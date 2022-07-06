 Skip to content
(NBC News)   If you used the services of Hess' funeral home in Colorado you might have become the victim of a counterfeit human remains scam. In related news "Counterfeit human remains" will be the name of subby's "Cradle of Filth" cover-band   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Fake, Plea, Pleas, Megan Hess, Colorado, Jury, body parts, Grand Junction, Colorado, Indictment  
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterfeit Human Remains is also the name of my Rolling Stones tribute band.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bravo, Subby.
/ Joe Manchin is my Coal Chamber cover band.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Still at large:
Fark user imageView Full Size

BOYYYY!
 
rfenster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Montrose - Rock Candy
Youtube CtDO3qBo72M
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I remember a place was doing that years ago, filling urns with cement powder and ditching the bodies out back behind the funeral home.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fake Remains is my Jars of Clay/Stryper/Petra cover band...
 
rfenster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

groppet: I remember a place was doing that years ago, filling urns with cement powder and ditching the bodies out back behind the funeral home.


That's a great business model!
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
MaxHeadroomBodyBank.PNG

(I couldn't find a screen cap.)
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn. That's evil.

I hope they receive heavy sentences. The woman didn't seem upset about what she did, she seemed upset that she was caught.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hess and Koch also shipped bodies and body parts that tested positive for, or belonged to people who died from, infectious diseases including Hepatitis B and C, and HIV, despite certifying to buyers that the remains were disease-free, authorities said.

...the hell?! I get the whole "no one's gonna miss 'em" exploitative business angle, but, this?

They may have actually caused real damage to science, if not to actual scientists, by doing this. Everyone who obtained bodies & body parts for research or teaching purposes now has to review what they've done, either to ensure that the research wasn't affected or to ensure that they didn't contract anything.

Farking horrible, that.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They can haul a lot of human remains in the trucks they use:

rayshesstoytrucks.comView Full Size
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There are more efficient ways to get Zydrate!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [i.gifer.com image 440x287]


The IT Crowd - Cradle Of Filth
Youtube xRoSL0kdQFk
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

groppet: I remember a place was doing that years ago, filling urns with cement powder and ditching the bodies out back behind the funeral home.


Tristate in northern Georgia, if I remember correctly.
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jtown: MaxHeadroomBodyBank.PNG

(I couldn't find a screen cap.)


There it is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Actually, 'Cradle of Filth' refers to baby Jesus laying a manger.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shh. We've secretly replaced uncle morty with 3 rolls of towels, an ill-fitting ladies' pantsuit, and two mini cupcakes for eyes. Let's see if anyone notices...
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I sentence them to a Spandau Ballet.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the crazy family that got in trouble for chucking all the bodies into their crematorium at once.  Except in that case, when people started asking questions, the dude had hired goons to make the questions stop.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think the real story is who is buying body parts and for what purpose?
 
patrick767
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pic of the perpetrator and his accomplice preparing a body for shipping:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: I think the real story is who is buying body parts and for what purpose?


Organ harvesting has been a thing as long as bodies have been available.

Black market. Hospitals. Underground networking. Religious rituals. The wealthy.
Money talks.
 
troyz99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subby: "counterfeit human remains"
Me:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Leave it to the Hessians.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

