(CNN)   Day 133 of WW3: Heavy battles in outskirts of Luhansk region. Russia throwing "all the reserves they now have..." Russia now setting sights on Donetsk cities still under Ukrainian control. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com)
    News, Ukraine, Kiev, Donetsk Oblast, Russia, Ukrainian language, Russian forces, difficult situation, Ukrainian government  
294 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Jul 2022 at 8:00 AM



106 Comments
Harlee
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box
2 hours ago  
Bookmarked for later, I like to think the ruscists abandoning Kherson's airport is a good sign for Ukraine.

/I'd also almost very likely get anyone under my command killed at first contact with the enemy, so don't trust my judgement.
 
Father_Jack
1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: Bookmarked for later, I like to think the ruscists abandoning Kherson's airport is a good sign for Ukraine.

/I'd also almost very likely get anyone under my command killed at first contact with the enemy, so don't trust my judgement.


You'd be like David Schwimmer character in band of brothers?
 
Public Call Box
1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: You'd be like David Schwimmer character in band of brothers?

/I'd also almost very likely get anyone under my command killed at first contact with the enemy, so don't trust my judgement.

You'd be like David Schwimmer character in band of brothers?


Given my history with Tactical and Strategic gaming, I'd be a butterbars without the compass.
 
Juc
1 hour ago  
The White House has really unironically issued "Russian warship, go fark yourself" gift coins 😀https://t.co/1XLhS6ZBpR pic.twitter.com/ZqPkr9YJmm
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 6, 2022
 
Public Call Box
1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: You'd be like David Schwimmer character in band of brothers?

/I'd also almost very likely get anyone under my command killed at first contact with the enemy, so don't trust my judgement.

You'd be like David Schwimmer character in band of brothers?


Oh I nearly forgot, how are you doing Father Jack. Is your injury getting any better?
 
Juc
1 hour ago  
His family won't get answers


A Russian conscript was sent into battle in Ukraine and captured. His family wants answers.https://t.co/MhOg3mNQIq
- Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) July 6, 2022
 
Juc
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas
1 hour ago  
Apologies in advance if these tweet threads have already been posted.

There's this thread on the logistics of Russian resupply versus Ukraine's new longer-range artillery.

For those of you wanting to see the ammo depot booms in a single thread, here you go!
 
Juc
1 hour ago  
Water towers are kinda ugly but that's ridiculous.
Russia seems to want it's inhabitants and soldiers to suffer even if they intend to take over a town.


Khmelnytskyi region under missile attack: Russians target water towerhttps://t.co/ZhO0nLnXIG
- Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) July 6, 2022
 
xanadian
1 hour ago  

Juc: The White House has really unironically issued "Russian warship, go fark yourself" gift coins 😀https://t.co/1XLhS6ZBpR pic.twitter.com/ZqPkr9YJmm
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 6, 2022
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 6, 2022


"Hmm...this page doesn't exist."
 
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


<DING> What is ZELENSKYY IS ALIVE!!?!?!?!!?
 
cameroncrazy1984
1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: Given my history with Tactical and Strategic gaming, I'd be a butterbars without the compass.

/I'd also almost very likely get anyone under my command killed at first contact with the enemy, so don't trust my judgement.

You'd be like David Schwimmer character in band of brothers?

Given my history with Tactical and Strategic gaming, I'd be a butterbars without the compass.


The smart ones give it to their first sergeant
 
Juc
1 hour ago  
Mick Ryan with a thread about an essay.
It's indirectly Ukraine related, but an interesting read regardless



I am new to the Substack newsletter, Chartbook, by @adam_tooze. I regret that I am a late comer to this. Let me briefly explain why. 1/8 🧵 https://t.co/mQrRtGxYtD
- Mick Ryan, AM (@WarintheFuture) July 6, 2022
 
Tracianne
1 hour ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Destroyed russian tank explodes.

boom
 
Juc
1 hour ago  

xanadian: "Hmm...this page doesn't exist."
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 6, 2022

"Hmm...this page doesn't exist."


https://www.whitehousegiftshop.com/Snake-Island-Ukraine-p/snakeisland.htm
 
Juc
1 hour ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Destroyed russian tank explodes.

boom


how you doing?
 
Oneiros
1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A charity telethon on Sunday, May 29th is planned.  Expect a link to be posted to https://mobile.twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine: https://www.wrru.org

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections/for-mens
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
PPPPPS. Likely to be late posting the next few days as I'm an election judge for a week of early voting
 
Juc
1 hour ago  
Britney Griner wants bidden to use his presidential powers to bring her back to the USA.
Must be some magic powers because he's not the president of Russia so his legislative powers are limited.

https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-us-griner-biden-letter/31931069.html
 
Juc
1 hour ago  
Russian lead smelters fall on hard times.


