GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You do that without a way to completely uninstall this garbage, and I'm off to an iPhone.

iPhone does this, and I'm off to a flip phone. As long as I can get text and phone calls, I'll go back to the prehistoric days (without Internet, music, audio books, streaming services, and games).

In short, bite my shiny metal a**, and stay the he11 off of my lawn.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ads are low grade mind control. Ads that intrude upon you without your consent are stealing your brain from you and reprogramming it. Every gas pump that blathers ads at you, every billboard, every corporate logo on the high school sports team logo is rewriting your brain and stealing the most fundamentally scrawled space in your life. All in the name of profit.

It's easy to think I'm ranting too hard here but consider this: the local high school football team announcer, upon each hometown goal, says "And a touchdown by Smith! Brought to you by Countrywide Financial agent blah blah blah." Under a sign paid (and with prominent signage) for a local construction business. The crassness of the commercialization of every area of life is unseemly to me but apparently i am in the minority.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TelemonianAjax is brought to you by Profarkia, for active seniors who love living life!
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

powhound
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

My phone thinks I don't have enough of a drinking problem.

Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So... Basically like Microsoft Windows since Satya took over
Klyukva
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: So... Basically like Microsoft Windows since Satya took over


I hope that man dies of cancer.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

It could get worse.

Sleeper_agent
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I think was an Akbar and Jeff comic (here's what I vaguely remember):

Akbar: What's life all about?

Jeff: Money

Akbar: What's money about?

Jeff: Sex and power.
 
