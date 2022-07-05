 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Man arrested for trying to set up Mad Max: Thunderdome Babies in locked car   (wmur.com) divider line
10
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My money's on the 1-year old. Better coordination than the 8-month old, less hesitation than the 9-year old.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like a typical day in New Hampshire.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The kids had access to guns, it sounds like they were super American safe.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tyler with the neck tattoo doesn't make responsible choices? No sir, I will not accept this slander
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Probably sprouted off some half remembered Nietzsche when they cuffed him, too.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Tyler with the neck tattoo doesn't make responsible choices? No sir, I will not accept this slander


Responsible?  No vaccines for his offspring which sounds....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who run babbytown?
WHO... RUN... BABBYTOWN?!?

/Two babby enter, one babby leave!
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrparks: Probably sprouted off some half remembered Nietzsche when they cuffed him, too.


No
Schopenhauer.
But guess your too stooooopid
To tread other than what, your shiat library has.
No shiat any rand?
 
suburbanguerilla
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The dude literally looks like a meth-head version of Spicoli.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ now  
Florida just secede...
We don't need you
 
