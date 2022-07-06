 Skip to content
(Twitter)   At least I now know what to do if I'm stranded in the woods with 10 large rolls of cellophane   (twitter.com) divider line
59
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

1114 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2022 at 8:35 PM



59 Comments     (+0 »)
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How to get back to nature... and ruin it.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No camp stove modded to roll coal?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, not carrying all that heavy litter in and out.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's do the math:

Costco Kirkland brand plastic cling wrap: $16 for a 2-pack, so for 10 it would be $80 for one use.

Costco CORE 4-Person Straight Wall Cabin Tent: $99 for many uses

I'm really not seeing where the cling wrap idea is a good one.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pernicious farking casuals.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get a f*cking hotel room like Bear Grylls does.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Random bear: "Nice cellophane house you got there, be a shame if something happened to it."
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's cool for her to wastefully wrap trees to make a single use tent, but when I use just ONE roll to wrap my bosses' car, I' "insubordinate and thoughtless"?

Just because you can do something doesn't mean you should. Especially when tents are cheaper, reusable, don't create plastic waste  for a single use.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait until she is introduced to "dew"
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meh, Amateur compared to:

Primitive Technology: Tiled Roof Hut
Youtube P73REgj-3UE
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This has been done to death for years now.  Some dude with an outdoor channel did it once, to get clicks, and it has popped up multiple times.  The girl in tight fitting workout clothes was added to this vid to generate clicks.

There are so many outdoor channels now that you have many that are saturated with bad advice (or interlaced with it).
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is the stuff you wrap pallets of boxes in.  It used to be like $50 a roll unless my manager at Winn Dixie was lying to me.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mister Cellophane - Joel Grey
Youtube JX5lYVqTxgI
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Let's do the math:

Costco Kirkland brand plastic cling wrap: $16 for a 2-pack, so for 10 it would be $80 for one use.

Costco CORE 4-Person Straight Wall Cabin Tent: $99 for many uses

I'm really not seeing where the cling wrap idea is a good one.


Millions of clicks, priceless.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My Eureka is better, easier to set up, and will probably last me a decade.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UberDave: This has been done to death for years now.  Some dude with an outdoor channel did it once, to get clicks, and it has popped up multiple times.  The girl in tight fitting workout clothes was added to this vid to generate clicks.

There are so many outdoor channels now that you have many that are saturated with bad advice (or interlaced with it).


reminds me of all the Troom Troom "life hacks" videos.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hope she gets run over by a cement mixer
 
Grizwald [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
she invented a tarp.  woooo
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Roy Orbison or gtfo.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Yeah, not carrying all that heavy litter in and out.


Bet you a nickel she didn't worry about carrying it out.
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Blah Blah Blah carbon footprint.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Random bear: "Nice cellophane house you got there, be a shame if something happened to it."


Random bear: Did you just try to prank me by putting cellophane on the woods my toilet?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JX5lYVqTxgI]


Cabaret scared the f*ck out of me as a kid.

tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size


/Took Alan Cumming's version to make me go "ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh" OK, now i get it!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jorts the cat is awesome.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meltro [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why is the 'roof' so reinforced? Why is it wrapped so tightly that you pull in the sides? And why a single coat on the sides that will actually tear? This is possibly the least efficient way to accomplish a cellophane tent. Sure, above ground is nice but damn I could have done that probably using 2 rolls at most and kept dry with more space.

Oh, and you're just an awful person.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And how long did it take miss candy wrapper to do all that?

vs 5-10 minutes to put up a camping tent.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Roy Orbison or gtfo.


What does that mean?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is going to kill a bunch of wildlife.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: thatguyoverthere70: Roy Orbison or gtfo.

What does that mean?


He's crying over this video?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nice sauna, without ventilation.  That's going to be SUPER comfortable to sleep in.

There are hundreds of these plastic wrap "bushcraft" videos.  Anything from grizzled old Russian men, making a winter shelter, to this woman making whatever the hell this thing is.

I guess have fun with it, but please do it on your own property, and don't fark up the shared forest space that I tread on gently.

https://lnt.org/
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Yeah, not carrying all that heavy litter in and out.


