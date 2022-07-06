 Skip to content
(CNN)   Protesters try to take extra seats at the table for twenty-six   (cnn.com) divider line
wildcardjack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gonna leave skin behind. Or lean in and allow them to be impromptu performance art.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A claw hammer will remove them.
 
slantsix
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Protest by "Just Stop Oil"

Funny enough, that's an oil painting.

You can't make this shiat up.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Could be worse

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The wilful destruction of art and historical patrimony is one of those extremely rare exceptions to the rule against physical sterilization as punishment.
 
slantsix
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

slantsix: Protest by "Just Stop Oil"

Funny enough, that's an oil painting.

You can't make this shiat up.


(oh, and I'm aware that oil paint isn't actually made from the oil in question.)
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

slantsix: Protest by "Just Stop Oil"

Funny enough, that's an oil painting.

You can't make this shiat up.


That makes it more appropriate. It would be weirder if they protested egg tempera.
 
slantsix
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: The wilful destruction of art and historical patrimony is one of those extremely rare exceptions to the rule against physical sterilization as punishment.


Relax, Francis. It's a copy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I propose we allow them to continue their protest as long as they want. Just close off the room and let them figure it out.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is a repeat from like 6 hours ago
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They're protesting oil-paintings?
 