According to Kommersant, the #Russian lead production plant "Fregat" has suspended operations.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has not issued any licenses for metal exports. Russian lead smelters are on the verge of shutting down due to a halt in exports. pic.twitter.com/OTF0jpOLn4
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 6, 2022
 
Flab
1 hour ago  

Juc: His family won't get answers

A Russian conscript was sent into battle in Ukraine and captured. His family wants answers.https://t.co/MhOg3mNQIq
- Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) July 6, 2022


They name the guy; he comes from a town of 3100 people; and interview his sister "on the condition they don't reveal her last name.

It won't take a Russian rocket scientist too long to figure out who she is.
 
Juc
1 hour ago  
Ukrainian forces hold Russian troops back on the border between Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts - Luhansk Military Administrationhttps://t.co/hC4vqVfbbP pic.twitter.com/CxG63ZXWsG
- Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) July 6, 2022
 
Flab
1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: <DING> What is ZELENSKYY IS ALIVE!!?!?!?!!?

<DING> What is ZELENSKYY IS ALIVE!!?!?!?!!?


A blue whale?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
1 hour ago  

Juc: The White House has really unironically issued "Russian warship, go fark yourself" gift coins 😀https://t.co/1XLhS6ZBpR pic.twitter.com/ZqPkr9YJmm
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 6, 2022
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 6, 2022


The White House Gift Shop isn't affiliated with the White House or the US government, despite what their webpage might have you believe.
 
GardenWeasel
1 hour ago  

Juc: The White House has really unironically issued "Russian warship, go fark yourself" gift coins 😀https://t.co/1XLhS6ZBpR pic.twitter.com/ZqPkr9YJmm
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 6, 2022
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 6, 2022


BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
Juc
1 hour ago  
This guy must have upset putin  because this behaviour seems super normal for Russia


Lieutenant-General Sergei Umnov, an aide to the head of the #Russian Interior Ministry, has been detained by the #FSB as part of a case of abuse of office. He is accused of extorting "donations" from businessmen to a fund from which money was spent uncontrollably. pic.twitter.com/hPfaRmqG3x
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 6, 2022
 
GardenWeasel
1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The White House Gift Shop isn't affiliated with the White House or the US government, despite what their webpage might have you believe.
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 6, 2022

The White House Gift Shop isn't affiliated with the White House or the US government, despite what their webpage might have you believe.


Dream killer
 
Juc
1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The White House Gift Shop isn't affiliated with the White House or the US government, despite what their webpage might have you believe.
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 6, 2022

The White House Gift Shop isn't affiliated with the White House or the US government, despite what their webpage might have you believe.


it's a really funny coin though
 
Oneiros
1 hour ago  
Yay, it didn't take me 2 hours to post today. (I'd preview or submit, and then wait 5+ minutes and retry)

... likely in part because my internet through my phone has started to suck on the last few months. Sprint was fine, but T-mobile sucks as bad as russian military competency

/and then got a 403 error when previewing
 
Tracianne
1 hour ago  

Juc: how you doing?
@TpyxaNews
Destroyed russian tank explodes.

boom

how you doing?


Better-ish?  I've been having trouble keeping my blood pressure up the past couple of days which  makes me feel dizzy and weak and I sleep a lot because I just can't stay awake.  Oh and the foot has a hairline fracture so I now have one of those ugly black velcro shoe thingies.  Today I feel mostly normal again.  Thank you for asking :)
 
ketkarsa
1 hour ago  

Juc: The White House has really unironically issued "Russian warship, go fark yourself" gift coins 😀https://t.co/1XLhS6ZBpR pic.twitter.com/ZqPkr9YJmm
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 6, 2022
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 6, 2022


This is just phenomenal.
 
Juc
1 hour ago  
This is one of the reasons europe should take the Ukraine situation deadly seriously


Russia considers Ukraine as a bridgehead for seizing other countries, - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine stated this during a speech at the 26th annual government round table of The Economist.
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) July 6, 2022
 
Juc
1 hour ago  

Juc: it's a really funny coin though
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 6, 2022

The White House Gift Shop isn't affiliated with the White House or the US government, despite what their webpage might have you believe.

it's a really funny coin though


err but good point.  Sorry scatter brained this morning
 
Juc
1 hour ago  
I wish we could edit some days
 
Flab
1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Juc: Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Destroyed russian tank explodes.

boom

how you doing?

Better-ish?  I've been having trouble keeping my blood pressure up the past couple of days which  makes me feel dizzy and weak and I sleep a lot because I just can't stay awake.  Oh and the foot has a hairline fracture so I now have one of those ugly black velcro shoe thingies.  Today I feel mostly normal again.  Thank you for asking :)


Is the low blood pressure due to problems with the main pump or side effects from the medication?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine
1 hour ago  

Juc: https://www.whitehousegiftshop.com/Snake-Island-Ukraine-p/snakeisland.htm
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 6, 2022

"Hmm...this page doesn't exist."

https://www.whitehousegiftshop.com/Snake-Island-Ukraine-p/snakeisland.htm


White House Giftshop is a private business. They're a hokey tourist trap souvenir store in DC. They don't have any official connection to the government.
 