Oh you think those farkers are carrying that out again? Bless your heart, sweetie.
 
mbsabc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Let's do the math:

Costco Kirkland brand plastic cling wrap: $16 for a 2-pack, so for 10 it would be $80 for one use.

Costco CORE 4-Person Straight Wall Cabin Tent: $99 for many uses

I'm really not seeing where the cling wrap idea is a good one.


A clueless content provider looking for excuses to expose themselves in yoga gear for that sweet sweet butthole soothing  cream that can only be attained with money
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My Eureka is better, easier to set up, and will probably last me a decade.


I have a thirty year old Eureka tent that I have gotten hundreds of uses out of and continue to use.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That lil "lady" needs some deep punishment.  Fortunately cling wrap has wildly excellent applications in BDSM.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The first bit of rain will pretty much mess up her tent, as the water pools in the center of her "roof" - as others have said, a bear will look a that and go, gee, one human, packaged for freshness!

So impractical, but this is what we get with sites like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That was powerfully stupid. There is literally zero reason to do this, ever and now a bunch of f*ckin' morons are going to try this and make a mess.
 
LouisZepher [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
annotatedgilmoregirls.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't imagine anything more perfectly geared to pissing off Farkers than this video. Maybe something about someone whittling wood incorrectly.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Algebrat: I can't imagine anything more perfectly geared to pissing off Farkers than this video. Maybe something about someone whittling wood incorrectly.


Sorry your cellophane tent broke in the middle of the night.

But you learned a valuable lesson.
 
alitaki
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Algebrat: I can't imagine anything more perfectly geared to pissing off Farkers than this video. Maybe something about someone whittling wood incorrectly.

Sorry your cellophane tent broke in the middle of the night.

But you learned a valuable lesson.


It's ok, my tight workout clothes broke my fall.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It doesn't keep the skeets out and you will wake up soaking wet from condensation. Good plan, good plan.
 
starsrift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd never imagined what a serving/freshness tray for a grizzly bear would look like before.
 
Lady J
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
if you're that bothered about comfort you might as well stay home.  like I do.

also, why is she dressed like that?  not practical or flattering.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Algebrat: I can't imagine anything more perfectly geared to pissing off Farkers than this video. Maybe something about someone whittling wood incorrectly.


I suspect that was the original point of the video. It's like those "5 minute hacks" channels that make content that's deliberately infuriating or recipes that are stupid and simple but don't actually work.  Designed to be easy to watch (plus bonus vaguely attractive woman) but also to generate outrage.  Low level outrage gets shared, generates clicks, etc.  Same thing with those "jungle survival" videos that show a guy starting to dig a pit using a hollowed out log as a shovel, but then after a few video cuts he has a 6 foot deep pool with multiple levels and perfectly square walls with a waterfall.  Not believable but it is share-able.  Going for volume and minuscule marginal ad revenue.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Seems like a whole lot of time, energy, and material to make a hammock.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.rei.com/learn/expert-advice/how-to-hammock-camp.html
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: UberDave: This has been done to death for years now.  Some dude with an outdoor channel did it once, to get clicks, and it has popped up multiple times.  The girl in tight fitting workout clothes was added to this vid to generate clicks.

There are so many outdoor channels now that you have many that are saturated with bad advice (or interlaced with it).

reminds me of all the Troom Troom "life hacks" videos.


Those are so bad that I forbade my kids from watching them.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Algebrat: I can't imagine anything more perfectly geared to pissing off Farkers than this video. Maybe something about someone whittling wood incorrectly.

I suspect that was the original point of the video. It's like those "5 minute hacks" channels that make content that's deliberately infuriating or recipes that are stupid and simple but don't actually work.  Designed to be easy to watch (plus bonus vaguely attractive woman) but also to generate outrage.  Low level outrage gets shared, generates clicks, etc.  Same thing with those "jungle survival" videos that show a guy starting to dig a pit using a hollowed out log as a shovel, but then after a few video cuts he has a 6 foot deep pool with multiple levels and perfectly square walls with a waterfall.  Not believable but it is share-able.  Going for volume and minuscule marginal ad revenue.


Alright, alright. I'll post a reaction video. Let me go find my spandex.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


