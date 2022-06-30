 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Museum director who exhibited fake paintings, fabricated an interview with an expert that vouched for their authenticity, told expert to "shut up" when she complained, leaves post after an FBI raid. Even museums are not immune to the Florida tag   (usatoday.com) divider line
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Art is a scam for the rich to launder money.

This person should be given eleventy billion tax cuts for their grift.

It's the Floriduh way.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eye of the beholder....
 
buster_v
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The problem with art forgeries is that the owner WANTS them to be authentic, so it's almost impossible to prove them fake.
 
dryknife
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thank God for the F.B.I.

I feel much safer knowing they are protecting us.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, uh, free Pickassoes and Van Goes?
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ok. This is WAY more information than the previous thread on this....The previous article did not mention
the full reasoning for the FBI taking stuff and NO mention of the director being shady and trying to cover up
the opinions of the authenticate.That makes a HUGE difference compared to what we were presented before,
which was that the FBI came in a yanked stuff off the walls for being possibly fake.. Without the WHOLE
story, it seemed to me, to be a heavy handed FBI action that was more of a civil matter with the owner of the fakes..NOW this makes more sense..It was totally a cover-up and essentially attempting to "launder" the
paintings into authenticity between the museum director and the owner and faking the art authorities
approval..
 
starsrift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dryknife: Thank God for the F.B.I.

I feel much safer knowing they are protecting us.


Surely you don't expect the upper class to have to call some plebian local police department, do you?
 
almejita
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dryknife: Thank God for the F.B.I.

I feel much safer knowing they are protecting us.


I'm 'ascairt Pa, the paintings are going to eat me.

And everyone I know.
 
tothekor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Before I read the article, I thought it was this place but it looks like it's in Florida and not New York. Art theft must be a thing now.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
On the other hand, I think all Jackson Pollock paintings are really not worth the money or hype they generate.
 
starsrift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

skinink: On the other hand, I think all Jackson Pollock paintings are really not worth the money or hype they generate.


Well, historically speaking, their value is a bit spotty.
 
