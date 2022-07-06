 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Here's an "I VOTED" sticker contest and one of these deserves your vote more than the others   (elections.ulstercountyny.gov) divider line
74
    More: Amusing, Election, Voting, winning design, month of July, Elections, 2nd Annual Ulster Votes, John Quigley, General Election  
•       •       •

1955 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Jul 2022 at 8:50 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



74 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Which one of you freaks did that?

//of course I voted for it
//95% LOL
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I started off looking at them super carefully to find "the one".

Then I scrolled down a bit.

Nicely done kid.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size

I VOTED
 
kerryclendenon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well that was easier than voting for the next establishment democrat they feed us, who won't do anything, but that's better than the fascist on the other side.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hudson Rowan must have a hell of a fan club.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
go Hudson!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Done and done.
 
Snooza
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Second LMAO of the morning. Thank you FARK.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kerryclendenon: Well that was easier than voting for the next establishment democrat they feed us, who won't do anything, but that's better than the fascist on the other side.


What's easier than not voting?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When will they learn to stop letting the Internet vote on things.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I remember the first year People Magazine opened up the "Most Beautiful Person of 199x" up to internet voting and Hank The Angry Drunken Dwarf took first place by a huge margin. Second through fifth places were various misspellings of Hank the Angry Drunken Dwarf.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I voted for Hudson's, then I regretted it because those other kids probably tried really hard and had really high hopes and they're going to come out with .5% of the votes at the end and it makes me sad.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [tse3.mm.bing.net image 300x299]I VOTED


History has shown voting doesn't make Nazis go away
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That Hudson Rowen feller really has it goin on.
I'd vote for him to be POTUS eventhough he's a kid because he has his finger on the pulse of America., the Zeitgeist if you will.

He nailed it, and almost everyone who voted for his sticker knows it
 
powhound
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I voted 50 times.
 
Blue_Blazer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Legit belly laugh!

The kids are alright.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Internet polls: when you need to know the absolute worst possible choice in any matter.

/not that it's not funny
//Boaty McBoatface
 
mbsabc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Which one of you freaks did that?

//of course I voted for it
//95% LOL


Hudson Rowan. The next doctor/president of the United States
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [tse3.mm.bing.net image 300x299]I VOTED


Yeah, Nazis vote too. And you can't vote them out when they get in control.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
evmaroon.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
guinsu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mbsabc: Devolving_Spud: Which one of you freaks did that?

//of course I voted for it
//95% LOL

Hudson Rowan. The next doctor/president of the United States


But odd they named the kid Hudson when ulster county is in the Hudson valley.
 
basicstock
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Votey McVoteface
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Damn, Hudson. Way to take it away from literally everyone.
Even Reagan would blush at that kind of land slide.

/Okay, now print those, and do a second one so the other kids have a legitimate shot. One of the classics would've gotten my vote.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I can't believe it's not goatse.
 
peterquince
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: What's easier than not voting?


Living in a society that's not run by nazis.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
GhostfacedFiddlah
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: NewportBarGuy: [tse3.mm.bing.net image 300x299]I VOTED

History has shown voting doesn't make Nazis go away


Tough to prove a negative.  I think voting has made a ton of Nazis go away, but we never hear about it.  Look at all those school board elections where some shiathead wins with 8 votes, and multiply by every county in the country.  Things are bad, but voting - even at the anemic numbers we have today - does make a difference.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
14,000!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thank you, subby, I needed that laugh uncontrolled burst of giggling
 
The5thElement
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

basicstock: Votey McVoteface


If any candidate did a legal name change to this, they would have a legitimate shot at winning.
 
billinder33
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kerryclendenon: Well that was easier than voting for the next establishment democrat they feed us, who won't do anything, but that's better than the fascist on the other side.


I dragged myself to the primary polls (like I do every time) to vote for a decent Democrat. Then after she got smashed by Tim Ryan, the Dem's preferred establishmentarian, Timmy started running TV adds promoting how much he agrees with Trump.

This is the establishment Democratic party in a nutshell.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JerkStore: Internet polls: when you need to know the absolute worst possible choice in any matter.

/not that it's not funny
//Boaty McBoatface


That's Votey McVoteface in this case.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thank you Hudson, I needed a huge laugh today.
 
peterquince
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tsjonesosu: 14,000!

[Fark user image 850x514]


Literally more people than voted in the last election in Ulster county.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ulster County is, by far, the nicest place I ever lived. I lived in a little town called Ulster Park, right outside of Kingston, and it was a paradise. Kind people, fantastic environment, everything you could want in a short drive, and pretty as a picture.

I miss it often.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I went with the first one.

Seemed more in the spirit of my usual voting experience to go with the better candidate who none the less has no hope of winning.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: kerryclendenon: Well that was easier than voting for the next establishment democrat they feed us, who won't do anything, but that's better than the fascist on the other side.

What's easier than not voting?


Given the prevalence, I'd guess whinging about it.
 
keldaria
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We need a fark contest for I voted stickers.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The villain you get when you order your Stranger Things from wish.com:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Which one of you freaks did that?

//of course I voted for it
//95% LOL


I'm more interested to know how the hell that got through as a finalist.  Clearly, the Ulster County Board of Elections has some of us on it.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The villain you get when you order your Stranger Things from wish.com:

[Fark user image 564x564]


I was thinking The Thing on acid tbh?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do I get an I Voted sticker for voting for I Voted stickers?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I remember the first year People Magazine opened up the "Most Beautiful Person of 199x" up to internet voting and Hank The Angry Drunken Dwarf took first place by a huge margin. Second through fifth places were various misspellings of Hank the Angry Drunken Dwarf.


Gotta admit though Hank was a pretty awesome dude.
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Prank Call of Cthulhu The villain you get when you order your Stranger Things copy of Stephen King'sIT from wish.com:

FTFY
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The villain you get when you order your Stranger Things from wish.com:

[Fark user image image 564x564]


That thing looks like I feel.

/damn right I voted for it
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Do I get an I Voted sticker for voting for I Voted stickers?


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: Devolving_Spud: Which one of you freaks did that?

//of course I voted for it
//95% LOL

I'm more interested to know how the hell that got through as a finalist.  Clearly, the Ulster County Board of Elections has some of us on it.


Why do you suspect there was more entries. The other options got around 100 votes each, this isn't a popular contest I fully expect 6 entries might have been all they had.

Honestly I hope the board of elections lean into this and next year we get even crazier designs.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If ever there was a reason to cast an illegal vote getting one of those stickers is it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hudson Rowan: "wait, that is due today?"
 
dryknife
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.