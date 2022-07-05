 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Steamboat Willie tragically landlocked   (zillow.com) divider line
44
    More: Cool, Rooms, First floor, 2nd floor, full kitchen, private area, third floor, formal dining room, humongous open family room  
•       •       •

1658 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jul 2022 at 9:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
filmschoolrejects.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take all that corny-ass crap off the outside and you might have something.resembling a regular house.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd light that kitchen on fire with glee.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bail!
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I convert it into a riverboat casino?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would demand yacht rock be played during all sunlight hours at that house.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only good things about Duncannon are the Old Sled Works (owned by a friend of mine) and the roads out of town. When they talk about Alabama in the middle of Pennsylvania Perry County is what they're talking about. Go over the mountain 20 minutes north of where I am and the first things you hit at the bottom are a bar and a flag/t-shirt stand devoted entirely to the Orange Menace.

I wouldn't live there if the house was free, and I dig the weirdness of it.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have this setup at Cub Scout camp.

Also whatever cheap bastard thought a sideways, off the shelf, interior door is acceptable for anything besides being correctly mounted should walk the plank.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that have two kitchens???

I could serve so many coconut shramps

HERE ON THUNDER ISLAND
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: The only good things about Duncannon are the Old Sled Works (owned by a friend of mine) and the roads out of town. When they talk about Alabama in the middle of Pennsylvania Perry County is what they're talking about. Go over the mountain 20 minutes north of where I am and the first things you hit at the bottom are a bar and a flag/t-shirt stand devoted entirely to the Orange Menace.

I wouldn't live there if the house was free, and I dig the weirdness of it.


Ah, Perry County.... Don't ever change....
 
Summoner101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Does that have two kitchens???

I could serve so many coconut shramps

HERE ON THUNDER ISLAND


Maybe the landlocked house boat has a boat house?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Who is the subby anyway that creeps Zillow looking for weird houses?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Yikes.


photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


OMG.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Ass_Master_Flash: Does that have two kitchens???

I could serve so many coconut shramps

HERE ON THUNDER ISLAND

Maybe the landlocked house boat has a boat house?


I hope theres an engine room

F
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Steamboat Willie is my Goth Metal Willie Nelson cover band.

/I'd actually like to listen to that
 
atomic-age
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Yikes.


Such a relevant username.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I want to know what Residence Inn they stole all that carpet from
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My back hurts just looking at that microwave.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

blondambition: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Yikes.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]

OMG.


That decor is deeply ensconced
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least paint the edges of the door you install sideways.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregscott
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So it's rodent infested, and they still want that much for it?
 
johndalek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i remember seeing a house similar on dutch creek in johnsburg, il.  when we used to go down in our boat.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Who is the subby anyway that creeps Zillow looking for weird houses?


I dunno, but one of these days, it's gonna be the home of my dreams.

This one almost qualifies.

It needs a plank that leads to an above ground pool
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Take all that corny-ass crap off the outside and you might have something.resembling a regular house.


The crap on the outside is okay... kitschy, but not too bad.  The fact that you are okay with that interior suggests to me you make poor life choices.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: At least paint the edges of the door you install sideways.

[Fark user image 714x473]


How is this shiatbox less than 20 years old? It is so hideously 80s/90s.

The sconces are out of proportion and far too high on the walls. Everything looks cheap and left over, like someone shopped Habitat For Humanity exclusively to build it.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: They have this setup at Cub Scout camp.

Also whatever cheap bastard thought a sideways, off the shelf, interior door is acceptable for anything besides being correctly mounted should walk the plank.


Yeah, what is that?  I'd have thought a fold up table but it's blocked by the stairs?

Also why two kitchens?  There's a lot I like about this house, but a lot that also doesn't make any sense.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wingedkat: functionisalwaystaken: They have this setup at Cub Scout camp.

Also whatever cheap bastard thought a sideways, off the shelf, interior door is acceptable for anything besides being correctly mounted should walk the plank.

Yeah, what is that?  I'd have thought a fold up table but it's blocked by the stairs?

Also why two kitchens?  There's a lot I like about this house, but a lot that also doesn't make any sense.


Inlaw unit

Lido deck
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Billy Liar: Take all that corny-ass crap off the outside and you might have something.resembling a regular house.

The crap on the outside is okay... kitschy, but not too bad.  The fact that you are okay with that interior suggests to me you make poor life choices.


I agree.  The outside is the best part.  I'd love to have a house with that much deck space.

The inside needs some updates.  Also, while I understand that "open floor plans" are a fad there is such a thing as too open.  Place needs some walls.
 
starsrift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Interesting. I'm guessing the second "kitchen" - really, a serving pantry as it has no cooking devices - started out life as a bar, perhaps with a dance floor, in the original builder's plans.
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What the zark is up with that microwave set up below the counter top?
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Steamboat Willie is my Goth Metal Willie Nelson cover band.

/I'd actually like to listen to that


That knock on your door is the Disney legal team paying you a visit.
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: They have this setup at Cub Scout camp.

Also whatever cheap bastard thought a sideways, off the shelf, interior door is acceptable for anything besides being correctly mounted should walk the plank.


It looks like it is on rollers. Maybe it slides open to reveal whatever is in that feature?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How much is land around there?  Because you're getting a 4000+ sq ft house 'and' 13+ acres for the $375k ($29kish/acre without the house included)

The first floor reminds me of a lodge at a corporate retreat kind of place in the 90s.  Where everyone would have their own little cabin away from there & then would gather in the lodge for meals, team building exercises, getting smoke blown up your butt by management or professional ra ra types.

Is high speed internet/fiber available around there.  Because with that much acreage you could build those little cabins and turn it into an actual corporate retreat.

/there'd even be room for a team building obstacle course out there too
//please sign this waiver first though...
 
MindStalker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Checkout the tax value, it was assessed at $468,100 for 10 years straight, but listed for 375,000 strange
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We might be interested


.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
betterthanpants.comView Full Size
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Perry county. Where the men are men and the sheep run scared.
 
Slypork
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johndalek: i remember seeing a house similar on dutch creek in johnsburg, il.  when we used to go down in our boat.


When you were going down did you ever find the little man in the boat?
 
Slypork
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Put actual shelves in the pantry for $375K fer chrissakes!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Slypork: [Fark user image 305x165]


Beat me by 10 minutes. Fancy Shmancy!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Up on the third floor you'll find a private area, perfect to sneak away OR stumble up to the 4th/look-out space and enjoy a view that goes on for miles!

Tell me the owner had a third floor sex dungeon and threw himself off the fake smokestack.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.