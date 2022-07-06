 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Murica, summed up in 31 seconds   (twitter.com) divider line
42
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

727 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jul 2022 at 3:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not sure if any insurance policy is going to cover that.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How can you call that America summed up in 30 seconds if the cops didn't show up and kill a black person?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someone done goofed.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would really like to see the after picture of the vehicles

That shiat was AWESOME
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Thoreny: I would really like to see the after picture of the vehicles

That shiat was AWESOME


You've seen the pictures of the invading Russian tanks?

Probably worse than that.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Second time I've had the chance to post this today:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And all posted on the net to help the claims adjusters.  How helpful Americans can be.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll buff out.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: And all posted on the net to help the claims adjusters.  How helpful Americans can be.


yeah, I'd delete that video.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Chinese American Fire Drill!"
 
rwellor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
itbloweduprealgood.jpg

I am waiting!
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: I would really like to see the after picture of the vehicles

That shiat was AWESOME


It looks worse than it is. It's just the box of fireworks sitting on the ground behind the SUV going off prematurely and simultaneously. I don't think the cars were actually damaged.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Second time I've had the chance to post this today:
[Fark user image 640x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size

One of my all time favorite quotes.
 
neaorin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First person vids are better because you also get the obligatory Jesus Counter.

Black Jesus of New Years Day 2012- firework disaster
Youtube xy1mbG2dGXU
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love that first little spark that flew across and into the box next to the car :)  From little things, big things come.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: That'll buff out.


my Dad has all these tools..
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: How can you call that America summed up in 30 seconds if the cops didn't show up and kill a black person?


Okay : "America's white half summed up in 30 seconds".
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't. Stop. Laughing.

Seriously, no sympathy. That's what you get for setting shiat off in suburbia five feet from your stash that's sitting right up against your car.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I'm not sure if any insurance policy is going to cover that.


Nope. And it wont help with the criminal charges pending either
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should not be laughing this hard. Fantastic.

So much hold my beer.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stand a little closer to the explosions why don't you.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hope Shiat-for-brains and his cohorts are all alright.  I saw a little kid running for his life.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Brought to you by SimpliSafe
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I like stuff blowing up just as much as the next American guy, but lately I really have zero interest in fireworks. They can be cool and all that, but once you've seen 3-4 different fireworks displays of various sizes it kind of loses its charm. Just starts to morph into something that makes you have to comfort your pet, turn up your TV, and pray that some moron doesn't fire something that lands on your roof and burns everything down.
 
tekmo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Observation: Nobody else in the neighborhood is setting off fireworks.

Conclusion: It's probably not legal to shoot off fireworks in this neighborhood.

If you're one of these sorts of assholes, fark you. You're not a rebel or a maverick. You're the inconsiderate asshole who's the reason your neighbor's dogs are spending three days shiatting and pissing their rugs.

Your neighbors hate you, and would cheer if this sort of thing happened to you.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
first LMFAO of the day
Murica I salute you.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As a pet owner, it's the schadenfreude video I never knew I needed.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: I like stuff blowing up just as much as the next American guy, but lately I really have zero interest in fireworks. They can be cool and all that, but once you've seen 3-4 different fireworks displays of various sizes it kind of loses its charm. Just starts to morph into something that makes you have to comfort your pet, turn up your TV, and pray that some moron doesn't fire something that lands on your roof and burns everything down.


I really hate my neighbors dog, and I hope the fireworks were its own personal Vietnam, but other than that the fireworks did nothing for me this year.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Aww... It cut out just when it was getting good.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I'm not sure if any insurance policy is going to cover that.


Yeah well, they would haveif they had listened to Grandpa and "just put it in the shoe!"

I rent and have renters insurance. Maybe I should take a closer look at that policy. I hear you have to pay extra for shoe policy add ons but I dunno.
 
KB202
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I'm not sure if any insurance policy is going to cover that.


I really hope insurance does NOT cover that.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
🎵 And the rocket's red glare
    Minivan's tire in the air
    It burned through the night
    But our lawn was still there
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's probably going to be the funniest thing I see all day.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's a total sh*t show.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, the idiot who yells RUN, knew what was coming.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The day after the 4th is one of my favorite schadenfreude days, what with all the articles about stupid people.

"Black Friday" too, but not for the sales.

/ come to think of it, the day after Black Friday as well
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: Love that first little spark that flew across and into the box next to the car :)  From little things, big things come.


I might only have one match
But I can make an explosion
  ~Rachel Platten, Fight Song
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Never shiat where you eat. Never hunt in the company woods. And never, NEVER, store your fireworks stash right next to your launch pad.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pretty tame.  We used to celebrate the 4th by throwing lit sticks of dynamite down into a gravel quarry.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wifey worked the hospital ER on the 4th.  Not so many fireworks injuries as in years past, but one guy shot himself in the scrotum.  Lost one of the family jewels.  No kidding.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.