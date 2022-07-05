 Skip to content
(CNN)   Translation: The oligarchs have realized that if they squeeze any harder now there will be less to steal later   (cnn.com) divider line
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It could also mean a gut in the market, as folks cut back on consumption.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Thoreny: It could also mean a glut in the market, as folks cut back on consumption.


I really wish Fark had an edit button.
 
hubcity
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, but *refining capacity*...

(Grr.)
 
12349876
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Thoreny: It could also mean a glut in the market, as folks cut back on consumption.

I really wish Fark had an edit button.


I think the ability to delete your own post would be cool, but editing is just asking for someone to say "Yay Puppies" rack up a bunch of smarts and funnies and then edit it to "Yay Hitler"
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Thoreny: It could also mean a gut in the market, as folks cut back on consumption.


ahahhhahahaha you are hilarious

There's signs we've hit Peak Oil.

Also the refiners are the ones making the money this round, because crude supplies are tight but the price per barrel vs. cost of gasoline is way out of whack vs. 2008 when $140/barrel translated into just over $4/gallon.  So someone's on the take here.

Also you're forgetting that Russia is effectively "offline" for purposes of supply due to sanctions due to Vladdy P's insanity.  So a glut isn't gonna happen and the market is carefully tracking things to keep that from happening because they want maximum profits (to make up for every penny they lost due to lockdowns and the price of crude actually going negative.)
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We could start spit roasting and eating rich people... Bet prices would come down

Just sayin
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

12349876: Thoreny: Thoreny: It could also mean a glut in the market, as folks cut back on consumption.

I really wish Fark had an edit button.

I think the ability to delete your own post would be cool, but editing is just asking for someone to say "Yay Puppies" rack up a bunch of smarts and funnies and then edit it to "Yay Hitler"


Easy: edits can be seen.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That asplains pump prices dropping $0.02 around here today.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: We could start spit roasting and eating rich people... Bet prices would come down

Just sayin


Soak the meat in milk or brine for several hours to draw off any rank flavors or
aromas. Cook low and slow to break down connective tissues and render the meat tender.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meh. American consumers are still heavily subsidized, and pay less for gasoline than it actually costs.
But not much longer.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It seems like yesterday when oil was momentarily valued at $-37 a barrel due to insufficient storage or transportation.   Rare storage rent inflated so it cost the owner $37 to just own it.  They had to change the rules for valuing a barrel.  Hollywood accountants had to go back to school to learn a new kind of magic.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
null:
Also you're forgetting that Russia is effectively "offline" for purposes of supply due to sanctions due to Vladdy P's insanity.

But he's not. They are still pumping away because you can't just turn a well off but they can only store so much. Like you said, it is the refineries just outright farking us because they can.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gas prices are down about 15 cents/gallon and heading lower.  I await the flood of news stories about this on Fox News

/"Lowered gas prices: how this leads to illegal immigration and the crisis on the border"
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Gas prices are down about 15 cents/gallon and heading lower.  I await the flood of news stories about this on Fox News

/"Lowered gas prices: how this leads to illegal immigration and the crisis on the border"


I'm going to start slapping on "I did that" Biden stickers but they are going to be easily removed because I'm not a total asshole.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Biden is lowering gas prices!
Good work!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

12349876: Thoreny: Thoreny: It could also mean a glut in the market, as folks cut back on consumption.

I really wish Fark had an edit button.

I think the ability to delete your own post would be cool, but editing is just asking for someone to say "Yay Puppies" rack up a bunch of smarts and funnies and then edit it to "Yay Hitler"


And? What then?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: We could start spit roasting and eating rich people... Bet prices would come down

Just sayin


Misspelled "republicans".
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

12349876: Thoreny: Thoreny: It could also mean a glut in the market, as folks cut back on consumption.

I really wish Fark had an edit button.

I think the ability to delete your own post would be cool, but editing is just asking for someone to say "Yay Puppies" rack up a bunch of smarts and funnies and then edit it to "Yay Hitler"


Allow editing until somebody else comments in the thread or until somebody likes or funnies your comment.  That gives you a little bit of time, depending on the popularity of a thread.

Another option is to allow editing, but only additions and strike-thoughts.  That way when you're your brain farts, you can go back and fix things.
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: 12349876: Thoreny: Thoreny: It could also mean a glut in the market, as folks cut back on consumption.

I really wish Fark had an edit button.

I think the ability to delete your own post would be cool, but editing is just asking for someone to say "Yay Puppies" rack up a bunch of smarts and funnies and then edit it to "Yay Hitler"

Easy: edits can be seen.


Even easier, make edits reset both back to zero.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Subby, none of them have that kind of foresight. They're blinded by greed and willl continue strangling the golden goose that is a prosperous middle class.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: null:
Also you're forgetting that Russia is effectively "offline" for purposes of supply due to sanctions due to Vladdy P's insanity.

But he's not. They are still pumping away because you can't just turn a well off but they can only store so much. Like you said, it is the refineries just outright farking us because they can.


There are plenty of countries willing to accept Russian oil and fuel.  And if they're buying it from Russia, then they aren't buying it off the world market.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

12349876: Thoreny: Thoreny: It could also mean a glut in the market, as folks cut back on consumption.

I really wish Fark had an edit button.

I think the ability to delete your own post would be cool, but editing is just asking for someone to say "Yay Puppies" rack up a bunch of smarts and funnies and then edit it to "Yay Hitler"


What if it saved the previously edited post, and people can view by expanding it with a [+] button or something. That way there is a trail of edits. And each post can only be edited once.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Since the price of oil has dropped, prices at the pumps are going to drop, right?

Stop laughing at me.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

without fail this will be the new idiot pastime as prices fall.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

12349876: Thoreny: Thoreny: It could also mean a glut in the market, as folks cut back on consumption.

I really wish Fark had an edit button.

I think the ability to delete your own post would be cool, but editing is just asking for someone to say "Yay Puppies" rack up a bunch of smarts and funnies and then edit it to "Yay Hitler"


free edits for 5 minutes
 
