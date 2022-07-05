 Skip to content
(NBC Chicago)   Lions, and tigers, and bears, and potentials threats, oh my. Shelter in place   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is the threat that dinosaur?
 
Oak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Staff: DO NOT SHOOT THE GORILLA
 
70Ford
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
liveabout.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Another day, another gun toting incel?
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not yet?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Simon & Garfunkel - At The Zoo
Youtube 6xKLBne1CoI
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did they secretly have Jurassic Park in the basement? Well, not so secretly as they apparently have big dinosaur statues all over. Did the dinosaurs escape?

Or is this another right winger shooting up America.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I mean if there's a loose cougar, I'd hop in my car and drive 8 hours or so.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
America needs a reckoning with its gun-loving stupidity. Post haste.

What we actually get, however, is a bunch of wait-and-see (the next mass shooting) government bullshiat from a bunch of dipshiats whose assholes are lubed by gun lobby money.

Ban the gun lobby. This country largely turned its back on the cigarette industry. I know it can do it again. It just chooses not to.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: America needs a reckoning with its gun-loving stupidity. Post haste.

What we actually get, however, is a bunch of wait-and-see (the next mass shooting) government bullshiat from a bunch of dipshiats whose assholes are lubed by gun lobby money.

Ban the gun lobby. This country largely turned its back on the cigarette industry. I know it can do it again. It just chooses not to.


Hey Teddy, you got a cigarette?
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Are the velociraptors testing the electric fence for weak spots?
 
Iczer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media.nbcchicago.comView Full Size


Your Scientists Were So Preoccupied With Whether Or Not They Could, They Didn't Stop To Think If They Should.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The copycats must have gotten loose again.
 
