESS!
 
The Duck of Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
30 years?  What did he do to deserve that?  Have an abortion?  Get caught with an ounce of weed?  Driving while black?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The cocaine king was known for getting snooty. Snooty?  No, snotty.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [i.ytimg.com image 320x180]
In St. Louis, in the 80's/90s we had Becky, the Queen of Carpet..And Wanda the Princess of Tile..


I'm pretty sure that's Taylor Swift...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rocco? An obese cow and a neurotic turtle seen shaking their heads.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He's not too sexy for Milan?
 
