(Twitter)   "I would like to kill everyone, may I please purchase a gun?" "Well, have you killed anybody yet?" "Nope, not yet" "Okay, here's your rifle, sport"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I f*cking hate Republicans.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
SCOTUS to rule red flag laws unconsti-STIGGINIT-tutional in 3...2...1...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: SCOTUS to rule red flag laws unconsti-STIGGINIT-tutional in 3...2...1...


Of course they are. They weren't around in the 1790s or the 1860s, so they have no historical precedent to support them.
 
hammettman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Police counterpoint: "Well, did anyone die from a knife, dagger or sword?"
 
germ78
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We HaD nO iDeA tHiS wOuLd HaPpEn!!!11!
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: SCOTUS to rule red flag laws unconsti-STIGGINIT-tutional in 3...2...1...


There were no digital databases when the Constitution was written.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That has to be awful for his family, which from the sounds of it, actually tried to do something.  And yet again, the system failed to stop it.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You know what's sad:  I had no idea which mass shooting Subby was referring to.
 
