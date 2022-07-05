 Skip to content
(Twitter)   HEADS UP derecho tearing across the midwest right now   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes. The storm track goes all the way to Chicago

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Derecho sounds like something you get if you eat bad shrimp in Mexico.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So it's going to either take a right or go directly ahead. Got it!!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sending tornado taters and *pears...

Fark user imageView Full Size


*pears not included
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Derecho sounds like something you get if you eat bad shrimp in Mexico.


with your right hand
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just got hammered in Sioux Falls.
The storm was bad too.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
GESPACHO SEEN STILL BEST SERVED COLD; GROUCHO ANGRY...
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Typical left-wing media bias; if this had been an izquierdo, we wouldn't have heard a peep about it.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
On it
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
El Derecho, which is Spanish for... the derecho!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, this ones looking fairly nasty.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Last night was "fun" with storms in the NW Chicago suburbs and looks like we get another round tonight.
 
robodog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Yikes. The storm track goes all the way to Chicago

[pbs.twimg.com image 518x388]


That's a BIG area to have 45mph sustained winds, it's not quite a hurricane as far as pure scale of energy, but it's close.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bartle J.: El Derecho, which is Spanish for... the derecho!

[Fark user image 425x246]


d16zak0ettdlqf.cloudfront.netView Full Size


YOU JUST MADE THE LIST!
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Derecho sounds like something you get if you eat bad shrimp in Mexico.


I thought it was the name of a 1990's band that was a one hit wonder.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ok in all seriousness this one is no joke. Reports of 80-90 mph winds around Sioux Falls.
Things haven't blown this hard around here since we elected Noem.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So once it's passed, is it an Izquierdo?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, on I-80...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's always the Right causing damage

You've never heard of a deadly Izquierda, have you?

I rest my case.
 
Myria
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I thought that the Midwest was all about taking away rights, not giving them?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Very good YouTube site for the latest in crappy weather.

https://www.youtube.com/c/RyanHallYall
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HeathenHealer: Ok in all seriousness this one is no joke. Reports of 80-90 mph winds around Sioux Falls.
Things haven't blown this hard around here since we elected Noem.


To paraphrase Bart, I didn't think it was possible but she both sucks and blows.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Myria: I thought that the Midwest was all about taking away rights, not giving them?


Vortex of Bullets is my Rage Against the Machine coverband name
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Meanwhile, on I-80...

[Fark user image 425x282]


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Yikes. The storm track goes all the way to Chicago

[pbs.twimg.com image 518x388]


Many many people know that it's going to miss Chicago.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: GESPACHO SEEN STILL BEST SERVED COLD; GROUCHO ANGRY...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Myria: I thought that the Midwest was all about taking away rights, not giving them?


Those are derechas, and are still being removed.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Shouldn't that say "Heads down"?
 
semiotix
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"This derecho is really getting its act together."

"Uh huh."

"I bet this derecho isn't calling to get picked up from the drunk tank at 3 p.m."

"JESUS DAD I'M SORRY YOU DIDN'T HAVE THIS AWESOME DERECHO FOR A SON INSTEAD OF ME."
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Green Wall of Doom right there in link below and that is some scary stuff. You know nature is about to get real. It's also fast.

https://twitter.com/birdingpeep/status/1544423259214696452

/ Got clobbered by one while driving a VW Bug in Minnesota.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There are a whole bunch of wild videos on Twitter that can be found via #derecho search.

/ So much green.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Something something wrath of god.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This was it coming into Sioux Falls.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Green Wall of Doom right there in link below and that is some scary stuff. You know nature is about to get real. It's also fast.

https://twitter.com/birdingpeep/status/1544423259214696452

/ Got clobbered by one while driving a VW Bug in Minnesota.


When the sky turns green, you're gonna have a bad time.
 
Bslim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
El Derecho is the name of my Bleach zanpakuto
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well fark. Sorry about the double post
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The one from a decade ago still owes me for a 16 ft. section of privacy fence. Bastard didn't stick around and give me its insurance info.
 
germ78
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: make me some tea: Yikes. The storm track goes all the way to Chicago

[pbs.twimg.com image 518x388]

Many many people know that it's going to miss Chicago.
[Fark user image 425x318]


I was assured in yesterday's shooting thread that the circled area is indeed Chicago.

But anyway, it won't get here until very late and they tend to lose their bite after sunset.
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HeathenHealer: This was it coming into Sioux Falls.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Yeah, as I told the wife, that color sky would have had us all in the basement for sure, I've only seen green/yellow/purple skies a few times in my life and the results were never something you wanted to experience without a stout building around you.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HeathenHealer: Well fark. Sorry about the double post


OK, that pic is worth it. Scary stuff.

/ verde muerte.
 
patrick767
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh come on. We've been biatching that it's been way too hot and dry so far this summer. Then this morning we got over 3 1/2 inches of rain in a few hours. Now there's a derecho coming? Fark off!
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

South Dakota fought a battle with a dericho, dericho, dericho
South Dakota fought a battle with a dericho,
and the walls came a-tumbling down
 
hammettman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bartle J.: El Derecho, which is Spanish for... the derecho!

[Fark user image 425x246]


That just never gets old.

Derecho and tornado have the same etymology.  They are both of Spanish origin, for phenomena known to people before the USA was born.  If only southerners and midwesterners would understand that they themselves were assimilating into Spanish culture, maybe not by a lot, by freely using the terminology.
 
semiotix
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HeathenHealer: This was it coming into Sioux Falls.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: CrazyCurt: Green Wall of Doom right there in link below and that is some scary stuff. You know nature is about to get real. It's also fast.

https://twitter.com/birdingpeep/status/1544423259214696452

/ Got clobbered by one while driving a VW Bug in Minnesota.

When the sky turns green, you're gonna have a bad time.


Red sky at night, sailor's delight. Green sky noon high, kiss your ass goodbye.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

germ78: iron_city_ap: make me some tea: Yikes. The storm track goes all the way to Chicago

[pbs.twimg.com image 518x388]

Many many people know that it's going to miss Chicago.
[Fark user image 425x318]

I was assured in yesterday's shooting thread that the circled area is indeed Chicago.

But anyway, it won't get here until very late and they tend to lose their bite after sunset.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HeathenHealer: This was it coming into Sioux Falls.

[Fark user image 850x478]


HeathenHealer: This was it coming into Sioux Falls.

[Fark user image 425x239]


The storm has been reduced to about a third of the original size so that has to be promising, right?
 
