(Twitter)   RFK stadium is on fire. Q is frantically trying to figure out if this means something
10
286 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jul 2022 at 6:07 PM (9 minutes ago)



‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Washington Commanders elected a new owner?
 
Siskabush [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Insurance fraud to get a new stadium?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is it doing anything except collecting dirt? Let it burn.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Washington Commanders elected a new owner?


Dark smoke, so they didn't elect a new owner.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Siskabush: Insurance fraud to get a new stadium?


This is the OLD old stadium. No one is using it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Slumming already, Baker Mayfield?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Insurance scam !

What is that relic even used for today?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
From THE wiki: In September 2019, Events DC officials announced plans to demolish the stadium due to maintenance costs.[6] In September 2020, the cost was estimated at $20 million.[7] As of May 2022, demolition is expected to begin in 2023 "at the earliest".

Someone didn't want to wait that long.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Siskabush: Insurance fraud to get a new stadium?

This is the OLD old stadium. No one is using it.


That's usually what gets set on fire for insurance fraud

ask an arson investigator.
 
