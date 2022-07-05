 Skip to content
The story is terrible, yet this is the way we got Batman
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want the republican farks who have set this in motion to explain to this little boy why they can't do anything and he has to grow up with no parents.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: I want the republican farks who have set this in motion to explain to this little boy why they can't do anything and he has to grow up with no parents.


"Parents" aren't in the Constitution.

I have little doubt that Tucker, or someone on one of the right-of-Fox networks, would actually give that as a response.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: I want the republican farks who have set this in motion to explain to this little boy why they can't do anything and he has to grow up with no parents.


"Guns are more important than human lives, including your parents' lives, little boy."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: I want the republican farks who have set this in motion to explain to this little boy why they can't do anything and he has to grow up with no parents.


They'll give him new parents. Good, loud God-bothering Christian parents.
 
headslacker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sucks...

I think it would be nice we could dissect that guy over the course of the year.
 
headslacker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: RaceDTruck: I want the republican farks who have set this in motion to explain to this little boy why they can't do anything and he has to grow up with no parents.

They'll give him new parents. Good, loud God-bothering Christian parents.


Sounds like another cool hard logic fan there
 
ssaoi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
1.5M in 6 hours in Kickstarter.   He'll be in the same tax bracket as Bruce Wayne as well.

/ good for public decency
// hope the money is used well
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ssaoi: 1.5M in 6 hours in Kickstarter.   He'll be in the same tax bracket as Bruce Wayne as well.

/ good for public decency
// hope the money is used well


Public decency would have been doing something 30 years ago so this kid was never put in this position. This is a band aid over a gangrene infected limb.
 
lithven
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: I want the republican farks who have set this in motion to explain to this little boy why they can't do anything and he has to grow up with no parents.


I don't want them to explain, I want them to be victims of all their terrible policies. I want them working 80 hours a week while still being destitute without adequate food, housing or healthcare, having their child or spouse killed by a gun crime, while raising their very own rape baby. Then I want them to live in an area where all their neighbors judge them and police brutalize them.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Welcome to Fark, etc, but I hate this effing headline.
 
King Something
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bruce was 8, not 2; and his parents were world-famous billionaires.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ssaoi: 1.5M in 6 hours in Kickstarter.   He'll be in the same tax bracket as Bruce Wayne as well.

/ good for public decency
// hope the money is used well


Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Awww, but ain't that America?
 
