(USA Today)   Mayor of Philly says the quiet part real loud when responding to reporters after a July 4th shooting   (usatoday.com) divider line
rfenster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He hates black people?

What an ass.
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I am sure there are going to be some hilarious comments in this thread.
Fark has some really edgy humorists, you know.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Such leadership.

Don't let the door hit you in the ass, quitter.
 
rfenster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Such leadership.

Don't let the door hit you in the ass, quitter.


In his defense, he's NQNS
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gray skies are gonna clear up
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Such leadership.

Don't let the door hit you in the ass, quitter.


*shrug* I sort of get where he's coming from but he was an idiot fir saying it out loud
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Im still looking for wtf subby is talking about.

I wouldn't like the NFL draft or DNC either if I was worried some bunch of rednecks were going to attack it. Think about how vulnerable those events tend to be as targets for people who blame your city for Trump loosing an election.

There was a shooting at a farking parade by one of those maniacs for chrissake, and just a single state north, some asshole shot up a grocery store because he didn't like black people.

Or are we just gonna completely remove context and assume the worst of someone because that fits our narrative again?

I mean, that or he's a racist.
 
CruiserTwelve [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: Or are we just gonna completely remove context and assume the worst of someone because that fits our narrative again?


Yes.
 
Dryad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: Im still looking for wtf subby is talking about.


Don't bother, there is nothing there. What the mayor said was entirely reasonable and in no way could be construed as racially anything.
/Headline says far more about the hordes of secret nazis that live in subby's head than anything else.
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
None of this is normal.
It's not supposed to be this way.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Such leadership.

Don't let the door hit you in the ass, quitter.

*shrug* I sort of get where he's coming from but he was an idiot fir saying it out loud


I'm sure it's a terrible job, but what did he expect?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Such leadership.

Don't let the door hit you in the ass, quitter.

*shrug* I sort of get where he's coming from but he was an idiot fir saying it out loud


Why?  Why the fark should he care?  He's a lame duck mayor, he's old, he's fed the fark up waiting for the other shoe to drop.  This is nothing that any other old leader hasn't said for thousands of years.  "Fark y'all, y'all crazy, can't wait to retire."
 
maudibjr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Such leadership.

Don't let the door hit you in the ass, quitter.


He wants to go full Palin
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: johnny_vegas: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Such leadership.

Don't let the door hit you in the ass, quitter.

*shrug* I sort of get where he's coming from but he was an idiot fir saying it out loud

I'm sure it's a terrible job, but what did he expect?


I imagine it's the pinnacle of his career and something he should be proud of but something that has tremendous responsibility and absolutely consumes your existence everyday.
You want to do it and you want to do well but at the end of it there is a huge weight lifted off your shoulders.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's like the city is paying him money, not because they love him, but just because they expect him to do work.  Those bastards...
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
/CSB

I have a friend who is a council member, and I think they're going to have PTSD after this.  Running a city through COVID, through mass shootings, through death threats, through protest, through Trumpist marches... Where people care more about the performative than performance. Where you have no control over the root causes of the problems and can only slow the bleeding.

A lot of qualified people are leaving office and only meme-lords and nut jobs will run our stuff.

/CSB
 
