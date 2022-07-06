 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Millennials need to stop throwing their money away on avocado toast and artisan toothpaste
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's about $80,000 today, with the payments at $512/mo.

I have no idea where that is, but it's not impossible to find in some places today.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: That's about $80,000 today, with the payments at $512/mo.

I have no idea where that is, but it's not impossible to find in some places today.


It looks like manufactured homes in Florida. Until very recently you could get that.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: nmrsnr: That's about $80,000 today, with the payments at $512/mo.

I have no idea where that is, but it's not impossible to find in some places today.

It looks like manufactured homes in Florida. Until very recently you could get that.


one foundation away from a double wide
 
Excelsior
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FWIW, in 2021 the average *closing costs* alone for a house were $6,837.
That's basically just the handling fee for the paperwork involved in getting a mortgage.
 
arkansized [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mom and Dad bought their first home in Dade County in 1949.
They paid $4900 for a 2/1 CBS house with a gravel roof.

It sold in 1980 fpr $66000.

Same house today ia a 5/4/2 with front yard totally in concrete.
Zillow says estimate of 593,000.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Average salary in 1955 was $4400.
Minimum wage was 75 cents an hour.
Corvette would run you around $2200
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: nmrsnr: That's about $80,000 today, with the payments at $512/mo.

I have no idea where that is, but it's not impossible to find in some places today.

It looks like manufactured homes in Florida. Until very recently you could get that.


Looks like?  I saw your post and had to scroll back up because I could have sworn the picture said Florida.  "That guy's an idiot!  It says Florida right there!"  Nope.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Average salary in 1955 was $4400.
Minimum wage was 75 cents an hour.
Corvette would run you around $2200


So 1.69:1 ratio. Very doable.

I literally looked this up yesterday in a spreadsheet building session trying to get some hard numbers behind the "invest the difference" crowd of home buyers. Median salary is closer to $67k. Median house... $347k, or a 5.17:1 ratio. That literally an impossible number for virtually everyone.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

arkansized: Mom and Dad bought their first home in Dade County in 1949.
They paid $4900 for a 2/1 CBS house with a gravel roof.

It sold in 1980 fpr $66000.

Same house today ia a 5/4/2 with front yard totally in concrete.
Zillow says estimate of 593,000.


That's about right though, isn't it?

35 years ~= 10x inflation.
6,000 in 1950 =
60,000 in 1985 =
600,000 in 2020
With a bit of a margin for error.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Average salary in 1955 was $4400.
Minimum wage was 75 cents an hour.
Corvette would run you around $2200


a $4,400 salary in in 1955 adjusted for inflation alone would be $47,988.90 in 2022 dollars.
That $47.92/mo cost would be just 13% of the average income (pre-tax)
$47.92/mo adjusted for inflation is $522.64 in 2022 dollars.

Meanwhile, average rent for a 2-bedroom place in 2022 is $2,047.
Average annual salary in 2022 is $53,490.
$2,047/mo x 12 = $24,564/year, or a whopping 45% of the average pre-tax salary.

No matter how you dice it, the younger generations are getting royally shafted in the housing market, while grandpa won't stop biatching about how young people these days are just too lazy to work and make something of themselves, unlike himself who was a go-getter who had the tenacity to take a part-time summer paper round to put himself through college, buy a car, and put a down payment on a house at the end of that summer. Kids these days!
 
arkansized [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: arkansized: Mom and Dad bought their first home in Dade County in 1949.
They paid $4900 for a 2/1 CBS house with a gravel roof.

It sold in 1980 fpr $66000.

Same house today ia a 5/4/2 with front yard totally in concrete.
Zillow says estimate of 593,000.

That's about right though, isn't it?

35 years ~= 10x inflation.
6,000 in 1950 =
60,000 in 1985 =
600,000 in 2020
With a bit of a margin for error.


Thanks for the math.
It pretty well fits my guesstimate.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Herr Flick's Revenge: Average salary in 1955 was $4400.
Minimum wage was 75 cents an hour.
Corvette would run you around $2200

So 1.69:1 ratio. Very doable.

I literally looked this up yesterday in a spreadsheet building session trying to get some hard numbers behind the "invest the difference" crowd of home buyers. Median salary is closer to $67k. Median house... $347k, or a 5.17:1 ratio. That literally an impossible number for virtually everyone.


My wife and I bought a house in 2003, at the "height of the market" when if you didn't put an offer in while you were touring a house, you weren't getting that house, kinda like...now.  Our combined salary at the time would have been around $130k or so.  We were "approved" for a loan of $450k.  Our mortgage loan officer said "Look, yes you got approved for $450k, I am not writing you a loan for $450k, that's stupid".  Our place cost $214k, so even only 20 years ago, right in the "1.5x salary".  We were both fairly well paid for what we do, and felt like we were stretching even for a "starter house", but it was paid off in under 10 years, and we've put at least the $214k again into renovations, and maintain zero debt of any kind because we're cheap.  (I remain constantly terrified of losing healthcare).

I certainly couldn't afford to do that right now in this market.  No damn way.  Even if we wind the clock back and we're 30 making what we make now.  My income is like top 1% for someone 20 years younger than me.  It's all ridiculous, and yet my late millennial relatives are all recent homeowners somehow or other.

.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: That's about $80,000 today, with the payments at $512/mo.

I have no idea where that is, but it's not impossible to find in some places today.


I have a '96 Ford Cargo Van, 600k mls, kinda sorta running, and I can get you into it for about $499/mo for 96 months. Of course, it's a lease with $2995 down.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What? You can just buy a house?
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
