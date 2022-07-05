 Skip to content
(Jacksonville.com)   Florida Man gets an obituary that might be too harsh for Florida Man   (jacksonville.com) divider line
11
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I think his kids can be the judges of whether its too harsh or not.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Larry sounds like a shiat.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We maybe need more of obits like this.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He is up in heaven now.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: He is up in heaven now.


Listening to God get though the book of reason why Larry is going to Hell.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for Larry Jr.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How dare his ungrateful children defile the thin blue line. He was a Hero in BlueTM

/an alcoholic misogynistic abusive cop. Color me surprised
 
H31N0US
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And this isn't Florida Man.

It's an asshole NYPD. Stop blaming Florida for the rest of the country's trash.
 
Cheron
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Golly, don't hold back tell us what you think
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
His grave is easy to find. It's the one with the toilet-shaped headstone
 
tnpir
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
