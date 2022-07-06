 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Like the swallows to Capistrano, the morans have returned to Pamplona to possibly obtain an ever-elusive Darwin Award   (apnews.com) divider line
13
    More: Obvious, Ernest Hemingway, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Bullfighting, San Fermn bull-run festival, Animal rights protesters, Spanish city of Pamplona, Spain, highlight of the nine-day festival  
•       •       •

581 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 06 Jul 2022 at 11:35 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Californian couple Sheyla and John Dowd, who work in Silicon Valley, were among those thrilled that the party is back so they could partake in it for the first time. Sheyla Dowd said she would watch while John tested his legs against the bulls and the other frantic sprinters.

Tech bro vs. 1000lbs of meat with spikes on it?  I want video follow up of this match.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
1976: I was stationed in Spain. I went to the mini Bull Runs in small towns in Andalucia, where at most one bull was run through the streets in the morning and another in the afternoon, and decided I wanted to run at Pamplona. The Navy forbade running but I did it anyway. When it started, I was scared sheitless. I know I stepped on at least one fellow runner who had tripped and fallen. I did not care. I made it to the end and I'm glad I had the experience, but it is dangerous and was an adventure in my life. I still have my sash as a momento. Was it stupid? Probably. I never told anyone in the Navy what I'd done. As far as the Navy knew, I had taken a week of Leave to be a tourist in Madrid.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the annual Running of the Drunks.
 
someonelse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm all for morons getting gored, but I see no reason to freak out a bunch of innocent cattle. Just stab pointy sticks into the morons directly.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Salmon, Subby.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Running? I would much prefer to watch the bulls trying to teach humans how to fly...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They really need to put a Darwin mask on every bull and call it the running of the Darwins.

/ I would travel to see that.
// After the pandemic
 
SharkInfested
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ugh, that was a wild time. Dudes handing out tabs of acid, drunk Australians throwing themselves off their hotel balconies expecting the crowd to catch them (didn't always work out as planned) locals pissing on tourists sleeping in the park.

Good times.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The rest of each day is for eating, drinking, dancing and cultural entertainment.

Hmmmm.......
 
The Envoy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think you'll find that's the salmon of Capistrano.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Ah yes, the annual Running of the Drunks.


That's in March
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The rape case eventually led to a bill that makes consent a key determinant in sexual assault cases, freeing victims of having to prove that violence or intimidation was used against them."

So, Don't say 'yes' any time while your thiere, or you could get the horn.

/Unless you really mean it
// NTTAWWT
 
special20
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


what that may look like.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.