Paul Baumer
1 hour ago  

Juc: Water towers are kinda ugly but that's ridiculous.
Russia seems to want it's inhabitants and soldiers to suffer even if they intend to take over a town.

Khmelnytskyi region under missile attack: Russians target water towerhttps://t.co/ZhO0nLnXIG
- Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) July 6, 2022


The Russians are engaging in what the Germans called "Schrecklickeit" or frightening tacticts. Their lack of operational capability has made their tactical doctrine (in typically Russian fashion) to simply murder and terrorize as many civilians as possible to break the defender's will to fight. It's also typically Russian to fail to remember what happened when the Germans tried it.
 
Juc
1 hour ago  
Belarusian partisans are inspiring others.  Good job he who shall not be named.


The Combat Organisation of Anarcho-Communists is claiming responsibility for the burning of military recruitment centres and railway sabotage in #Russia.

It states that the idea of derailing military trains was borrowed from the #Belarusian partisans.

📰The Insider pic.twitter.com/7JglFfaP1u
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 6, 2022
 
grumbleputty
1 hour ago  

Juc: The White House has really unironically issued "Russian warship, go fark yourself" gift coins 😀https://t.co/1XLhS6ZBpR pic.twitter.com/ZqPkr9YJmm
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 6, 2022
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 6, 2022


Fascinating- I had no idea these existed!

Not to distract too much from this thread, but this coin aged well
 
Flab
1 hour ago  

Juc: I wish we could edit some days


Right on.  I'd edit Mondays right out of the calendar, and add a secret day somewhere so I could do shiat without anyone distracting me.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
1 hour ago  

Juc: Britney Griner wants bidden to use his presidential powers to bring her back to the USA.
Must be some magic powers because he's not the president of Russia so his legislative powers are limited.

https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-us-griner-biden-letter/31931069.html


Unfamiliar with the concept of "hostage exchange", are you?
 
Juc
56 minutes ago  
🇹🇷 Ukraine asks Turkey to check three more Russian ships for the presence of stolen grain, - Reuters
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) July 6, 2022
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
56 minutes ago  

Juc: Britney Griner wants bidden to use his presidential powers to bring her back to the USA.
Must be some magic powers because he's not the president of Russia so his legislative powers are limited.

https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-us-griner-biden-letter/31931069.html


She'd have better luck battling a Demogorgon for her freedom, which is a thing I believe they do in Russia. Saw a documentary about it this week.
 
Paul Baumer
55 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Unfamiliar with the concept of "hostage exchange", are you?
Must be some magic powers because he's not the president of Russia so his legislative powers are limited.

https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-us-griner-biden-letter/31931069.html

Unfamiliar with the concept of "hostage exchange", are you?


Great idea. Let's start taking them until they give her up. I can think of several candidates.
 
Nidiot
55 minutes ago  
Patron now has a twitter account.
https://twitter.com/PatronDsns

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
53 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Better-ish?  I've been having trouble keeping my blood pressure up the past couple of days which  makes me feel dizzy and weak and I sleep a lot because I just can't stay awake.  Oh and the foot has a hairline fracture so I now have one of those ugly black velcro shoe thingies.  Today I feel mostly normal again.  Thank you for asking :)


I assume that doctors have already recommended salt and staying hydrated to keep up your blood volume, but if not, it's worth a try.

And the walking boots aren't so bad... unless you also have whooping cough and are trying to rush to the bathroom regularly to throw up.  They do take a couple of days to get used to, though.  And brain fog / balance issues make it more challenging.

(I had to take a pause, then try again months later... but I was already about 2 years into my injury at that point)

But we missed you yesterday.
 
Juc
53 minutes ago  
Sounds like the sort of guy who will need to check his car for bombs  every time he needs to drive somewhere


YouTube and Instagram have been blocked in occupied #Kherson region. This decision was announced by collaborator Sergei Moroz, who was appointed "spokesman" for the occupation administration. pic.twitter.com/JFBlSwyIwK
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 6, 2022
 
Juc
50 minutes ago  
A bomb dropped in a trench that misses a Russia juuuuust around a corner.
Guy must be part cat and used up 8 out of 9 lives on that


Ukrainian military drop a projectile from a drone into a trench of the Russian Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/1Y7cWQtTwJ
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) July 6, 2022
 
GrogSmash
49 minutes ago  

Juc: it's a really funny coin though
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 6, 2022

The White House Gift Shop isn't affiliated with the White House or the US government, despite what their webpage might have you believe.

it's a really funny coin though


As long as any profits are gong to the Ukraine war fund, sure.  Otherwise that's just profiteering off this war.
 
Nidiot
49 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Juc: Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Destroyed russian tank explodes.

boom

how you doing?

Better-ish?  I've been having trouble keeping my blood pressure up the past couple of days which  makes me feel dizzy and weak and I sleep a lot because I just can't stay awake.  Oh and the foot has a hairline fracture so I now have one of those ugly black velcro shoe thingies.  Today I feel mostly normal again.  Thank you for asking :)


Good to see you back online. You were definitely missed.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.